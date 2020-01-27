Alabama fire chief confirms 8 deaths in boat dock fire
The fire chief in Scottsboro, Alabama, says at least eight people were killed in an explosive fire that consumed at least 35 vessels along the Tennessee River.
Chief Gene Necklaus said all eight people who were known to be missing are confirmed dead, and “that number could go up,” because they do not know how many were on boats that sank. At least seven people were sent to hospitals suffering from exposure to the water or flames.
The fire quickly consumed the dock as people were sleeping, cutting off their escape routes and raining debris into the water. (Associated Press, copyright 2019)
State Rep. Clouse to propose a lottery bill that would fund education initiatives
Alabama State Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) will introduce a bill during the upcoming legislative session that would amend Alabama’s constitution to create a state-operated lottery. The bill would direct 100% of the revenue generated by the lottery to education programs.
Clouse says that half of the funds would go to the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education for the state’s pre-k program, while the other half would go to scholarship-type programs that would assist students that need help paying for college.
“The scholarship part we’d have to develop language along the lines on the Tennessee Promise … primarily career tech degrees that we so sorely need right now,” Clouse told Yellowhammer News.
Clouse pointed out that after Missippi’s lottery opened in late 2019, each of the states that border Alabama now has a lottery. The Wiregrass native believes that this could help spur the bill on to passage after numerous efforts have stalled in recent years.
Clouse stated, “You know, it sort of gets to the point of being ridiculous that we don’t have a lottery.”
The lottery under Clouse’s proposal would be what is commonly referred to as a “paper lottery.” It would include scratch-off tickets, as well as participation in multi-state lotteries that Alabamians may have seen on billboards in neighboring states such as Mega Millions.
Clouse referred to estimates from the Legislative Fiscal Office that estimate the lottery would generate around $160 million a year. He also added that many surrounding states have beaten their revenue estimates once implemented.
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.
Doug Jones: House’s role ‘important’ factor in obstruction of justice impeachment charge
Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Monday morning sat down with CNN for the first national television interview he has done since the Senate began the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.
Trump is charged by the U.S. House of Representatives with abuse of power on the first impeachment article against him, as well as a second charge of obstruction of justice.
Jones’ interview came in the wake of the leak to the New York Times Sunday evening that former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton has written in a manuscript for his upcoming book that the president told Bolton that Trump wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The funds were ultimately released without investigations taking place.
Alabama’s junior senator has been advocating that the Senate call witnesses throughout the impeachment process, and the latest leak has only emboldened him.
Jones reiterated his stance on witnesses, using Bolton as a prime example, in the approximately four-minute CNN interview.
The senator called on the Senate to subpoena Bolton’s testimony. Jones also acknowledged that the House did not have Bolton and other possibly pertinent witnesses testify in the lower chamber.
The CNN host subsequently asked if the House’s process — rushing to impeach Trump without going through the proper procedures to hear from these witnesses — is an issue.
“Well, I think that that’s two different questions and issues,” Jones answered. “Number one, whether the House did it or did not do it, is an important question. I think that’s an important question for article two [the obstruction of justice charge]. But the Senate of the United States has a separate duty under our rules, under the Constitution, to try the case.”
Jones went on to say that precedent from past impeachment trials supports new witnesses being heard by the Senate that were not heard beforehand by the House. He advised that he is trying to separate the two impeachment articles in his mind, meaning he is attempting to weigh evidence related to each one individually. This could mean Jones votes to convict Trump on one article but not the other.
“I guess that’s my lawyer training, when a judge says each count of an indictment stands on its own,” Jones remarked. “So I’ve been looking at them separately and listening to the arguments to see where they are, and I’m going to try to keep those unconnected. Unfortunately, some times, though, when the White House continues to withhold information, it’s hard to keep those separated.”
Earlier in the interview, Jones said he has been hearing from a larger number of constituents opposed to removing Trump from office than he has been from constituents requesting witnesses or the president’s removal.
Jones, however, of his decision making in the impeachment trial recently said, “I’m not trying to necessarily please anyone.”
These remarks may very well remind Alabamians of his infamous line during the Kavanaugh confirmation process, when Jones declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” Jones ultimately voted against the confirmation.
Watch:
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
“Like the liberals who want to take our guns,” his mother chimes in. “They don’t like you because you passed the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.”
“That’s true,” the former attorney general remarks.
“The abortion people don’t like you because you stood up for unborn babies,” Natalie adds.
“That’s true, too,” King comments. “I’m Troy King, and I approve this message, especially since liberals in Alabama haven’t ever liked me.”
“It’s OK, honey,” Natalie responds. “The liberals in Washington are not going to like you, either.”
Watch:
This comes the week after Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor released her first TV ad. The field of candidates, which also includes former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise), is vying to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).
King has previously released a video ad that was running on digital platforms rather than television.
The primary will be held on March 3.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Internal poll: Sessions leads Senate race by wide gap, Byrne’s TV spending puts him over Tuberville
According to the latest internal poll conducted on behalf of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ 2020 Senate campaign, Sessions is strongly leading the GOP primary field in his bid to unseat incumbent Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November’s general election.
The internal poll, leaked first to Breitbart News on Monday, was conducted by national pollster Wes Anderson of On Message, Inc. from January 13 – 15. The survey sampled 700 likely GOP primary voters and had a margin of error of ±3.7%.
On the ballot test (when voters were asked who they plan to vote for in the primary), Sessions received 43% of responses, compared to Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) at 22% and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville at 21%.
This comes after a Sessions internal poll conducted by the same pollster with the same methodology December 3 – 5 showed Sessions at 44%, followed by Tuberville at 21% and Byrne at 14%.
Byrne, since that poll was conducted in early December, has been advertising significantly on television, which explains his eight-point jump. Sessions and Tuberville have not been advertising on television, explaining their relative stagnation.
Favorability numbers in the latest poll were also within the margin of error of December’s poll for Sessions and Tuberville.
Sessions saw 72% of respondents indicate that they view him favorably while 50% viewed Tuberville favorably. Sessions’ unfavorable rating was 19% and Tuberville’s was 18%.
Meanwhile, 46% of respondents viewed Byrne favorably, compared to 10% unfavorably. This represented a 10-point positive net favorability jump for Byrne since December.
Byrne’s camp reacted to the Sessions internal with enthusiasm, taking it as a sign their TV ads are resonating with voters and that they have the momentum to make a runoff.
Yellowhammer News also obtained hypothetical runoff matchup ballot tests between both Byrne and Sessions and Byrne and Tuberville. The tests were included during a Byrne internal poll conducted January 13. Voter Consumer Research Inc., a national polling firm, executed the Byrne internal survey, with a sample size of 600 and margin of error of ±4.0%.
In the first hypothetical matchup, that survey saw Byrne with 47% and Sessions with 45%. Another 9% were undecided or would not vote for either.
For the second hypothetical matchup, Byrne garnered 49% compared to Tuberville at 36%. A final segment of 15% were undecided or would not vote for either.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Tuberville campaign manager Paul Shashy referred to a poll commissioned by the Alabama Farmers Federation from early December that showed Tuberville narrowly trailing Sessions and Byrne at 12%. President Donald Trump tweeted that poll out last week, raising eyebrows in Alabama’s political circles.
“President Trump’s decision to tweet an independent poll showing Coach Tuberville’s strong momentum obviously scared the career politicians who are desperate to stay in power,” Shashy said. “The Tuberville campaign has not spent even one dime on television at this point, but every legitimate poll shows us running far ahead of one candidate who has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV commercials and competing for the lead with another who has run ads for weeks. We are confident in our game plan and look forward to going head-to-head with Doug Jones in the fall.”
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Jeff Coleman’s wife, Tiffany, stars in latest AL-02 TV ad
In the latest television ad released Monday by Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman’s campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02), Coleman’s wife of 30 years, Tiffany, takes center stage.
This is the Republican candidate’s fifth television ad of the cycle.
Tiffany in the latest ad discusses how the Coleman family came to the decision to run for Congress, “After … a lot of talk with our family and prayer, it just seems like that’s where God’s calling us.”
The ad comes as Coleman faces an onslaught of attacks from fellow GOP candidates related to a 2012 lawsuit that was settled by his company. A recent internal poll showed Coleman building a large lead in the primary.
As introduced in his campaign launch video, Coleman is the head of his longtime family business, Coleman World Group, and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving.
Headquartered in Midland City, what is now Coleman World Group has grown from an eight-horse operation in 1914 to employing approximately 2,500 employees across offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory. The family business is now one of the largest private companies based in Alabama.
Speaking to the coarse nature of modern campaigns, Tiffany in the new ad remarks, “It’s exciting … but it’s also terrifying. But I’m for it!”
Watch:
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn