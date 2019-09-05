Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

Alabama joins other states to back Remington in Sandy Hook appeal

Ten states and nearly two dozen members of Congress are joining the National Rifle Association in supporting gun-maker Remington Arms as it fights a Connecticut court ruling involving liability for the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Officials in the 10 conservative states, 22 House Republicans and the NRA are among groups that filed briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday and Wednesday. They urged justices to overturn the Connecticut decision, citing a much-debated 2005 federal law that shields gun-makers from liability, in most cases, when their products are used in crimes.

Remington, based in Madison, North Carolina, made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators at the Newtown, Connecticut, school on Dec. 14, 2012.

A survivor and relatives of nine victims of the massacre filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public and alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games.

Citing one of the few exemptions in the 2005 federal law, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in March that Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rifle.

The decision overturned a ruling by a state trial court judge who dismissed the lawsuit based on the federal law, named the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

The federal law has been criticized by gun control advocates as being too favorable to gun-makers, and it has been used to bar lawsuits over other mass killings.

The Connecticut case is being watched by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and gun manufacturers across the country because it has the potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent the federal law and sue firearm makers.

One of the supporting papers filed this week was by officials in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

“The Connecticut Supreme Court’s decision reads a narrow exception broadly,” the states’ brief says.

“That reading is inconsistent with the text of the PLCAA.

And it creates uncertainty for States seeking to implement sound gun policies consistent with federal law.”

Among the Republican members of Congress who filed a brief Wednesday were Reps. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, Jim Sensenbrenner, of Wisconsin, and Greg Walden, of Oregon.

The congressional Republicans’ brief says they “have a strong interest in ensuring the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act of 2005 … is interpreted and applied consistent with Congress’s stated purpose, and that the narrow exceptions to the PLCAA are not applied in a way that frustrates congressional intent and renders the PLCAA’s protections meaningless.”

The NRA filed a brief with the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a fellow pro-gun rights group, saying the Connecticut ruling threatens the gun rights of all Americans.

“The right to keep and bear arms means nothing if the ability to acquire those arms is not possible because the firearm industry is put out of business by unlimited and uncertain liability for criminal misuse of their products,” their brief says.

A lawyer for the victims’ relatives suing Remington defended the lawsuit and the Connecticut court decision.

“None of the politically-motivated briefs filed on Remington’s behalf undermine the well-reasoned determination by our state’s highest court that these families deserve their day in court,” Katie Mesner-Hage said in a statement.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

3 hours ago

UAB technology, research leads to promising anti-aging startup company in Birmingham

Research and technology development at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) continues to lead to tremendous real-world breakthroughs.

UAB on Wednesday outlined that Yuva Biosciences, an anti-aging startup based on technology developed at the university, is harnessing its cutting-edge science and research to develop products that feature mitochondria playing a role in reversing skin aging and hair loss.

Together, hair loss prevention and anti-aging skincare represent a more than $11 billion market. With Yuva Biosciences choosing to base their startup in Birmingham, this signals yet another marker in the area’s ascent as the “Southern Silicon Valley.”

“It’s exciting to see another startup born out of UAB technology choosing to stay and grow in Birmingham,” said Kathy Nugent, Ph.D., executive director of UAB’s Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a statement. “Competing companies are predominantly located in medtech clusters, including Silicon Valley and Boston; but our local ecosystem is also poised for cultivating innovative startups like Yuva.”

The startup reportedly intends to develop cosmeceuticals — science-based cosmetics with medicinal properties — and pharmaceuticals. The pathway to product launch is significantly shorter for cosmeceuticals, and the company expects to develop initial topical products within four years.

Wrinkled skin and hair loss are among the earliest and most predominant visual changes observed during aging, which could make for significant market demand for potential Yuva products that change the game in that regard.

“Yuva Biosciences plans to mitigate many of the undesirable effects of aging, which is why we like to say our goal is to provide youthfulness for life,” said Keshav Singh, Ph.D., professor of genetics in the UAB School of Medicine, who will serve as Yuva Biosciences’ chief scientific adviser.

“Initial products will be aimed at helping people look and feel younger, with a longer-term plan to address aging-related diseases and disorders,” he added.

Greg Schmergel, a Boston-based serial entrepreneur, will serve as chairman of Yuva Biosciences, offering more than 25 years of experience in launching multiple high-tech ventures and leading a nanotechnology company, Nantero, Inc., where he is the co-founder and CEO.

“Yuva is positioned to become a leader in the anti-aging industry, under Keshav’s vision and scientific leadership,” Schmergel emphasized. “We are committed to building the company in Birmingham, where we’ll have access to resources like the world-class researchers and facilities at UAB, the startup-focused amenities at Innovation Depot, and the rising regional entrepreneurial network.”

The company has identified lab space at Innovation Depot and plans to hire additional employees, according to UAB.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

New game day shuttle service available around Jordan-Hare Stadium this football season

Auburn Athletics on Thursday announced it is partnering with Slidr to offer a new game day shuttle service throughout the areas adjacent to Jordan-Hare Stadium this football season.

The fare service will take patrons from outside the stadium security barricade boundaries to any location inside that perimeter, including right up to the stadium itself. The service pickup area outside the perimeter runs from the corner of Glenn Avenue and Gay Street west to Byrd Street and south to Woodfield Drive.

The fare will be $3 per person, and service begins three hours prior to kickoff. Shuttle service will be suspended at the end of the first quarter and resume at the start of the fourth quarter, running two to three hours postgame.

Map of Slidr’s football game day coverage area in Auburn (Contributed)

Patrons may use the Slidr app on iPhone or Android to order service, or call the local contact number 334-703-4213. Payment can be made by cash or debit/credit card at the drop-off point. No payment can be made through the app.

Each Slidr vehicle is a five-passenger, low-speed vehicle that meets all required safety standards, according to Auburn Athletics. Slidr, based out of Boca Raton, Florida, will be the only provider with access through the game day barricades.

Auburn opens their 2019 home schedule on Saturday against Tulane at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Auburn implementing metal detectors at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Doug Jones needs to talk to his party about their gun control plans

Monday evening in Elkmont, Alabama, five family members were killed by a 14-year-old with a history of concerns that are being raised after the fact.

Alabama’s junior U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has responded to the terrible tragedy by pointing out during a town hall in Rainesville that the crime could have been prevented, stating, “This one was clearly one that I believe was preventable somehow, some way.”

Bold statement, but how was it preventable?

Jones thinks a background check could have prevented this, arguing, “Universal background checks. We need to have some very narrow parameters on universal background checks.”

But, the father, a victim in this crime, possessed the murder weapon illegally because he was a felon.

That seems to be the end of the suggestions from Jones except for the common liberal trope about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that he shared: “What we need to do is study it and we can fund the CDC to do that.”

A study surely wouldn’t have prevented this, nor would a blue-ribbon committee or even an investigative committee.

Jones and I agree on one aspect of this: mental health. He told WAAY-31 that we need to focus on mental health concerns.

This killer was clearly mentally disturbed. Reports from his family members indicate he had gone off the rails in the last year after learning he was not the biological son of the person he viewed as his mother, he was acting erratically and killing animals.

But Jones’ fellow Democrats disagree with him. In fact, they think tying this issue of gun violence to mental illness is wrong. And their voters agree.

They also disagree with taking people’s guns.

Jones says that’s not the answer and that gun owners should not worry.

“Law-abiding citizens should not have any concern about reasonable restrictions that would save lives,” he advised.

For this to be true, Jones needs to lay out some plans of his own and describe what they would do.

His fellow Democrats have plans of gun confiscation.

Gun owners should worry about this a lot.

Excerpt from NBC:

In addition to the mandatory buybacks O’Rourke is championing, other 2020 Democratic candidates have sought proposals to make themselves stand out. This week, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for a threefold and fourfold tax increase on guns and ammunition, respectively. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, meanwhile, has made requiring a federal license to buy firearms a centerpiece of his campaign, and others, like O’Rourke, Warren, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have adopted similar plans.

“You have 20 Democratic presidential candidates each trying to look more anti-gun rights than the other for their base, so they have to have different proposals,” Alan Gottlieb, founder of the pro-gun Second Amendment Foundation, said. “It’s more heated. It’s more in-your-face.”

If this is where Jones stands, he better talk to his colleagues because they are heading in the other direction quickly and voters will notice.

Watch WAAY-31’s report:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

6 hours ago

Point Clear’s Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa named finalist for America’s best historic hotel

The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Baldwin County is one of six finalists to be named America’s “best historic hotel.”

Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide on Thursday announced the exclusive nominees for their 2019 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence.

The Grand, located in Point Clear and now part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, is known as “The Queen of Southern Resorts.”

However, it soon may be king of the country.

The beautiful hotel on Alabama’s gulf coast is competing against five other properties across the United States to be named the top historic hotel in the competition’s loftiest category — those with over 400 rooms.

The Grand opened in 1847 and, as such, is the oldest hotel named a finalist in its category.

Additionally, the Grand’s Susan Stein is one of six finalists to be awarded the title of America’s “hotel historian of the year.”

The 2019 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner will take place at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Thursday, November 7. The award winners will be announced before an audience of owners, senior management, industry leaders and representatives from the finest historic hotels around the world. This is an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Electric vehicles take spotlight across nation at September showcase at The Market at Pepper Place

This week, gasoline taxes in Alabama went up six cents a gallon. The costs of maintaining cars and trucks, well, they certainly aren’t going down.

How can drivers save money – aside from staying off the highway? One great way is to join the move toward economical, clean electric vehicles.

More than 1.2 million plug-in electric vehicles (EV) – not including medium- and heavy-duty vehicles – have been purchased in the United States as of June 2019. Major automakers are cranking out thousands of electric vehicles every day, including manufacturers associated with Alabama – Mercedes Benz, Honda and Hyundai. The Mercedes manufacturing plant in Vance has been building plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for years and will begin turning out all-electric vehicles soon.

There are currently 58 EV models on the market, with many more on the way, although not all are available in Alabama yet.

Plug-in electric vehicles, unlike hybrids (which are also better for the environment), do not use any petroleum products. That means there are no emissions, which means the air is not polluted by driving an EV. Driving an electric vehicle costs about 25 percent less than operating a gasoline-powered car or truck. Those costs are even less if drivers are able to charge for free or at discounted rates during off-peak hours – which is the case at homes served by Alabama Power Co. – at their workplaces or at public chargers.

EVs have fewer moving parts than a vehicle fueled by gasoline or diesel. Fewer moving parts means relatively little servicing is necessary and no engine to worry about. There is no starter motor, fuel injection system, spark plugs, transmission, valves, fuel tank, catalytic converter or radiator – just to name a few – parts that potentially break down in petroleum-powered vehicles.

Most manufacturers provide batteries for electric vehicles that have at least an eight-year warranty. Battery life technology is improving every year, too, so we can only imagine what is on the horizon.

The technology for fueling an EV has been around for a couple of centuries. The “fill ’er up” request for an electric vehicle means you merely plug it into an electrical outlet at your home – or one of the thousands of charging stations across the nation. With a home charger, EV owners can save on their electric bill with a rider available in Alabama Power’s service area based on overnight charging.

Non-EV owners often point to a concern over the number of public charging stations available – commonly known as “range anxiety.” Not to worry. Technology in many electric vehicles allows you to plot your trip based on charging stations along your route. Remember, too, the median range for EVs is approaching 250 miles. Plus, the vast majority of your charging (more than 80 percent, nationally) will be done at home.

Electric vehicles are clean and quiet. The transportation sector in the U.S. accounts for almost one-third of our nation’s carbon pollution. Each year in the United States, we burn roughly 133 billion gallons of petroleum products in our passenger cars and trucks. Cars and light trucks on the road account for about 20 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions in the nation.

All-electric vehicles have no tailpipe emissions and, even taking into account the emissions from the electricity produced to charge EVs, these vehicles on average emit significantly less carbon dioxide than conventional vehicles. As we clean up the electric grid, electric vehicles will even get cleaner over time.

Electric vehicles do produce American jobs, including many in Alabama. Advanced technology vehicles and components are being built in at least 20 states, creating thousands of new domestic and well-paying jobs.

These smooth and quiet vehicles are fun to drive, too. EVs have high torque, even at low speeds, providing instant accelerator response.

You can get a hands-on look at new and used electric vehicles from Nissan, Chevrolet, Tesla, BMW, Toyota and Honda on Sept. 14 at The Market at Pepper Place (in the parking lot in front of Betolla’s restaurant on Third Avenue South) at Birmingham’s celebration of National Drive Electric Week. Talk with EV owners about the fun, excitement and cost savings they get from their choice in vehicles. The NDEW Showcase runs from 8 a.m. until noon.

This event is being facilitated by the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, UAB Sustainability, Alabama Power Co., the City of Birmingham and ZEOG (Zero Emissions Owners Group).

Mark Bentley is the executive director of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition

