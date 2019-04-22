Alabama House passes bill to toughen sexual abuse sentencing

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday passed State Rep. Matt Simpson’s (R-Daphne) bill that would alter certain sexual abuse sentencing in the Yellowhammer State.

HB 237 deals with second-degree sexual abuse, which is currently a Class A misdemeanor. Simpson’s bill would elevate the crime to a Class C felony if the victim is 12 to 15 years old and is at least 15 years younger than the offender. A Class C felony carries with it a penalty of between one year and 10 years in jail.

As a former assistant district attorney for Baldwin and Mobile Counties who dealt with child sex crimes, Simpson explained that his bill came from his full, firsthand understanding of the necessity for stricter sentencing for those who commit sexual abuse on young people.

“This is a simple bill to understand – if you commit sexual abuse on someone 15 years younger than you, there are going to be serious additional consequences,” he said in a statement.

“This bill helps protect our children and makes sure we’re punishing people who would seek to harm them,” Simpson added. “Keeping them behind bars for the crimes they’ve committed against children keeps our streets safer and helps give all of us greater peace of mind.”

The bill is on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s meeting agenda for Wednesday. Simpson said he is working with senators from around the state to make sure the bill passes through that chamber.

“This is common sense legislation that helps keep all of our children and grandchildren safe,” Simpson concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn