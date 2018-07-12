Subscription Preferences:

31 mins ago

Alabama man admits trying to have sex with underage girls in Atlanta

An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to trying to meet underage girls for sex.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Wednesday that 40-year-old Christopher Bradley Braden of Jasper pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, which carries mandatory 10 year sentence.Prosecutors say Braden arranged through an app called Meet24 to connect with a 13-year-old girl in December 2016 and a 14-year-old girl in May 2017, both in Georgia.

In both cases, he was actually communicating with undercover officers, and police arrested him when he arrived.

Prior to the scheduled meetings, prosecutors say Braden asked about the teens’ bodies and sexual experience and sent them videos and photos of his genitals.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

7 Things: Trump wants more from NATO — Walt Maddox jumps into the mud — Troy King doesn’t know the law but wants to be AG again — and more

1. Trump declares victory; American media declares they still don’t understand what is happening

— President Donald Trump left the NATO summit with a press conference declaring that he is more committed to NATO than ever and other countries will start meeting their obligations. He’s right when he talks about how years of asking nicely did not work.

— His brashness continues to be something the media can’t fathom, and unless he slaps Russian President Vladimir Putin across the mouth the media will continue to pretend he is compromised.

2. Telling NATO to have a big defense force is apparently “just what Putin wants

— President Trump crashed the NATO summit and caused hurt feelings by telling other members to pony up what they agreed to pay and told Germany to stop chumming it up with Russia, which is apparently what Putin wanted.

— America’s Democrat leaders can’t shake the words “Trump” and “Russia” from their minds. Their Congressional leaders responded by saying Trump is “more loyal” to Russia than NATO.

3. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox goes low on Governor Kay Ivey

— Inexplicably, Maddox tweeted what his campaign spokesman clearly thought was a sick burn about the governor’s age: “Her limited energy should be devoted to fixing Alabama’s problems and not political grandstanding. If Gov. Ivey really wants to discuss this, or anything else with Walt, she should come out of hiding and agree to debate.”

— While al.com might call this a sharply-worded retort to Ivey pointing out Maddox won’t support President Trump’s Supreme Court Justice pick, it was not — it was actually a cowardly insult meant to signal to Maddox’s supporters that it was time to get nasty.

4. Desperate Troy King enters day three of his futile effort to paint Attorney General Steve Marshall as “dirty”

— Monday King complained of PAC-to-PAC transfers involving the Republican Attorney General’s Association, Tuesday his angle was that the RAGA held an event at a hotel with a casino, Wednesday he filed a lawsuit to block Marshall from spending campaign money.

— King wants to be the Attorney General again, after being fired in 2010, but he is not very good at the whole law thing.

5. The federal government will meet the imposed deadline to reunite all children under five with their families

— All eligible children under five were required to be reunited by today, but the Trump Administration fought that deadline until a judge denied their request.

— Some children were not eligible for reunification due to the criminal record or unfitness of the individuals who brought them to the border.

6. Gov. Ivey ends the policy that allows sheriffs to personally profit from prisoner feeding funds

— Ivey said, “Public funds should be used for public purposes” as she ended a program that allowed multiple sheriffs to be embroiled in controversy, including Etowah County’s sheriff who legally pocketed enough for a beach house.

— Now, instead of the money going to the sheriffs it must go into county general funds or official accounts, but this doesn’t totally solve the problem and it may end up in court.

7. U.S. will soon be the world’s largest oil producer

— Russia and Saudi Arabia are about to be passed for the first time since 1974 due to fracking and horizontal drilling.

— But Russia and Saudi Arabia may respond by pumping more oil tapping reserves, or American companies could move from prime real estate to less fruitful oil opportunities.

Show less
2 hours ago

Montgomery man apprehended by police dog died from ruptured artery

Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show that a burglary suspect died from a ruptured femoral artery after being apprehended by a police dog in Montgomery, Alabama.

Capt. Joe Herman of the State Bureau of Investigation announced the preliminary finding Wednesday.

The incident remains under review.

Police say a canine unit responded to a report of a burglary in progress early Sunday, and the animal apprehended a man inside the home.

The man, identified as Joseph Pettaway, died later at a hospital.

