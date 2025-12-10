Alabama Farmers Federation endorses State Rep. Phillip Rigsby for re-election to Alabama House

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed State Rep. Phillip Rigsby (R-Huntsville) for re-election in House District 25.

It continues support for the Huntsville-area lawmaker from farmers in Madison and Limestone counties, following his FarmPAC endorsement in 2022 during his first House campaign.

Charles Butler, president of the Madison County Farmers Federation, said local farmers value Rigsby’s accessibility and longstanding attention to agricultural issues. “We are proud to endorse Rep. Rigsby because he has a proven track record representing our district well,” Butler said. “He is accessible and attentive to our needs as farmers, and we appreciate his interest in agriculture and this district as a whole.”

Support for Rigsby also came from neighboring Limestone County.

“Rep. Rigsby has been a staunch conservative in the Legislature,” said Jerry Allen Newby, president of the Limestone County Farmers Federation. “He understands the importance and needs of farmers in our county, and we’re proud to endorse him again.”

Rigsby, a lifelong resident of Huntsville, graduated from S.R. Butler High School before earning both his undergraduate degree and Doctor of Pharmacy from Auburn University. He owns and operates Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy.

Beyond his work in the Legislature, Rigsby remains active in community organizations. He has served as president of the Madison County Pharmacy Association and the Harrison College of Pharmacy Alumni Association, and volunteers as a firefighter, EMT, chaplain, and former Cubmaster for Cub Scout Troop 8 at Monrovia Elementary School.

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the Alabama Farmers Federation,” Rigsby said. “I look forward to continuing our work together representing their needs and the needs of every citizen in District 25.”

Rigsby and his wife, Pamela, have two sons and attend Gracious Savior Church, where he serves as an elder.

The Alabama Farmers Federation, the state’s largest farm organization with more than 360,000 member families, selects endorsed candidates through its grassroots FarmPAC process, relying on local county boards to make recommendations for political races.

Sherri Blevins is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You may contact her at [email protected].