Alabama Farmers Federation applauds Trump’s NAFTA replacement

In a press release Monday, the Alabama Farmers Federation joined agricultural groups across the country in praising the progress made by President Donald Trump’s administration on trade agreements.

That same day, Trump announced a renegotiated trade deal with Canada, which sets the stage for replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The U.S. and Mexico previously agreed to new trade terms in August.

“This is good news for farmers and our nation as a whole,” Federation President Jimmy Parnell outlined. “Canada and Mexico are our two largest export markets. This agreement not only preserves our partnership with these neighbors, but it also shows the United States can get a better deal for American farmers, businesses and families through strong negotiations.”

The Canada agreement comes on the heels of a new trade deal signed last week by Trump and South Korea President Moon Jae-in.

The USMCA will importantly provide new market access for dairy and poultry products. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) explained that the agreement is especially important for dairy farmers because it eliminates aspects of Canada’s dairy program (Classes 6 and 7) that were used to undercut U.S. sales of dried milk products. In fact, under the newly unveiled agreement, American dairy products gain access to an additional 3.6 percent of Canada’s dairy market.

“Today’s announcement regarding the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is welcome news,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “This was a hard-fought win and we commend the administration for all the efforts to solidify the trading relationships we have with our North American neighbors.”

He added, “Trade is critical to agriculture, especially trade with our two closest neighbors. We are grateful for the progress with Mexico and Canada, and we look forward to working with the Administration to strengthen new and existing opportunities for agricultural trade across the globe.”

Canada has additionally agreed to grade imports of American wheat in a manner no less favorable than their own. Meanwhile, Mexico and the U.S. agreed all grading standards for agricultural products will be non-discriminatory.

The new trade agreement still needs to be approved by Congress, which is not expected to consider the measure until next year. If Republicans fail to maintain a majority in the House of Representatives, USMCA’s legislative approval could very well be in jeopardy.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Shelby, Aderholt celebrate NASA’s 60th birthday

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) celebrated its 60th birthday on Monday, and Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) tweeted their congratulations to the agency with a large presence in Alabama.

“Today is @NASA’s 60th anniversary! In the past 6 decades, NASA has taught us about space & our planet, amazed us with great technical achievements, & demonstrated what we can accomplish when inspired. Congratulations to #NASA on this significant milestone,” Shelby said.

“As we celebrate NASA’s first 60 years of achievement, we honor the sacrifice that came with it: the tragic loss of lives including aviation pilots and the crewmembers of Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia. Sacrifice has also come in the countless hours dedicated NASA personnel—on the ground and in space—have spent away from families to plan and execute missions. The next decade promises to be full of adventures that only science fiction writers dreamed of and only NASA and its partners will accomplish,” NASA wrote on its website, marking the occasion.

For more content from NASA marking this special milestone, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: FBI’s Kavanaugh probe widens but vote will happen this week, Canada becomes the latest nation to blink, Alabama hospitals have issues and more …

7. Alabama’s Charles Barkley says he would stand for the anthem and disagrees with Nike depicting Colin Kaepernick as a hero

— Never one to shy away from controversial topics, Barkley spoke about the standing for the National Anthem and asked what Nike is going to next on WBRC’s podcast. He said, “I’m sick of talking about kneeling. What are y’all actually going to do for the community? Because all they’re doing is making people mad, with the kneeling.”

— He thinks the media is to blame in a lot of ways,. Barkley added, “[M]ost black people, we’re not thinking every time we leave our house we’re going to get shot by the cops. That’s disingenuous by the media, and when it happens, it explodes. But it’s interesting – they never show it when [police] kill a white person.”

6. Kanye West wants to bring Kaepernick to the White House and get him and President Donald Trump on the same page

— Fresh off of his controversial appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” West thinks he has a plan that can bring Kaepernick and Trump together to heal the divide.

— West thinks that if he can get Kaepernick to the White House they can “remove that ‘sons of bitches’ statement and we can be on the same page.” Trump has sought this before.

5. Congressman Keith Ellison’s (D-MN) accuser refuses to hand over a video to a Democratic lawyer. Her claim is called unsubstantiated 

— Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party investigated the matter, privately, but was denied access to a video of the alleged event, so they declared the matter unsubstantiated.

— The attorney suggested, “An allegation standing alone is not necessarily sufficient to conclude that conduct occurred, particularly where the accusing party declines to produce supporting evidence that she herself asserts exists,” which is a standard not afforded to Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

4. Alabama’s hospitals have problems. No one has a real solution, but this could be an opening for Walt Maddox

— 75 percent of Alabama’s hospitals are losing money. $530 million has gone unpaid, and there is no end in sight.

— Ivey’s opponent Walt Maddox can’t explain how he would pay for this Medicaid expansion and the state’s political media can’t stop cheering him on long enough to ask him about it.

3. Trump gets a win on Canadian trade

— Trump’s deal ropes Canada, Mexico and the United States into a new, but similar, trade deal that includes better options for American dairy exports, dispute resolution, tax-free online shopping rules and relaxing of  U.S. threats of auto tariffs. It also keeps the $1.2 trillion trade zone active.

— Now, China remains the last outstanding piece of Trump’s trade puzzle, His tactics have worked with Korea, Canada, Mexico, Japan and the EU. China is all that remains.

2. The Kavanaugh mess is embarrassing for the press and could cost Democrats their chance at taking over the U.S. Senate

— Last night, NBC Nightly News had three different debunked pieces. Most embarrassingly, they ran a piece on the third accuser that ended with the following embarrassing admission: “[T]onight, NBC News not been able to independently corroborate Swetnick’s claims. And when we asked Avenatti for any witnesses who could back up her account, he provided four names of friends Swetnick says went to parties with her. One of them says he does not recall anyone named Julie Swetnick, another of the friends she named is deceased. NBC News has reached out to the other two and has not heard back.”

— Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) is facing a tough re-election battle and her voters support the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh at a 60 percent clip while she is trailing her opponent 51 to 41 percent. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) is less likely to get female votes now than before her opposition to Kavanaugh.

1. President Donald Trump expands the scope of the FBI investigation into allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh

— As soon as Sen. Flake (R-AZ) required an FBI probe to get his vote, the media and Democrats declared it wasn’t enough. Trump caved and officially allowed the FBI to do whatever it wants with this probe including interviewing Kavanaugh and his less credible accusers.

— According to Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Democrats do not care what is in the report because they have already convicted Kavanaugh. He also said a vote will be held this week.

Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values

Gary Palmer, unlike so many other members of Congress, has not become part of the problem in Washington, but has lived up to his reputation as someone who came to Washington with solutions.

This week his campaign released a video outlining his main goals as the Congressman representing Alabama’s 6h District. Other focuses of Palmer’s campaign highlight his efforts to reform healthcare, lower taxes and cut back unnecessary regulations that prevent Alabama businesses from thriving. It also focuses on his belief that America needs a strong military and that it is important to respect and honor our veterans.

“I strive to lead with both vision and moral conviction,” said U.S. Representative Gary Palmer. “What I enjoy most about being a Congressman is being a problem solver, and my voting record will continue to reflect Alabama values.”

Over the last four years since Palmer was first elected to Congress, he has won the respect of his colleagues, even those who disagree with him, as a solid conservative, respected leader and limited government thinker.

“One way to avoid becoming part of the Washington culture is to spend your time with your constituents,” said Palmer. “I’m typically on the first flight home after the last vote for the week.”

He continues to be a man of his District, in his yard on Saturday and in the pew on Sunday, hosting monthly mayor’s meetings and constituent town halls while in town.

Palmer is a full spectrum conservative. He is fiscally responsible, strong on traditional family values and national defense. His values are not only reflected in his meetings with constituents, but in his vote. He is currently the Vice Chairman of the Republican Policy Committee and also sits on the House Budget Committee and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

We need more members like Gary Palmer; those who believe in limited, not expansive government, who believe that unnecessary and duplicative regulations should be eliminated; who believe that individuals not government should be in charge of healthcare and that Congress has a responsibility to control.

Watch:


Palmer is up for election on Tues., Nov. 6.

Paid for by Gary Palmer for Congress. Copyright 2016. Palmer for Congress.

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Doug Jones, Kavanaugh investigation and more …

Ford Brown of “The Ford Faction” breaks down the topics of the day, October 1.

The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:

– Doug Jones, whose office number is (202) 224-4124
– NASCAR’s newest course, “The Roval”
– French Rapper, Nick Conrad, has a new music video – “Hang White People”
– Brett Kavanaugh FBI investigation

Watch:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

Fairhope High School principal apologizes for obscene song at game

The principal of an Alabama high school is apologizing after a song with racial slurs and demeaning language about women was played at a high school football game.

News outlets report that Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell sent a mass email to parents following Friday night’s game against Daphne High School.

Cardwell’s message says he has allowed students to have a sound system in the stands at football games.

But a song played at the game included obscenities and racial epithets, plus misogynistic language.

The principal says he was “disgusted and ashamed” that the song was played.

The song title isn’t identified in the message. Cardwell promises that such music won’t be played again.

Fairhope and Daphne are located along the coast across Mobile Bay from Mobile.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

