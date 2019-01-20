Sign up for Our Newsletter

Opportunity Zone fever, debate spreads from Birmingham to the Bronx 2 hours ago / News
Is anything an accident? 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: No movement on shutdown, Doug Jones vs. AOC, Roy Moore takes a polygraph after the election and more on Guerrilla Politics … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama-made Honda, Mercedes vehicles earn Car and Driver honors 5 hours ago / News
How the Birmingham business community pitched in to help save UAB football 6 hours ago / Sports
Roby: Commemorating the 2019 March for Life 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 8 hours ago / Sponsored
Auburn University’s Kyes Stevens honored for prison education program that changes lives 10 hours ago / News
Doug Jones ‘optimistic’ about good-faith efforts to end shutdown; Says ‘the issue for border security is not a wall’ 12 hours ago / News
There is more to Alabama deer hunting than pointing and shooting 13 hours ago / outdoors
South Alabama attorney’s pageant coaching inspires another TV series 1 day ago / News
UAB Head Football Coach Bill Clark: The heart of a champion 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama rocket builder ULA powers critical national security mission 1 day ago / News
Wilsonville Elementary boasts first-class playground thanks to help from volunteers 1 day ago / News
Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle: Internet sales tax, gas tax revenue could fund road, bridge improvements 1 day ago / News
In the lab: University of Alabama students help inspire next wave of scientists 1 day ago / News
Roby: ‘I will continue to use my position in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn’ 1 day ago / News
Stray dog finds love and comfort at Alabama Power plant 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Iron football team finishes first week of training camp, holds joint practice 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama WFF Ramps Up CWD Sampling Effort 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Two Alabama-built vehicles earned top spots in their categories in Car and Driver magazine’s list of the best trucks.

The Alabama-build Honda Ridgeline was named the best mid-size pickup truck while the Mercedes-Benz GLS450 was named the best large SUV in Car and Driver “10 Best Trucks and SUVs for 2019.”

Car and Driver tested each vehicle’s unique attributes, including ride and handling, safety features, technology, comfort, practicality and fuel efficiency.

This is the third straight year the Ridgeline has made the list.

“The Honda Ridgeline proves that different can be better,” the magazine wrote. “A unibody pickup based on the same platform that underpins Honda’s Odyssey and Pilot, the Ridgeline is an anomaly.”

It went on to praise “its unique features: a lockable in-bed weatherproof trunk, a dual-hinged tailgate, and a composite bed that can double as a big speaker. The Ridgeline’s outside-the-mainstream design imbues it with real versatility, and make it something more than merely a shrunken version of a full-size pickup. Furthermore, it boasts a roomy and comfortable cabin, and its superior ride and handling are befitting a sedan. The Honda also boasts excellent fuel economy and robust acceleration.”

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama produces the Ridgeline along with the Odyssey minivan and Pilot SUV at its plant in Lincoln.

Also for the third year in a row, the Alabama-built Mercedes-Benz GLS450 was named Car and Driver’s best large SUV due to its hauling capabilities and being a comparative bargain.

“Even within Mercedes’ dizzying range of products, this $71,145 S-class of SUVs starts $20,000 lower than an actual S-class. You get a lot when you buy a GLS,” Car and Driver wrote.

“The GLS’s unibody structure feels aptly Teutonic. It steers more like a sedan than a truck, and its air springs deliver a pillowy ride. It is smartly sized and packaged such that all three rows provide enough room to be comfortable, and yet the GLS can still fit handily in the average garage,” the magazine went on to say. “The GLS simply rides better, drives smaller, and offers a higher level of fit and finish than you can get in any other large SUV, and that’s as true of the base vehicle as it is the six-figure examples.”

The GLS is produced in Mercedes-Benz U.S. International’s Tuscaloosa County plant along with the C-Class sedan, the GLE SUV and the GLE Coupe.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Opportunity Zone fever, debate spreads from Birmingham to the Bronx

In a former warehouse on a dimly lit street in the South Bronx, developers sipping Puerto Rican moonshine listened as a local official urged them to capture a new U.S. tax break by rebuilding the decaying neighborhood.

In Alabama, a young lawyer quit his job after seeing the same tax break’s potential to help one of the nation’s poorest states. He now spends his days driving his Hyundai from town to town, slideshow at the ready, hoping to connect investors with communities.