The dog is under quarantine at a city kennel, and its handler has been placed on administrative leave during a review.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
2 hours ago

Sloss Tech in Birmingham will feature some of tech’s biggest names

Kevin McLendon joined The Ford Faction to talk about Sloss Tech and what it has to offer.  McLendon talked about the upcoming event and the speakers that will be present and how big it is for a city like Birmingham to be hosting something like this.  In the interview, Kevin went into depth about the work going into this event and some of the special guests being there including Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less
3 hours ago

Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying in Deep South

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, the black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world and helped inspire the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago.

The Justice Department told Congress in a report in March it is reinvestigating Till’s slaying in Money, Mississippi, in 1955 after receiving “new information.”

The case was closed in 2007 with authorities saying the suspects were dead; a state grand jury didn’t file any new charges.

Deborah Watts, a cousin of Till, said she was unaware the case had been reopened until contacted by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The federal report, sent annually to lawmakers under a law that bears Till’s name, does not indicate what the new information might be.

But it was issued in late March following the publication last year of “The Blood of Emmett Till,” a book that says a key figure in the case acknowledged lying about events preceding the slaying of the 14-year-old youth from Chicago.

The book, by Timothy B. Tyson, quotes a white woman, Carolyn Donham, as acknowledging during a 2008 interview that she wasn’t truthful when she testified that Till grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances at a store in 1955.

Two white men — Donham’s then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam — were charged with murder but acquitted in the slaying of Till, who had been staying with relatives in northern Mississippi at the time.

The men later confessed to the crime in a magazine interview, but weren’t retried. Both are now dead.

Donham, who turns 84 this month, lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A man who came to the door at her residence declined to comment about the FBI reopening the investigation.

“We don’t want to talk to you,” the man said before going back inside.

Paula Johnson, co-director of an academic group that reviews unsolved civil rights slayings, said she can’t think of anything other than Tyson’s book that could have prompted the Justice Department to reopen the Till investigation.

“We’re happy to have that be the case so that ultimately or finally someone can be held responsible for his murder,” said Johnson, who leads the Cold Case Justice Initiative at Syracuse University.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the status of the probe.

Watts, Till’s cousin and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, said it’s “wonderful” that the killing is getting another look, but didn’t want to discuss details.

“None of us wants to do anything that jeopardizes any investigation or impedes, but we are also very interested in justice being done,” she said.
Abducted from the home where he was staying, Till was beaten and shot, and his mutilated body was found weighted down with a cotton gin fan in the Tallahatchie River.

Images of his mutilated body in the casket gave witness to the depth of racial hatred in the Deep South and helped build momentum for subsequent civil rights campaigns.

Relatives of Till pushed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reopen the case last year following publication of the book.

Donham, then known as Carolyn Bryant and 21 years old at the time, testified in 1955 as a prospective defense witness in the trial of Bryant and Milam.

With jurors out of the courtroom, she said a “nigger man” she didn’t know took her by the arm.

“Just what did he say when he grabbed your hand?” defense attorney Sidney Carlton asked, according to a trial transcript released by the FBI a decade ago.

“He said, ‘How about a date, baby?'” she testified. Bryant said she pulled away, and moments later the young man “caught me at the cash register,” grasping her around the waist with both hands and pulling her toward him.

“He said, ‘What’s the matter baby, can’t you take it?'” she testified.

Bryant also said he told her “you don’t need to be afraid of me,” claiming that he used an obscenity and mentioned something he had done “with white women before.”

A judge ruled the testimony inadmissible.

An all-white jury freed her husband and the other man even without it. Testimony indicated a woman might have been in a car with Bryant and Milam when they abducted Till, but no one else was ever charged.

In the book, author Tyson wrote that Donham told him her testimony about Till accosting her wasn’t true.

“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” the book quotes her as saying.

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, introduced legislation this week that would make the government release information about unsolved civil rights killings.

In an interview, Jones said the Till killing or any other case likely wouldn’t be covered by this legislation if authorities were actively investigating.

