Alabama Launchpad selects finalists competing for $150K in prize money
Alabama Launchpad, a fund that invests seed money in startup companies, announced the six finalists that will compete for $150,000 in prize money.
The six companies are split evenly into two groups, those currently in the “concept stage” that are not generating revenue yet and those in the “early seed stage” that aim to ramp up their existing business.
A panel of judges will hear the pitches from the companies while a live audience watches. The event will occur in the evening on February 27 and will be located in the Warehouse at Alley Station in Montgomery.
Three companies in the concept stage will be trying to bring home a $50,000 prize.
Those companies as follows:
- Acclinate Genetics, a Huntsville-based company addressing the lack of diversity in clinical drug trials
- Pure Game Sports Network, a sports media & marketing company created for high school athletic departments and fans.
- Smart Solutions, whose products offer assistive technology allowing more living independence for persons with disabilities
Three companies at the early seed stage have bigger stakes. The winner of that competition will take home $100,000.
Those startups as follows:
- Buolo Solutions, a company connecting professional women to talent-seeking companies with flexible jobs
- CerFlux, a cancer-fighting company creating personalized medicine solutions to identify the best and most effective cancer therapeutics for patients.
- MOXIE, whose engineering team is producing custom-designed IOT solutions for clients within 30 days
Alabama Launchpad is a program by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. According to their website, the EDPA “is a private non-profit organization funded by more than 60 Alabama companies, whose mission is to attract and retain world-class talent across a broad spectrum of interests and industries.”
“We are proud to support these innovative entrepreneurs,” said EDPA President Steve Spencer in a press release. “Alabama Launchpad is here to serve early stage companies all over Alabama, and we look forward to seeing these finalists compete onstage in our state’s capital.”
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.