And on a conference call with potential clients, a prominent hedge fund executive pitched investments in a boutique hotel in Oakland, which he described as San Francisco’s Brooklyn. The project is eligible for the same tax break, designed to help the poor.

Fervor about opportunity zones is heating up across the U.S. For a limited time, investors who develop real estate or fund businesses in these areas are able to defer capital gains on profits earned elsewhere and completely eliminate them on new investments in 8,700 low-income census tracts. The goal is to reinvigorate these areas. But the question is whether the 2017 tax law will, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicts, pump $100 billion into places that need it most, or if investors will play it safe by funding projects in a few zones already on the upswing.

There’s no lack of optimism among officials in shrinking Rust Belt towns, wind-swept Western landscapes and hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, who hope to jump-start local economies. The incentives are so flexible they could be used for everything from affordable housing to solar farms.

Yet on the investor side, much of the attention is fixed on how to turn a profit in already thriving areas. They include neighborhoods surrounding Manhattan, Atlantic beach towns drawing vacation-home developers, bedroom communities near Silicon Valley and anomalies like Portland, Oregon, where the entire downtown was deemed eligible for the breaks.

“The phrase I keep thinking of is ‘gold rush,’” said Michael Lortz, an accountant who works with developers in Portland. “There’s a lot of money from out of town that’s coming here.”

Already, a policy debate is raging. Backers are urging people to reserve judgment, and they say the tax breaks have galvanized cities, businesses and investors to think creatively about boosting parts of the country most in need. Critics say the incentives were poorly calibrated and may amount to a boondoggle far in excess of the official $1.6 billion projected cost.

Americans may have to wait months or years to learn which side is right. That’s because the law doesn’t require investors to disclose projects, making it difficult to tell which areas are benefiting the most.

But there’s plenty of evidence that a boom is brewing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which already had an investment team focusing on struggling communities, has disclosed about $150 million in projects in recent months. Purchases of sites inside opportunity zones spiked as the tax law took effect, outpacing growth in other areas, according to Real Capital Analytics, which tracks property sales. Altogether, investors spent 62 percent more on properties eligible for tax breaks in the 12 months through September, compared with those in the same census tracts a year earlier, its data show.

Here are snapshots of what’s happening across America:

Driving Alabama

Alex Flachsbart, 30, has a lot of time to talk when he’s in his SUV crisscrossing Alabama. A lawyer who specialized in economic development grants and tax breaks, he quit his job last year to start Opportunity Alabama, aiming to connect capital to worthy projects. For the past several months, he’s been educating people about opportunity zones, speaking to local officials, business owners and investors.

“I have done the OZ PowerPoint God knows how many times,” Flachsbart, who grew up in the Bay Area, said from behind the wheel one day in December.
When he read about opportunity zones in a 2017 draft of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, his mind reeled. Here was an uncapped subsidy far more flexible than anything he’d used before. It could draw investment for an array of projects. He imagined funding startups in Huntsville, where NASA’s presence has lured a deep bench of talented engineers, and the renovation of an old civic complex in Mobile.

Flachsbart’s nonprofit – which has board members from the state’s largest utility and its biggest bank, Regions Financial Corp. – is now in talks for 10 potential projects that need more than $100 million in equity investment, he said. None have been funded yet, but he’s certain some will be. Meanwhile, he keeps driving.

Bronx boost

Port Morris Distillery, which makes a high-alcohol rum called pitorro, was the perfect spot for an opportunity zone pitch. It’s on a block with a colorful mural, industrial buildings ready for loft conversions and views of the Manhattan skyline. Much of the surrounding South Bronx is now an opportunity zone.

“We have always been the most ignored,” Marlene Cintron, the borough’s head of economic development, told an audience of developers and lawyers in November. “These opportunity zones are here for you to take advantage of them.”

The case for the Bronx, where incomes are among the lowest in New York, is that it’s the last borough awaiting revitalization. The tax incentives are designed to unleash it. If developers can buy at current Bronx prices, before seeing a Brooklyn-like rise, the breaks would be massive.

“Huge, huge upside that you’re not going to get if you build a strip mall in Topeka,” said Terri Adler, managing partner of law firm Duval & Stachenfeld LLP, who also spoke at the event.

Yet the Bronx faces a formidable problem: It’s competing with other zones across the city, including waterfronts in Brooklyn and Queens with stronger momentum. The tax break Bronx officials hope will rejuvenate their borough may instead lure more money to what looks like a safer bet across the river.
In November, Amazon.com Inc. selected Long Island City for its next headquarters.

