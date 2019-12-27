Alabama native, former Troy WR John Johnson dies in motorcycle accident

Former Troy University standout John Johnson, age 24, died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

The university’s athletics department announced the sad news on Friday in a press release.

Johnson was a native of Troy and attended Charles Henderson High School. He played at Troy University from 2014-2017, his freshman season representing the final signing class of legendary coach Larry Blakeney. Johnson then played for then-coach Neal Brown from 2015-2017.

The university’s release praised Johnson as not just an outstanding contributor on the field at wide receiver but as a top-notch student-athlete.

Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones stated, “We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of John’s passing. He leaves behind quite a legacy by the impact that he made on Troy Athletics, Troy University and the Troy community. John was everything you could ask for from a student-athlete. He represented the name on the front and back of the jersey with class and dignity in the classroom, on the field and in the countless community service projects he championed. Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to John’s family, friends and teammates as we mourn the loss of a life taken too soon.”

The wide receiver’s leadership in his final two seasons was reportedly critical as the Trojans posted the nation’s best turnaround with a 10-win season and AP Top 25 ranking in 2016 and then followed with 11 wins in 2017.

He was proud to be from Troy and was generous of his time in the community. Johnson was said to have never missed an opportunity to volunteer for Read Across America, Pike County Heart Walk, Salvation Army food drives, Habitat for Humanity and many more community service projects.

Johnson was nominated for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Allstate Good Works Team and was named to the Sun Belt Conference Leadership Team in the spring prior to his senior season. That team was an exclusive honor was for football players who exemplified the highest qualities of being a true student-athlete.

He was also an all-state selection on the football field for Charles Henderson and helped guide them to back-to-back baseball state championships as the starting center fielder.

Blakeney commented, “It tears you up to hear this kind of news. John was a great kid, very giving of his time and just a bona fide young man. We had the pleasure of recruiting him out of Charles Henderson High School, and he was by far the best player we had the chance to sign from across the street. On the field, he stepped right in as a true freshman and contributed to our football team. Off the field, he was mature beyond his years. Janice and I extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to John’s family, friends and teammates.”

Brown said, “I was devastated to learn of the passing of John Johnson yesterday. John was a great representative of his hometown Troy, the Troy football program and Troy University. On the field, I will always remember John’s knack for trick plays and his strong performance in his last game in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl. More importantly, I will remember John’s big smile, how he loved children, and how he led our football team in community service for three years in a row. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. An immensely talented young man, gone way too soon.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon by Johnson’s family.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn