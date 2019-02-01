Alabama Gang’s Davey Allison Highlights 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

On Friday night, the late Davey Allison will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., joining his father Bobby Allison, who was inducted in 2011.

Long before NASCAR “teams” dominated the upper echelon of the sport, Davey and Bobby Allison, along with drivers Donnie Allison, Neil Bonnett, Red Farmer and others, made up the Alabama Gang, which functioned at the time the same way NASCAR teams operate today.

Allison died in a tragic helicopter crash in the Talladega Superspeedway infield in July 1993 at the age of 32.

“Davey Allison was one of the most talented race car drivers our sport has ever seen,” said Grant Lynch, chairman of the Talladega Superspeedway said in a statement released on Thursday. “He loved the sport and was willing to do anything to promote it. He was so genuine and he resonated with fans everywhere. We are so happy for the entire Allison family, who mean so much to us here at Talladega.”

Joining Allison in the 2019 class are four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, auto racing mogul Roger Penske, long-time Cup series owner Jack Roush and the late NASCAR Cup Series champion Alan Kulwicki.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.