Portions of that Queens neighborhood, including a former plastics factory the retailer plans to occupy, are inside opportunity zones, even though they’re among the city’s fastest-growing areas. In 2017, more apartments were built there than in any other neighborhood in the city.

Baltimore billionaire

One of the arguments over opportunity zones is whether the U.S. is handing wealthy investors and companies big breaks on projects they would’ve done anyway. One example: Hedge fund executive and former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci plans to build a “swank, boutique hotel” in Oakland. The paperwork for the permit was filed months before the neighborhood was designated an opportunity zone.

But that project pales in comparison to what’s happening in Baltimore. More than a year before President Donald Trump signed the law, real estate developer Steven Siegel helped negotiate one of the largest public financing deals of its kind for a client, a company owned by billionaire Kevin Plank, founder of athletic-wear maker Under Armour Inc.

In 2016, Baltimore’s city council approved a $660 million financing package for a 235-acre mixed-use development, including new offices for Under Armour, along the city’s waterfront. The area was already designated as an enterprise zone and a brownfield site, connoting additional lucrative tax breaks, and the project attracted a $233 million investment from Goldman Sachs’s urban investment group.

Then came the opportunity zone designation.

The tax break is only supposed to apply to real estate purchased after the law took effect. But lawyers across the country quickly began working around that to get the benefits for projects planned before the law was passed. Many tax experts have recommended sales to new entities. So long as the seller owns no more than 20 percent of the buyer, the transaction counts as arm’s-length and qualifies.

Siegel said his firm, Weller Development, has found enough new investors to comply with the arm’s-length requirement. The company has seen so much demand, he said, that he’s looking to replicate the project elsewhere.

“We’ve been fielding a lot of inbound interest,” Siegel said, declining to name cities that have approached him. “That stimulated us to take this show on the road.”

 

Boulder balks

In mid-December, during a marathon city council meeting that stretched past midnight, Boulder became perhaps the first jurisdiction in the country to reject its own opportunity zone. Officials in the Colorado town imposed an 18-month moratorium on almost all development in its only census tract earmarked for the incentives.

The move highlights how local officials have the power to respond to criticisms of the law – in this case, that investors may rush to build projects the community doesn’t want. Boulder has long been a favorite spot for growing companies because people want to live there, thanks to its college-town vibe and quick access to nature.

“People think we have too much” development, said Bob Yates, a council member. “We’re not Detroit.”

Though Yates, a former telecom executive, opposed the moratorium and worries it will make things difficult for businesses in the zone, he understands why people in Boulder, a liberal enclave, were skeptical of an idea enacted by a Republican Congress. He just wishes his city would take a more measured approach.

The zone includes an aging mall called Diagonal Plaza. The tax incentives could have spurred investors to redevelop it to include affordable housing, which is sorely needed, he said.

“Boulder’s teachers can’t live in Boulder,” he said. “It’s not a healthy thing to have socioeconomic divide where lower-income people have to live outside of town to serve higher-income people in town.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Is anything an accident?

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has suggested charging Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) with murder in connection with last November’s Camp Fire. The deadliest wildfire in California history, Camp killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise. A cause has not been officially determined, but evidence suggests that PG&E electric transmission wires may have started the blaze. The case illustrates a conundrum implied by the economics of accidents.

I do not wish to accuse PG&E of starting the Camp Fire; that is to be determined. But Mr. Becerra’s comments, numerous lawsuits already filed, and news reports of PG&E’s potential bankruptcy, I think, justify this discussion. I am not a lawyer and wish to focus on the economics, not the legal requirements of sustaining murder charges or winning a civil lawsuit.

The fire was not deliberately started and so in this sense was an accident. But could it have been avoided? Quite likely. Better maintenance on transmission lines and towers could have prevented aging, sagging power lines from sparking. Trimming trees would make high winds less likely to bring down power lines.

PG&E could also have shut down parts of the electric grid on high fire risk days. The company formalized planned blackouts to prevent wildfires earlier in 2018 and shut off power to over 60,000 customers on a high risk day in October. Southern California utilities have also used blackouts to prevent wildfires.

Power lines, of course, are not the only cause of wildfires; lightning and other human actions and carelessness are also causes. All power line related fires, however, could be prevented through enough maintenance, tree-trimming, and blackouts. If the Camp Fire could have been prevented, was it truly an accident?

Diligence and safety can prevent most types of accidents. Workplace accidents claimed over 5,000 lives in 2017. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has helped reduce workplace accidents significantly over the past fifty years. Still, more can always be done. Railings prevent falls; taller, sturdier railings make falls even less likely. Safety nets can help as well.

Auto accidents kill 35,000, injure millions, and cause billions in property damage each year. Most traffic accidents are due to driver error, mechanical failures, and unsafe roads and bridges and are preventable. Highway redesign could further reduce accidents. And driving very slowly – imagine a 25 mph national speed limit – would dramatically reduce accident severity.

Should we prevent all fires, workplace accidents, and highway crashes? Economics recommends balancing the benefits of preventing accidents against the costs. Such balancing will almost certainly involve accepting some accidents. Even if we think that human lives are infinitely valuable and should be saved whenever possible, accidents often involve fatal consequences either way. For instance, blacking out hospitals and nursing homes can cost lives. We will almost certainly choose a level of safety resulting in some accidents.

If we deliberately choose less than perfect safety, are the fires, workplace mishaps, and traffic crashes truly accidents? This is debatable. We know that drunk drivers do not intend to maim people, but we consider this act so reckless as to be criminal. Some commentators think that deaths from workplace accidents and product defects are best viewed as corporate murder.

Personally, I think that an important difference exists between mishaps occurring while pursuing a valuable and ethical goal and intentionally harming others. Still, many Americans find evaluating accident tradeoffs too explicitly discomforting.

This is costly. As Vanderbilt economist Kip Viscusi notes, corporate America lags behind in applying risk analysis. Jurors find it offensive when a business determines how much it would cost to prevent deaths due to product design flaws or workplace risks and still chooses not to eliminate the risk. Because risk analysis seems to trigger mega-verdicts, businesses forego the analysis. Yet a lack of analysis merely leads to bad decisions, not safety.

Economics suggests that perhaps nothing is an accident. But as humans, we can intuitively distinguish intentional harms and unfortunate events. However we resolve the conundrum, ignorance of risk analysis is definitely not bliss.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

VIDEO: No movement on shutdown, Doug Jones vs. AOC, Roy Moore takes a polygraph after the election and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Will we see any movement on the partial government shutdown soon?

— Is Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) wise to pick a fight with liberal darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY)?

— Why didn’t Roy Moore take his polygraph before the election, especially if it cleared him?

Jackson and Burke are joined by former State Senator Bill Holtzclaw (R-Madison) to discuss his future, the gas tax and the legislative leadership.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at every member of Alabama’s congressional delegation that has remained silent when Alabama could lose a Congressional seat due to illegal immigrants counted in the 2020 Census.

VIDEO: No movement on shutdown, Doug Jones vs. AOC, Roy Moore takes a polygraph AFTER the election and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, January 20, 2019

How the Birmingham business community pitched in to help save UAB football

It may have been the turning point for the return of University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) football. And it came with support — and, more importantly, money — from the metropolitan Birmingham business community.

The meeting, held in a large conference room in the office of UAB President Ray Watts, M.D., was attended by about 30 of Birmingham’s most prominent business leaders. Also in the room were UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram and UAB Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Allen Bolton.

The UAB football program had been terminated after the 2014 season, and the meeting was in May 2015, one month before football was reinstated in June 2015. The institution needed about $17 million to help with the return of the program, but only $12 million had been pledged.

The meeting began cordially but turned chaotic until Mike Goodrich Sr., a lifelong Birmingham resident and former CEO of an engineering and construction business, stood up and said, “I’m not a UAB fan. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a game. But I’ve seen what this has done to our community, and I want to make it right. I’m in for a million.”

His pledge was followed by another businessman who said, “Yeah, I can do that.” Somebody else said, “I can’t do a million, but I can do $250,000.” Within an hour, the money was raised.

“I’d never seen anything like that before or been a part of anything like that before,” Ingram recalled. “I’d never heard of anything like that before, and that’s how we got to the finish line from a fundraising perspective. The way the community came together to make that happen was remarkable.”

$250,000.” Within an hour, the money was raised.

“I’d never seen anything like that before or been a part of anything like that before,” Ingram recalled. “I’d never heard of anything like that before, and that’s how we got to the finish line from a fundraising perspective. The way the community came together to make that happen was remarkable.”