“You’d have to leave it to the judgment of some of law enforcement agencies that are involved or the commission that would be created” to consider materials for release, Jones said.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
15 hours ago

Troy King files suit against Steve Marshall, heating up final days of attorney general’s race

The race for Alabama’s attorney general got hotter Wednesday when Troy King, who faces Attorney General Steve Marshall in a primary runoff next Tuesday, filed suit against Marshall’s campaign seeking a temporary restraining order against Marshall’s use of campaign contributions given to him by the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA).

King called those contributions illegal in an ethics complaint that he filed on Monday, alleging that Marshall has committed “intentional, willful, and flagrant violations of Alabama’s Fair Campaign Practices Act” by accepting “PAC-to-PAC” contributions from RAGA. The lawsuit raised the stakes from the initial ethics complaint.

Marshall’s campaign, citing the Alabama Ethics Commission and Secretary of State, said in a statement that there has been no violation of the law.

A laywer for RAGA, which King was an active member of when he was attorney general, yesterday called King’s complaint “a desperate ploy of a flailing campaign.”

Alabama’s Fair Campaign Practices Act (FCPA) makes it illegal for any PAC or 527 political organization to make “a contribution, expenditure, or any other transfer of funds to any other PAC or 527 organization.”

FCPA also requires such unlawful contributions to be returned. The statute reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person acting on behalf of a principal campaign committee or political action committee to retain or cause to be retained a contribution that the person knows or reasonably should know was made in violation of this chapter.”

RAGA is a 527 organization that has both accepted PAC-to-PAC transfers and contributed funds to Marshall.

However, it’s unclear whether or not RAGA’s contributions, and therefore Marshall’s acceptance of them, are illegal, due to ambiguity from the Alabama Ethics Commission.

Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton told the Associated Press on Tuesday that such contributions from federal PACs are not illegal.

“Our commission has not formally determined the substantive issues here, but practitioners and the secretary of state’s office have said that it does not violate any laws,” Albritton said.

Even still, Albritton had at one time told candidates inquiring about the matter that such contributions are not legal, according to AL.com’s Kyle Whitmire.

Albritton could not be reached for comment regarding what specifically the secretary of state’s office has said of the legality of contributions such as RAGA’s to Marshall.

Secretary of State John Merrill on Wednesday reiterated to Yellowhammer News the need for the Ethics Commission to offer a clarification on federal PAC-to-PAC transfers.

In any case, Marshall’s campaign accepts Albritton’s argument, saying in a statement to Yellowhammer News that there have been no infractions.

“As Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton stated yesterday, practitioners and the Secretary of State’s office agree that there is no violation of the law here,” the statement said.

King’s argument focuses on statutory language in Alabama Code 17-5-2 (13) which defines political action committees subject to FCPA’s transfer rules as those located both in the state and outside of it, and says that guidance from the Ethics Commission is wrong.

“It’s not about the ethics commission,” Angi Horn Stalnaker, King’s campaign manager, told Yellowhammer News on Wednesday. “It’s about what the law says.”

As for FCPA’s jurisdiction, a source on the Marshall side of the debate contends that there is a serious legal question of whether Alabama actually has the ability to regulate something like federal PAC-to-PAC transfers, a task that federal law has relegated to the Federal Election Commission.

King’s lawsuit is part of a broader argument that King has made against his opponent’s election, with Marshall’s involvement in RAGA taking center stage.

In a Tuesday press conference, King said that Marshall has been “bought and paid for” by RAGA, as evidenced by his attendance to various meetings and fundraisers also attended by wealthy donors.

However, King was also an active member of RAGA during his time as attorney general. He attended at least 14 RAGA meetings from Spring 2004 to Winter 2010 and held fundraisers at two of the events, according to RAGA.

The following example documents are provided by RAGA to Yellowhammer News.

King fundraiser at RAGA event (Courtesy RAGA)
King fundraiser at RAGA event (courtesy RAGA)
Example RAGA attendance sheet (Courtesy RAGA)

King said in his press conference yesterday that RAGA has become “an organization whose activities have become more sinister and controversial” since he left it.

In response, RAGA lawyer Charlie Spies said Tuesday, “This complaint is a desperate ploy from a flailing campaign filed one week before the election against the wrong entity and based upon an incorrect reading of the law.”

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Show less