Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama postal workers to get back pay, benefits 50 mins ago / News
Hangout Fest combines music & VIP amenities to create an unforgettable experience 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Episode 4: You are not lone, momma! 2 hours ago / Podcasts
Jones says Biden sexual harassment allegations ‘distract’ from beating Trump – ‘We have to not be so judgmental’ 3 hours ago / Politics
True or False: ALDOT and local governments can use Rebuild Alabama tax to hire employees, increase salaries? 4 hours ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Lottery bill moves forward, Birmingham to solve crime by not enforcing the law, Biden poised to grope his chance and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Episode 08: Would you rather be Bruce Pearl for a day or Gus Malzahn? 9 hours ago / Podcasts
Senate committee rejects constitutional carry bill, approves clean lottery bill 22 hours ago / News
Mary Wyatt is a 2019 Woman of Impact 23 hours ago / News
Birmingham, Lake Guntersville selected to host 2020 Bassmaster Classic 24 hours ago / News
State Auditor Jim Zeigler is tired of being left of out of 2020 Senate talk 1 day ago / News
Everyone can now have their own sweet home in Alabama 1 day ago / Sponsored
Byrne: Alabama the Beautiful 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Rebuild Alabama projects keep coming: Hwy 82 in Prattville and Hwy 411 in Cherokee County 1 day ago / News
Ivey to introduce book published by Alabama nonprofit dedicated to health and literacy 1 day ago / News
HB352 seeks to save the American Dream for Alabama small business owners 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s Coach Saban undergoes hip replacement surgery 1 day ago / News
Jefferson County ending misdemeanor marijuana arrests 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Marsh out of U.S. Senate race as Tuberville moves up, SSN in big trouble, court battle over Trump’s financials begins and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Ad challenges Doug Jones on assertion that Boston Marathon Bomber should be allowed to vote while in jail 1 day ago / Analysis
50 mins ago

Alabama postal workers to get back pay, benefits

A Florida-based contractor will pay $329,057 in back wages and benefits to 53 postal delivery workers in Montgomery.

AL.com reports the decision comes after an investigation into St. Augustine, Florida-based Postal Fleet Services Inc. by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The department says the company violated requirements of two federal acts.

Investigators say Postal Fleet Services failed to pay drivers the prevailing rates for contract work performed for the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail in Montgomery and Tupelo, Mississippi.

The company also failed to pay drivers for sorting mail before their scheduled shifts and for time spent driving from one city to another between local routes.

Postal Fleet Services also failed to pay fringe benefits to employees and did not maintain records of hours employees worked.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

1 hour ago

Hangout Fest combines music & VIP amenities to create an unforgettable experience

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Since the inaugural Hangout Festival in 2010, Orange Beach has emerged as an annual must-visit destination for music lovers around the world. Now in its tenth year, the festival — known worldwide as simply Hangout — is taking its VIP experiences to a new level, creating what the festival organizers are describing as a “music vacation” that concertgoers will never forget.

448
Keep reading 448 WORDS

The glittering white, sandy shores of Alabama’s Gulf Coast have long been a tourist attraction rivaling the best-known coastal communities in America and the Caribbean. But when the nation’s hottest bands, world-class dining experiences and unique amenities converge on the Yellowhammer State’s pristine shores, past attendees say something truly magical happens.

“It’s really unlike any other concert experience I’ve ever seen,” multi-time Hangout Fest attendee and Alabama resident Cliff Sims told Yellowhammer News. “It’s the one weekend a year when there’s no question where I’m going to be. It really is the perfect mix of my favorite people, great music, good food, and a well-run event.”

This year’s Hangout Fest, set to take place over the weekend of May 17th, will continue its now decade-long history of featuring some of the hottest names in music. Criss-crossing genres, the festival will be anchored by internationally known acts including Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Khalid, Cardi B, Kygo, The 1975, Diplo, Jimmy Eat World and dozens more.

On top of the musical performances, 2019 concertgoers will also be able to experience other attractions, including a ferris wheel, roller skating rink, beach bonfire, tropical spa and beach volleyball. The festival is also taking full advantage of technology to ensure a smooth experience for concertgoers. The Hangout Fest app allows attendees to create a personalized schedule, based on bands they select. They’ve also set up lockers inside the festival where concertgoers can charge their phones.

And for individuals looking to have an extra high-end experience, VIP and Super VIP options deliver unlimited access to additional perks like golf shuttles between stages, unlimited drinks, a daily buffet featuring food from world-class chefs, air-conditioned restrooms and a stage-side, VIP-only pool where they can enjoy the music while relaxing in the cool water. Super VIP’s will have all these perks and more, including hot tubs, catered gourmet meals in an air-conditioned dining room and exclusive access to the Super VIP-only Backstage Beach.

As an added bonus, the food exclusive to Super VIP’s will be crafted by some of the nation’s best culinary artists. Award-winning Chefs Annie Pettry, Cory Bar and Jason Goodenough will create memorable, fresh, mouth-watering meals for concertgoers to enjoy in between musical performances.

For the most incredible all-inclusive experience, the Hangout Fest is partnering with Aero Air Charter to offer attendees the Big Kahuna Air Package. This package includes everything Super VIP’s enjoy along with a round-trip private chartered flight straight to Gulf Shores, 24/7 concierge service, door to door transportation and more. Up to six friends can join in on the chartered flight with options for larger groups.

Tickets to what promises to be the music event of the year are now available at HangoutMusicFest.com.

Show less
2 hours ago

Episode 4: You are not lone, momma!

Jayna and I hang out for another session all about #momlife. We are talking loneliness, the feeling when somebody brings by a warm meal, cures for Foot in Mouth Disease (an epidemic sweeping the nation) and even mesh panties. If you need to be reminded how not alone you are in this whole mom gig, join us for a few minutes of fun. Grab a cup, let’s chat it up!

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (cheerstothat): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
3 hours ago

Jones says Biden sexual harassment allegations ‘distract’ from beating Trump – ‘We have to not be so judgmental’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has finally been put on the record regarding sexual harassment allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, with Jones claiming, “[I]t’s not for others to judge.”

On a recent Mother Jones podcast, Jones early on in the interview brags about how Democrats are “on the right side of history.” Later on, he is asked if there are any particular Democratic presidential candidates he is “excited about” for 2020. Jones has previously pledged to back whomever the Democrats nominate against President Donald Trump in 2020, no matter how radical they are.

946
Keep reading 946 WORDS

Answering the host, Jones said, “I’m crazy about all of my Senate colleagues. They’re incredibly bright folks and have a lot to add to this upcoming primary season. I think it’s going to be very interesting to watch. … Obviously, I’ve been very candid about this in the past — my closest friend in this field of candidates has been someone I’ve known for 40 years. And that’s former Vice President Biden. And despite the issues that he’s faced, I still think that he has the ability to reach people from all ends of the political spectrum and govern this country.”

While the liberal website included this response in their transcript of the interview, they edited out what came next, when Jones spoke about “the issues” surrounding Biden.

From the 21:30 – 25:10 mark in the podcast, Jones discusses Biden’s behavior with women and concludes that the allegations against him “distract” from the Democrats’ ultimate goal of beating Trump.

Before reaching that conclusion, Jones’ remarks strayed well into “word salad” territory, with the junior senator saying at one point, “Where even what I believe to be, I won’t use the term ‘innocent’ because that’s probably not appropriate, but I don’t think Joe Biden ever had the kind of intention you had that in a harassing kind of way or an assaulting kind of way. But this is another step in an interesting movement and a very important movement for this country that we have to recognize more about the people on the receiving end.”

When pressed on whether Biden’s intent matters or not, Jones then seemingly backtracked, saying, “No,” and adding that he was “not trying to mitigate” the allegations.

Relevant portion of the interview, as transcribed by Yellowhammer News, as follows:

HOST: So, follow up, is he saying the rights things on that, Biden? Like, is he actually meaningfully addressing the criticism that’s been waged at him?

JONES: You know, it’s funny, I think he’s said some of the right things, I think he’s said some wrong things. I think the thing that people need to remember that it’s not for others to judge. It’s really for the people who are at the receiving end of that. They’re the ones that need, they’re the ones that need the reassurance, and I think this is another interesting, I think, and very important step in the movements that we’re seeing across America. Where even what I believe to be, I won’t use the term “innocent” because that’s probably not appropriate, but I don’t think Joe Biden ever had the kind of intention you had that in a harassing kind of way or an assaulting kind of way. But this is another step in an interesting movement and a very important movement for this country that we have to recognize more about the people on the receiving end. And I’ve said that for years anyway. I’ve said it about civil rights, I’ve said it about other things. It goes back to Atticus Finch, you gotta walk around in someone else’s shoes to see things from their point of view. And I think this is a very, very significant moment where more and more people are taking a look at that.

HOST: Does Vice President Biden’s intention matter when it’s received in an awkward or maybe intimidating way?

JONES: No, I mean, look, that’s what I’ve said a minute ago and I’m not trying to mitigate that at all. I think it’s not the intentions, it is the person who is on the other end of that. That’s what we have to be cognizant of. That’s why this is such an important moment. That it, you know, it’s one thing to harass, it’s one thing to assault but I think now what we’re seeing is that we’ve got to be so much more aware of someone else’s space. I think this is a very, very significant and important moment in where we are in this country and recognize, particularly, the issues that every, I don’t want to say every, but just about every woman will face at some point in their lifetime, and I think it’s really significant. So, it’s not the intentions of folks like Joe or me or anybody else, it’s the woman that we’re talking to or shaking hands with.

HOST: Do you think debates around this can sort of distract from the ultimate goal that Democrats have of beating Donald Trump?

JONES: Oh, absolutely, I think a lot of things, I mean, I think, you know, President Obama this weekend in Berlin at the Obama Foundation was talking about Democrats having a circular firing squad over things that are important but not something that can win the election.

OBAMA (CLIP): One of the things I do worry about, sometimes, among progressives in the United States, maybe it’s true here as well, is a certain kind of rigidity where we say, “Ah, I’m sorry, this is how it’s going to be,” and then we start sometimes creating what’s called a circular firing squad, you start shooting at your allies.

JONES: I think that we have to not be so rigid, I think we have to not be so judgmental on every issue that comes up but I think we will do that.

Jones, when voting against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, tweeted, “What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims? The message I will send is this—I vote no. #RightSideofHistory.”

RELATED: Doug Jones: ‘I don’t know how’ you can compare Virginia Democrat, Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

True or False: ALDOT and local governments can use Rebuild Alabama tax to hire employees, increase salaries?

Rebuild Alabama funds received by the state, county and city governments are lawfully earmarked for the use of maintenance, preservation and construction of roads and bridges only. Learn the facts. #fixALroads

1

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: Lottery bill moves forward, Birmingham to solve crime by not enforcing the law, Biden poised to grope his chance and more …

7. If you are avoiding a measles vaccine, you might want to reevaluate that plan

— Alabama does not have a measles issue right now, but Florida, Tennessee and Georgia are starting to see cases. Doctors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham believe it’s coming to Alabama. If you need to be scared further, health officials said during a press conference, “If you take ten people who don’t have protection and never been immunized have never had it you put them next to an infectious person 9 of them or 90% will get infected.” In total, the Centers for Disease Control is warning that there are now 626 cases of this completely preventable disease and the fear is that it will spread further.

6. State Auditor Jim Zeigler doesn’t want to be left out of 2020 Senate talk anymore

982
Keep reading 982 WORDS

— With Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville already in the race, State Auditor Jim Zeigler doesn’t want to be overlooked. Zeigler sent and deleted a tweet that said, “State Sen. Del Marsh Out of U.S. Senate Race. Zeigler: ‘Since I formed my exploratory committee assessing running against Doug Jones, I have scared out Jeff Sessions, Will Ainsworth and Del Marsh – so far.'” So, along with claiming that he’s the reason some politicians are staying out of the race, on Tuesday he also said, “I’ve been left out of columns, analysis, polls, awards and campaign contributions. My middle name is ‘left out'” Regardless of being left out, Zeigler still believes that he can win in the ballot box, and went on to say, “They just leave me out of everything. But on Election Day I got 62 percent of the vote in November in my reelection for state auditor.” Zeigler has declined to enter the race, but he’s leaving the door open for the U.S. Senate if he sees an increase in support forming.

5. The bill that would’ve removed the requirement for a permit to conceal carry a firearm was shot down

— The bill was voted down in the Alabama State Committee on Tuesday in a 6-5 vote. State Senator Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) has been sponsoring the bill for years since he believes people shouldn’t have to buy a permit to exercise their Second Amendment rights, but the bill was not received well by all groups. Before the bill was voted on, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, sheriffs and police opposed the bill and raised questions and concerns about safety issues and saying that the permit is an important law enforcement tool. Oddly enough, this bill passed the Alabama State Senate the previous two years and stalled in the State House.

4. Hillary Clinton thinks anyone else would’ve been indicted in the Russia probe, but maybe she’s forgetting about her absolutely illegal activity

— Ignoring that no one was indicted for conspiracy to collude with the Russians, Hillary Clinton claimed that President Donald Trump would’ve been indicted in the Russian probe if he wasn’t president. Her claim on obstruction of a non-crime is interesting given that Clinton herself instructed people to obstruct justice. Regardless, Clinton said, “I think there’s enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted.” Clinton is the last person, second-to-last if we included her husband, to be talking about obstruction of justice. Clinton deleted and failed to turn over thousands of emails she kept and sent on a private server. These included “top secret,” “secret” and “confidential.” Both Clintons should sit this one out.

3. With former Vice President Joe Biden ready to make his move Thursday, a new name is on the move

— It is all but official that Biden is ready to enter the race after going through a run of bad press over multiple allegations of creepy behavior surfaced that did not affect his poll numbers. However, the former VP has a campaign account with zero dollars and he lacks a political machine at his disposal because President Barack Obama is staying out of it. Biden remains in the lead with 27 percent of those polled choosing him over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 20 percent; upstart candidate du jour, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg with a paltry eight percent. More importantly, the poll shows Democrats are motivated to beat President Donald Trump as 87 percent don’t care who the nominee is because they will vote for any of them.

2. Jefferson County is ending misdemeanor arrests; Marijuana users will benefit

— Instead of arresting people for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses, officers will be issuing tickets. Capt. David Agee, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “I think this is going to help a lot of people and get a lot of people back on track. Those who want to help will be able to get help.” This criminal justice reform will also include no longer arresting citizens for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, but if any misdemeanors are tied to more serious crimes then people could face jail time. Part of the motivation for this change is to save jail space and resources. As far as marijuana possession is concerned though, anyone in possession of less than 2 ounces (57 grams) will be fined instead of given jail time, and these crimes will be classified as violations instead of misdemeanors. The premise of this approach is that fewer people will commit crimes if you don’t enforce them and that those busted for pot possession are going to seek treatment. Let’s see how it plays out. Also, other local cities aren’t interested in this and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall suggested the county may need to “rethink” this dumb plan.

1. Alabama Senate Tourism Committee approves lottery bill

— The bill by State Senator Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) was approved in a 6-5 vote, and could be voted on by the Senate as early as this week. It’s estimated that the lottery would raise $167 million for the state of Alabama after expenses. The lottery bill will only include multi-state or intrastate games that are played with paper tickets or instant tickets, but it will not include any video gaming. Albritton has said that the bill will not change the status of any current legal forms of gambling. Gambling interests currently operating in the state in a quasi-legal status will attempt to spike this bill in the Senate. The question remains if the long-lusted for multi-state lottery will be killed by dog track owners and legislators that want to codify their actions. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are the big winner with this bill. They would truly gain a monopoly on electronic gaming if this bill passes.

Show less