This season, the UAB Blazers finished 11-3; captured their first Conference USA (C-USA) championship and first division title; made their first back-to-back bowl trips; and won their first bowl game. UAB Head Football Coach Bill Clark, in addition to winning the prestigious Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award, was also named the 2018 Sporting News Coach of the Year.

The return is significant for the way disparate parts of the community rallied behind the UAB football team. Ingram said the outcry after the program was terminated caught many off guard.

“There were a lot more people who came out in support of football than most people believed would happen,” he said. “It surprised people that there were that many people, so many who really wanted UAB football to be here.”

The AD said money was definitely needed to upgrade the facilities.

“Our practice field sloped 10 feet from one end to the other, and it was on the side of a sloping hill,” he said. “Most high schools have a flat practice field. We didn’t even have a flat practice field. Our locker room was in a building that used to be a maintenance shed. Half of it was the locker room and half of it was an empty room of folding chairs. That was the only meeting space.”

‘Jaw dropping’

With support from business leaders and others, the university now has a state-of-the-art $22.5 million football headquarters and practice facility. The city of Birmingham and Jefferson County pitched in to build a $174 million, 45,000-seat stadium, which is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.

“In my opinion, building the practice facility was the single best decision we made because it’s here to stay,” Ingram said. “We’ve raised the money for it, we built it, and it’s sustainable. We don’t have to go raise the money for it every year. … It’s the best practice facility in our conference.”

There are other benefits to having a world-class facility, Ingram said: “We’ve always had a great school, great city, great weather. Combine [those things] with this great facility, [our] great coaching staff [that] finds these players and brings them here to show them this [facility], and it’s jaw dropping. These kids show up and say, ‘I had no idea.’”

The future is bright for the Blazers, Ingram added.

“The city is building a new football stadium in the Uptown District with the expanded and renovated Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena, so all this momentum has helped us recruit great players,” he said. “It’s a combination of all those things we had, and now layer in this practice facility … [and] what this means is for the kids. They see the commitment that football is important [at UAB and say], ‘This is the kind of place committed to helping me be my very best.’”

This story originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Roby: Commemorating the 2019 March for Life

Forty-six years ago this month, the Supreme Court of the United States offered its infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion on demand in this country. While many abortion activists celebrate this anniversary as a victory for so-called “women’s health,” it represents a very somber occasion for those of us who advocate for life at all stages.

Since that 1973 ruling, more than 60 million unborn children have had their lives ended by abortion. To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. I don’t think it’s any secret that I am unapologetically pro-life. I believe life begins at conception and that our laws and policies should protect it.

Of course, not everyone shares my convictions about life or the rights of unborn children, but still, our pro-life momentum is strong – especially around this time each year. On Friday, January 18, thousands of Americans gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to participate in this year’s March for Life. As you may know, this is an annual event where the pro-life community comes together to advocate for the lives and rights of unborn children.

I had the opportunity to speak on the House floor to offer encouragement and thanks to participants of this year’s march. I’m truly grateful for the individuals who made the trip to Washington out of dedication to what I believe is a deeply worthy cause.

When Republicans held the majority in both the House and the Senate during the 115th Congress, we made great progress in our pro-life efforts. In the House, we passed a number of important bills to protect the unborn, such as the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks based on the medical evidence that babies can feel pain at this point.

We also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to require that medical care be given to any child who survives an attempted abortion and the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, which makes the Hyde Amendment permanent and government-wide. If you’re not familiar, the Hyde Amendment is a longstanding measure directing that no taxpayer dollars be used to perform abortions.

During the Obama administration, the Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule that prevented states from redirecting Title X dollars away from abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. In the 115th Congress, we passed H.J. Res. 43, which I proudly cosponsored, to overturn this rule. President Trump signed the measure into law in April of 2017.

Of course, now that Democrats gained the majority in the House, our pro-life efforts will likely face significant challenges. So, I recently joined 168 of my House colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump asking him to reject any legislation that would weaken our existing pro-life policies. For some background, Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush both promised, in writing, to veto any legislation that weakened pro-life laws during their presidencies. I believe this type of commitment is a great way for President Trump to underscore his dedication to the pro-life cause, and I am eager to see him make this promise.

Regardless, as I said during my most recent speech on the House floor, my commitment to the people I represent and to all pro-life Americans is that I will continue to use this platform I have been given in Congress to be a vocal advocate for the unborn. This is a very important responsibility, and it’s one I do not take lightly. We’ve made some real progress, but a lot of work remains, and I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

