Alabama must build more prisons but taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill

Vicious assault. Brutal rape. Cold-blooded murder.

These are some of the crimes that will get you thrown into prison, but what if they’re also what could happen to you once you get there?

Sadly, a federal investigation found this is happening in Alabama’s prison system, and part of the problem is we’ve simply run out of room.

“Our investigation revealed that an excessive amount of violence, sexual abuse, and prisoner deaths occur within Alabama’s prisons on a regular basis,” wrote the authors of the report from the U.S. Department of Justice, adding that that one of the major factors is “severe overcrowding” and that the state doesn’t “provide adequate humane conditions of confinement.”

“These are human beings,” said one mother of an inmate who was repeatedly threatened with violence at the state prison near Atmore. “I feel like our society is getting too numb when it comes to human lives.”

Alabama’s prison system was designed for about 9,900 inmates but it’s currently holding more than 16,000 – an occupancy rate of more than 165 percent, according to data published by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

It gets worse in some places. The investigation found that the medium-security prison in Elmore County was at 272 percent occupancy, holding nearly 1,400 inmates in a facility designed to hold about 500. And Kilby Correctional Facility outside Montgomery was designed to hold 440 but currently has more than three times that amount.

While some were shocked by the details shared in the federal report and the graphic pictures from inside our prisons that were leaked to the press, others remain unconcerned.

Alabama is a law-and-order state whose people believe in the adage that “if you do the crime, you do the time.” And a recent survey from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama found that a slight majority of us disagree with plans to build more prisons.

But here’s the problem: if Alabama doesn’t get its act together than a federal court has said it may find us in violation of the Eighth Amendment and will force us to release thousands of these inmates before their sentences are complete.

Do we really want that to happen?

Of course not, and that’s why the Alabama Policy Institute has begun organizing with a coalition of concerned individuals and organizations who seek to promote, among other reforms, the construction of three new state-of-the-art prisons.

The Ivey administration released plans earlier this year calling for one facility to be a centralized location for medical and mental health care, housing for older inmates, and where prisoners first enter the system. It could house nearly 4,000 inmates. The other two would hold a little more than 3,000 prisoners each.

Here’s the best part: Under the plan as currently proposed we wouldn’t have to raise taxes.

Estimates show it’d cost $900 million, but through a creative public-private partnership, developers would fund construction up-front and then the state would lease the facilities for up to $78 million annually. That money would come from savings realized by consolidating services and closing old facilities that are expensive to maintain.

“Alabama truly does have a major problem with our overcrowding of our prisons,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said. “And it’s a challenge we Alabamians must solve, not the federal courts.”

This plan would go a long way in meeting not only our constitutional responsibilities but our moral obligations, as well.

The vast majority of Alabamians profess to be Christians, and as written in the thirteenth chapter of Hebrews, we’re called to be “as mindful of prisoners as if you were sharing their imprisonment.”

When our State Legislature convenes early next year for what’s expected to be a special session to address prison reform, Alabamians should ask ourselves if we are honestly living up to that standard.

And if we aren’t, it’s time to do something about it.

J. Pepper Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute and host of the 1819 podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars

Grand jury gets case of soldier charged in Auburn officer’s killing

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A grand jury will review evidence in the case of an Alabama soldier charged with killing a police officer and wounding two others.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports court records show 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes did not request a preliminary hearing, sending the case to the grand jury.

Wilkes is charged with capital murder and attempted murder in the May shooting that killed Auburn police Officer William Buechner and wounded officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott.

Court documents say the officers were responding to the call of a woman who said her live-in boyfriend had threatened to kill her.

The shooting started when officers knocked on the door. Wilkes, who led a combat infantry team with the Alabama National Guard, wore body armor and greeted them with a rifle.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Sorry, your race card has been declined

There is a famous saying that goes like this, “The definition of insanity is repeating the same actions over and over again and expecting different results.”

The media and their Democrats don’t believe this.

In 2016, we were told Hillary Clinton had the presidency locked up and she was in the process of running up the score in a way that would send the Republican Party and Donald Trump to the house. She then uncorked a major gaffe by referring to a large portion of the American public as “deplorables.”

It was a clever way of calling people she disagreed with “racists,” but old Crooked Hillary couldn’t even do that right.

This is an old strategy, and if you can name a Republican candidate, I can find a Democrat somewhere calling them racist.

This is not just about Donald Trump, Baltimore, Elijah Cummings and Rev. Al Sharpton.

They used this old trick on Republicans they claim they love now, including George H. W. Bush, John McCain, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney. They truly believe that calling everyone they disagree with a racist is an effective political strategy and for a while, it was.

Again, this isn’t about Trump. It is just the latest attempt, and Trump just doesn’t care.

Every time Trump is criticized as “racist” for a criticism that he would level at any other political enemy, Americans roll their eyes and move on.

Every time a Jussie Smollett-like hoax is uncovered, Americans roll their eyes and move on.

Every time we are told another long-held American tradition is racist, Americans roll their eyes and move on.

Democrats have been exposed. A recent poll shows that 32% of Democrats think even criticizing black politicians is racist.

Almost every person reading this has been called a racist.

Those days are over.

The overuse of this weapon has rendered it useless.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Huntsville’s Dynetics acquiring largest electron beam welding system in western hemisphere

North Alabama will soon be “the U.S. leader in advanced electron beam welding for aerospace, defense and commercial sectors,” thanks to Huntsville-based Dynetics.

Dynetics Technical Solutions (DTS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dynetics, Inc., last week signed an agreement with Pro-Beam, a global leader in the electron beam and laser technology sector, to acquire the largest electron beam welding system in the western hemisphere.

The 22 feet long, 22 feet wide and 22 feet high system will be capable of supporting government and commercial programs at both the unclassified and classified levels.

This is expected to be a major boost for multiple manufacturing sectors in the Yellowhammer State.

“This unique welding facility will establish north Alabama as the U.S. leader in advanced electron beam welding for aerospace, defense and commercial sectors.  We are proud to partner with Pro-Beam and our customers to bring this revolutionary capability to bear on programs of national importance,” Steve Cook, DTS president, said in a statement.

Rod Mourad, president of Pro-Beam USA, said the company based in Germany is happy to work with Dynetics.

“Pro-Beam is extremely pleased to partner with Dynetics, and excited to be part of this great project that will provide the largest and most modern electron beam welding system for the U.S. market,” he emphasized.

“This installation will provide Dynetics with electron beam welding capabilities of large structures that are essential for the U.S. market needs,” Mourad added.

Dynetics has also completed acceptance of a smaller system from Pro-Beam. This 20 feet long, 7 feet wide and 7 feet sister system will be operational in October.

The larger system will be delivered from Germany and installed in 2020. Both systems will be located at the company’s Huntsville headquarters.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Byrne: In border battle, agents face growing crisis

Lately we’ve heard a non-stop narrative from the national news media and left-wing Democrats about the horrific conditions at our border. The never-ending insults directed towards our border patrol agents and law enforcement has outraged many of us who appreciate their invaluable service to us. Last week, I traveled to our southern border near El Paso, Texas, to talk with them directly and get a firsthand look at the conditions they face.

Early Monday morning I arrived at a border location called Monument III on the Border of Sunland Mark, New Mexico and Cuidad Juarez, Mexico. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents and military personnel offered me an intensive behind-the-scenes look at their operations.

A shift in migration patterns in the last five years has led to many more border crossings in numbers that overwhelm our personnel and infrastructure. Just a few months ago, CBP agents had 2,000 illegal border crossings in downtown El Paso in a 24-hour period.

Most of these migrants, in a scheme that is rampant across our border, cross with their wrists out, waiting to be arrested so they can file an asylum claim. After processing, migrants are released. Few show up for court dates, and most asylum claims are rejected or found to be fraudulent.

