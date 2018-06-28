Alabama maximum, medium security prison guards to get raises

The Alabama Department of Corrections says some prison guards can expect raises later this year.

Al.com reports Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn announced Wednesday maximum security guards will get a 10 percent raise starting July 1. Medium security prison guards will get a 5 percent raise.Dunn says the raises are meant to help the corrections department recruit and retain often unpaid officers.

The pay increase will boost the starting salary for entry-level correctional officers with high school diplomas at those prisons from around $28,000 to around $30,000.

The department will use part of a $30 million supplement to this year’s budget to fund the raises initially.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled last year that staffing shortages influenced the corrections department’s failure to meet mental health care standards for inmates.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

