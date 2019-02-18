Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame inducts eight

This past weekend, the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame kicked off National Engineers Week by inducting into its membership eight accomplished individuals for their contributions to the state through their profession.

The Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame was formed in 1987 to recognize individuals, projects and companies who have made a lasting impact on the state through the field of engineering.



List of those inducted:

• Lowell Christy, founding principal, Christy Cobb Consulting Engineers

• Stephen Cook, executive vice president of Corporate Development, Dynetics

• Dorothy Davidson, CEO, Davidson Technologies

• Tanya Fratto, director, Boart Longyear

• Carl Register, managing director, Railcar Solutions, Ltd

• Jonathan Sharpe, director of Weapon Systems Integration, Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Co.

• Zeke Smith, executive vice president of External Affairs, Alabama Power Company

• Norman Tew, vice president and general manager, The Boeing Company

Yellowhammer News spoke with Stephen Cook and Zeke Smith about the induction. Both shared their appreciation of the honor and spoke of those who helped them get to where they are in the profession.

“First I’m very honored and humbled by this recognition,” Smith said. “I’m very appreciative to Chris Roberts and Jim Killian of Auburn University for nominating me, the Board of Directors for considering me, and my teammates at Alabama Power for their long-standing support. Anything good that is accomplished in life cannot happen without the support of your family and other people. I am blessed and certainly inspired to live up to the high standards that this hall of fame represents.”

“It’s an incredible and humbling honor to be inducted into the hall of fame,” said Cook. “My faith in God and my wonderful family provided the foundation which allowed me to have a wonderful engineering career.”

There are seven universities in Alabama which offer engineering programs to their students.

Cook and Smith offered valuable insight for those studying in those programs.

Cook’s advice for aspiring engineers was “to seek out areas where they can be passionate about contributing and constantly striving for excellence in how and what they do.”

“My engineering background helps me in everything I do,” Smith said. “Engineers take a problem, analyze it, develop a plan of action and see it to the end. My experiences of learning – whether in engineering classes many years ago at Auburn or through my career at the company – have taught me discipline and how to think strategically. I’ve applied engineering to every job I’ve had, including the one I have now.”

“Alabama engineers have accomplished many great things over the years and I’m excited to see what the next generation contributes in the future,” Cook added.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.