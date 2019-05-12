Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Can we afford higher tax rates? 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Rep. John Rogers vs. Senator Doug Jones, vaccine exemptions are targeted, more types of gambling are being proposed and more on Guerrilla Politics … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Power Junior Clinic teaches lessons about golf and life 7 hours ago / Sports
USA Health’s Ajay Singh honored by Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research 8 hours ago / News
Administrators of Project Share help clients by providing hope and funds 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: A report from my eighth Mother’s Day visit with troops overseas 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Auburn University veterinarian comments on fresh pet food vs. standard pet food 12 hours ago / News
Exceptional Anglers makes fishing dreams come true for students 13 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Airbus introduces workforce development programs for Mobile students 14 hours ago / News
Matt Might’s personal quest sparks UAB precision medicine revolution 16 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Plant Gaston APSO members cheer special-needs children with fishing days 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Competition fuels twin medical students at University of South Alabama 1 day ago / News
Student-powered produce stand opens at Birmingham’s Woodlawn High School 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
APC, Nature Conservancy receive environmental award 1 day ago / News
ESPN’s Greg McElroy, Laura Rutledge lift spirits during visit to Children’s of Alabama 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn University nursing students provide immunization education in simulation exercise 1 day ago / News
HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival 1 day ago / Sponsored
Roby calls on the FDA to crack down on foreign mail-order abortion drugs 2 days ago / News
South Alabama graduates first class of PASSAGE USA 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Ainsworth on abortion ban alleged Senate floor ‘chaos’: ‘Everything was followed properly’ 2 days ago / News
7 hours ago

Alabama Power Junior Clinic teaches lessons about golf and life

Sunny, clear skies greeted participants in the annual Junior Clinic at Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf Course in Hoover.

Nearly 200 students participated in the annual clinic, learning not only about golf but also about the game of life.

PGA Tour Champions professionals Ken Tanigawa and Shaun Micheel were the instructors of the clinic, held the morning of Tuesday, May 7.

The clinic was ahead of the Regions Tradition, which will run through Sunday, May 12.

Children’s of Alabama is the tournament’s primary beneficiary. Since the tourney began in 1992, more than $17 million has been raised to benefit charities.

On Wednesday, the Celebrity Pro-Am featured sports celebrities, including University of Alabama coach Nick Saban, Auburn coach Gus Malzhan, former Auburn running back and pro football player Bo Jackson, former Alabama running back and pro football player Trent Richardson, and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

Regions Junior Clinic educates and entertains students from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

5 hours ago

Can we afford higher tax rates?

Several Democratic presidential candidates are proposing raising the top income tax rate to 70 percent. Proponents want tax hikes to stem worsening inequality and adequately fund the Federal government. Opponents contend that such high tax rates will significantly reduce economic growth.

Economists are famous for disagreeing, but we agree that if we tax anything, we will have less of it. Income taxes reduce the incentive to work and produce income. The extreme case of a 100 percent tax illustrates this. With a 100 percent income tax, a person working full time and earning $50,000 will have the same after tax income as if they did not work. Who will work for nothing?

The Federal income tax is progressive, meaning that the marginal tax rate (the tax paid on the next $1,000 earned) increases with income. The highest current rate of 37 percent applies to income over $500,000. Marginal rates only apply to additional earnings. The tax rate on incomes over $1 million a year does not affect the taxes owed by Americans earning $100,000.

Diminishing marginal utility of income increases the disincentive of top rates. People value an extra $1,000 less when they have $500,000 than when they have $5,000. Millionaires can already pay for life’s necessities. A millionaire facing a 70 percent tax rate who could earn another million dollars might prefer to spend the money they have instead of working for $300,000 after taxes.

The 1980s tax cuts lowered top marginal tax rates from 70 to 28 percent to improve incentives, especially for the most productive earners. Elimination of loopholes made up for much of the revenue lost due to lower rates.