Without question, most of these migrants experienced a long, arduous journey. Border areas are owned by various cartels, and as one agent explained, “nobody gets here without paying something.” Coyotes and cartels collaborate to extort migrants. Horrific physical and sexual abuse is widespread.

The wall sections here have made patrolling the area easier. At Monument III, the physical barriers were constructed in 2007 after the Secure Fence Act of 2006 was passed on a bipartisan basis (back when most Democrats supported a wall).

Fortunately, the Department of Defense is currently providing camera surveillance so more CBP agents are freed to make arrests. But personnel remain stretched thin. Oftentimes a single agent must arrest and detain dozens of migrants alone. I was told of three CBP agents making 400 apprehensions at one time.

My next stop was a tour of Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) Port of Entry (POE) with CBP OFO (Office of Field Opportunities). BOTA is a cargo, pedestrian and vehicular POE that sees an astounding 24,000 pedestrians and 30,000 vehicles daily.

CBP agents at BOTA told me they find a shocking amount of drugs including fentanyl, oxycodone, heroine, meth, and marijuana. Due to the growing strain on resources, the National Guard has been here on a voluntary basis since October 2018 providing valuable clerical work and technology support.

From here we traveled to the El Paso Paso del Norte (PDN) Point of Entry, a pedestrian POE. Recently most of the migrants here have been Mexican, coming to the United States for work.

But many have dangerous motives. Just days before, agents found 14 pounds of cocaine packed in a vehicle’s quarter panels. The increased traffic makes it extremely difficult to adequately screen all the crossers. Sadly, this lack of resources was a constant theme during my visit.

Without exception, the border agents, law enforcement and military personnel along the border were transparent and professional. The slanderous characterizations of these brave men and women from the Socialist Squad and their media allies is shameful. We can be proud of the work our border agents do, but they made clear the scope of the crisis we face. The numbers of people crossing our border are staggering.

We need additional resources, including technology, barriers and more border agents out on patrol. And we must change our asylum laws to eliminate the loopholes fueling this migration boom.

Another critical agency is Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). I’ll discuss my visit to an ICE detention center next week.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Wind Creek Hospitality donates $25,000 to Birmingham’s Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

Thanks to a $25,000 donation from Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH), Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center (FORGE) and its clients are not fighting alone.

FORGE was established in 2016 as a unique partnership between the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Health, Grandview Medical Center, UAB Medicine and St. Vincent’s Health System. The FORGE mission is to provide breast cancer survivors and co-survivors with supportive services from the day of diagnosis onwards. Services include mentorship, advocacy, education, counseling and individualized action plans.

On Thursday, WCH formally presented FORGE with a check at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, which FORGE partners with to offer gardening lifestyle classes, to help advance the center’s mission. FORGE staff, volunteers and breast cancer survivors were present to share their stories and answer questions about how the donation will be used.

WCH Director of Public Relations Magi Williams said in a statement, “FORGE’s care of and concern for local fighters and survivors is inspiring. We are excited to create opportunities for them to grow and succeed.”

She said this is indicative of WCH’s philanthropic goals.

“Wind Creek is fortunate to be able to give back in our communities; we are looking for local groups who truly go above and beyond in unique or highly impactful ways,” Williams explained.

FORGE Director Dr. Caroline McClain advised that WCH’s donation was much appreciated.

“This donation will go directly to serving local survivors who otherwise may not have access to care or vital services that impact their treatment outcomes and lifelong well-being,” she outlined. “Wind Creek’s donation gives FORGE the opportunity to reach more individuals across our region and to walk alongside them throughout their journey.”

McClain, a co-survivor, concluded, “FORGE provides exactly what is needed, when it is needed and how it is needed. Cancer affects not only the individual, but also their loved ones and community; FORGE is here for each of their unique needs, challenges and victories.”

Wind Creek Hospitality is the gaming authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

