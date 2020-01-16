Alabama football announces 2030, 2031 home-and-home series with Georgia Tech

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Tech on Wednesday announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

Bama and Georgia Tech will next meet for the 53rd time, renewing a storied rivalry that was last played in 1984.

The first game in the series will take place in Atlanta on August 31, 2030, with the Tuscaloosa leg occurring on August 30, 2031.

In a statement, University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said, “We are pleased to secure another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Georgia Tech for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.”

“The Crimson Tide and Yellow Jackets were regulars on each other’s calendars from 1902 to 1984, and we look forward to renewing the series between our two programs,” he added.

The Crimson Tide owns a 28-21-3 edge in the history of games between the programs, however Georgia Tech won the last meeting 16-6 in 1984, with the Tide prevailing the prior season 20-7. The two teams first met in 1902 with Alabama emerging victorious 26-0. The programs were Southeastern Conference opponents from 1933-1964, when the Yellowjackets left the conference.

With the addition of Georgia Tech, Bama has added eight home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).

“We are excited to announce the addition of another outstanding home-and-home series,” Tide head coach Nick Saban commented. “Our administration has made it a point over the past several years to continue to improve our schedule and this is another great example. Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great football games and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”