Evidence confirms the cost of high taxes. Internationally, higher tax rates are associated with slower economic growth. Domestically, people and income are migrating from high to low tax states. In 2016, New York lost $8 billion in personal income, while Florida added $17 billion.

Yet other evidence suggests that high taxes might not cost so much. First off, some billionaires continue to work. Anyone with more money than they could spend in a dozen lifetimes who continues to work must value something other than consuming more stuff. If so, will they work less in response to higher taxes? Indeed, despite a top tax rate of 90 percent until the Kennedy tax cuts in 1964, the 1950s and 1960s had the fastest economic growth of any decades since the end of World War II.

Creative economy workers frequently labor for modest monetary rewards. The Beatles complained in Taxman about Britain’s high taxes and yet created and performed their music. Digital copying has made making money from music difficult but has not killed off new music. Computer programmers contribute code for open source software for free.

The saying that money can’t buy happiness contains truth. We fill our closets, garages, and storage units with stuff (or junk). Netflix’s Tidying Up with Marie Kondo recommends throwing out anything not bringing us joy. Perhaps higher taxes will make us only buy things bringing joy.

After securing life’s necessities, many of the things people work for are positional goods. We value keeping up with (or ahead of) the Joneses, while billionaires try moving up the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans. We cannot all acquire positional goods: everyone cannot have the nicest car. High tax rates might keep us from a fruitless pursuit of positional goods.

Can we integrate this conflicting evidence? For starters, the high-income tax rates of the 1950s were almost irrelevant due to loopholes. The interplay of monetary and nonmonetary motives is complicated, and people might react differently when high tax rates prevent earning extra income. And even if money cannot buy happiness, high taxes may make us quite unhappy.

Can we afford higher taxes? Yes, although taxes entail costs, and the costs rise with tax rates. We must decide whether we want the Federal government to play a large or small role in our economy and lives. A large role for Washington will require higher taxes, and these taxes will be costly.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

6 hours ago

VIDEO: Rep. John Rogers vs. Senator Doug Jones, vaccine exemptions are targeted, more types of gambling are being proposed and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) serious about taking on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020?

— Will Alabama voters get behind a bill removing religious exemptions for vaccines?

— Can daily fantasy sports gaming be the next form of gambling Alabama legislators legalize?

Jackson and Burke are joined by Secretary of State John Merrill to discuss Alabama’s strides in voting rights and turnout and his thoughts on the 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at legislators arguing about the exemptions in the proposed abortion ban legislation.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

8 hours ago

USA Health’s Ajay Singh honored by Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research

Cancer researcher Ajay Singh, Ph.D., is one of 10 scientists to receive an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research. The awards were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Atlanta.

Singh is a professor of oncologic sciences and head of the Health Disparities in Cancer Research Program at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. He joined MCI in 2009.

“Dr. Singh is an outstanding scientist and a leader at MCI,” said MCI Interim Director Dr. Rodney P. Rocconi. “I’m so pleased that his research is being recognized at this level.”

Singh’s research focuses on the molecular mechanisms involved in cancer progression and chemoresistance, and the development of novel mechanism-based approaches for cancer therapy and prevention.

Singh received his Ph.D. in Life Science from Devi Ahilya University in India and completed postdoctoral training in cancer biology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Eppley Cancer Institute in Omaha, Nebraska. He has received numerous honors and awards and is a co-inventor on five issued U.S. patents, of which three were granted for his discoveries relating to prostate and pancreatic cancer. He has been awarded research grants from all major federal funding agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Singh also is a recipient of the University of South Alabama 2016 Russell and Robin Lea National Alumni Excellence in Faculty Innovation Award and the 2016 Mayer Mitchell Award for Excellence in Cancer Research.

The Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research is a nonprofit organization of more than 5,000 scientists from Asia who are working in the U.S. and Canada in the field of cancer research.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

9 hours ago

Administrators of Project Share help clients by providing hope and funds

Alabama sees its share of extreme weather – from cold winters which increasingly include snowfall; stormy springs with high winds and heavy rains; to extreme summers with sweltering temperatures.

These peaks in weather conditions can cause Alabamians to use more energy to heat and cool their homes, which can lead to higher utility bills.

For those needing help, there is some relief through neighbors helping neighbors.

Project SHARE, Service to Help Alabamians with Relief on Energy, helps residents needing assistance with their utility, heating and cooling bills.

The program is administered by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham.

One Fairfield resident who’s been living in her home for more than 30 years has received assistance from the program to help pay her bills.

“The program has really been helpful for me because it allowed me to pay my bills and provide for my family. I’m grateful for that.”

Project SHARE provides help to Alabamians in 58 counties.

The organization works with partner agencies who function as “feet on the ground” to help interview the clients and assess their needs.

Once that information is given to the nonprofit agency and a family qualifies for assistance, payments are made directly to the energy supplier on the individual or family’s behalf.

According to John Stamps, the Director of Operations at The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham who oversees Project Share, the program provides hope and security to clients.

Stamps said the program operates throughout the year, but peak requests come in the summer and winter months. The program is sustained by the generosity of Alabamians who contribute to help their neighbors.

There are three ways to give to Project SHARE.

  • Give directly to Project SHARE through the Salvation Army by calling 205-328-2420.
  • Mail donations to The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Avenue North, Birmingham, 35234. Designate “Project SHARE” on the check.
  • Check the “Project SHARE” box on your power bill and give via mail or online.

In addition to individual donations, here’s a look at the companies which support Project SHARE:

  • Alabama Power.
  • Black Warrior EMC.
  • Central Alabama Electric Cooperative.
  • Cullman Electric Cooperative.
  • South Alabama Electric Cooperative.
  • Andalusia Utilities.
  • Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.
  • Baldwin EMC.
  • Wiregrass Electric.
  • Southern Pine Electric.

Project SHARE has been serving Alabamians since 1952.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

11 hours ago

Roby: A report from my eighth Mother’s Day visit with troops overseas

On May 7th, I returned from a bipartisan female congressional delegation (CODEL) to Afghanistan and Jordan, led by my good friend and colleague Congresswoman Susan Davis from California. This CODEL marked my eighth year traveling to visit with deployed U.S. soldiers and Afghan women around Mother’s Day. During the trip, I had the privilege of meeting with U.S. service members and top military commanders as well as Afghan and Jordanian leaders.

It is a tremendous honor to make this trip each year to spend time with our brave military personnel. The visit always serves as a reminder of our servicemembers’ sacrifices: They spend months at a time away from their families, often in harm’s way, defending our freedoms. I am so grateful to have this opportunity to thank some of our heroes in person for the difficult work they do to keep our nation secure.

This annual trip is also important because it affords me the opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to improving circumstances for Afghan women. I am glad to report that Afghan women have recently experienced progress toward obtaining basic human rights, and they are also playing an increased role in the Afghan National Defense Security Forces. It is critical that American leaders remain engaged to ensure continued forward momentum for these women. The success of Afghan women is indicative of the entire country’s success, and I am optimistic about the process toward reaching peace.

Our time in Jordan was also very rewarding. I am grateful for our country’s important relationship with this ally and for the stability they bring to the region.

I am thankful for our servicemembers every single day, but as a mom myself, I am especially grateful for these women – and men – around holidays like Mother’s Day. If you are a parent, I think we can probably agree that parenting, while a precious blessing, is challenging in its own right. I am overcome with gratitude for the brave men and women who wake up each day striving to be the best parent they can be while also dedicating their own lives in service to this country so that we can be safe and so future generations can experience the freedom that is uniquely American.

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to all servicemembers, but especially to the moms and dads who wear the uniform. Many of us spend this special holiday with our families and loved ones, and we are only able to do this because of your sacrifices. Finally, I hope we will all keep in our thoughts and prayers the parents who are currently deployed, including those I was fortunate to spend time with in Afghanistan and Jordan, and the children here at home awaiting their safe return.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

