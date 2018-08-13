Alabama Department of Public Health: Zika virus has not been confirmed in Pelham
The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a press release on Monday to clarify that it is merely investigating potential cases of the Zika and West Nile viruses in the state, following an incorrect media report stating that a case of the Zika virus has been confirmed in Pelham.
WBRC reported on Monday that the Shelby County Health Department has confirmed a case of Zika in Pelham, but a state health department official told Yellowhammer News that the presence of the Zika virus has not been confirmed.
“No case of Zika has been confirmed in Alabama,” Dr. Dee Jones, the state’s public health veterinarian, told Yellowhammer News.
Jones went on to expound on the press release, explaining that the department is conducting investigations where the virus might appear in folks who have recently traveled abroad to places where the virus is endemic, but that no actual case has been confirmed.
The press release does not specify how many people are under investigation, but it does reinforce that in all cases of Zika that have been previously confirmed in Alabama, each virus has been contracted by those who have traveled to those areas of the world where the virus is endemic. In other words, there have been no cases of local transmission.
Gov. Ivey continues to talk about education policy as Maddox imitates Clint Eastwood routine
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday provided the one-year progress report on her signature education initiative – Strong Start, Strong Finish (SSSF) – as the Democratic nominee for governor, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox continued to speak to thin air.
This comes after Ivey recently launched her first television ad ahead of the November 6 general election, featuring SSSF and seeking to highlight her success in preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow.
This education initiative was designed to integrate the state’s early childhood education, K-12 education and workforce development efforts into a seamless educational pathway.
Why make education the first issue of the general election? As first reported by Yellowhammer News, a 2018 report by the Alabama Department of Education shows that Gov. Ivey’s Democratic opponent, Mayor Maddox, may have an “education problem.”
In stark contrast, Ivey has spearheaded SSSF and put education policy at the center of her campaign, along with touting her success in bringing more good-paying jobs to the state. The trademark initiative is composed of three major strategies: “Pre through Three,” “Computer Science for Alabama (CS4AL)” and “Advanced Training, Better Jobs.”
“Pre through Three” aims to ensure the Alabama First Class Pre-K program is available to all families across the state and that every single one of Alabama’s third graders are proficient readers by 2022. “CS4AL” will ensure that a computer science course is offered at every Alabama middle and high school by that same year. Third, “Advanced Training, Better Jobs” will prepare a whopping 500,000 more Alabamians to enter the workforce with high-quality postsecondary degrees, certificates or credentials by 2025.
Over the past year, Governor Ivey has secured progress toward each of the SSSF goals in major ways, including:
— Investment in Alabama’s nationally recognized First Class Pre-K program received its largest single-year increase ever.
— Establishment of the Alabama Summer Achievement Program (ASAP), starting with the testing of a pilot program.
— Empanelment of an Executive Team to establish 11 regional councils that will recruit a host of local campaigns for grade-level reading.
— Creation of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Computer Science Education.
Increase in the number of schools offering a high-quality computer science course by 103 percent in one year.
— Approval of official computer science standards – the Alabama Digital Literacy and Computer Science Course of Study and Standards. The state is now one of only eleven nationwide to have such standards.
— Formation of the revolutionary Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, which will be a hub for computer science professional development in Alabama when it opens in 2020.
— Progress in the efficiency of the state’s workforce development programs to meet growing economic demands and to incentivize more private-sector partners to offer apprenticeships.
“Governor Ivey is happy with the progress thus far but plans to further work toward these goals and continue to strive for improvement in Alabama’s education system,” the governor’s office said in a statement released with the report.
Alabama was recently ranked as having the best business climate in the nation by the economic development-focused publication Business Facilities in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories. The publication also gave the state high marks for growth potential (fourth in the nation) and workforce training (second in the nation).
Education, job training and economic development are all intertwined. Ivey has branded herself using job growth first and foremost, with her campaign’s tagline of “Alabama is working again” fresh on people’s minds. Now, she is building on this success, ingraining that not only is she “The Jobs Governor,” but “The Education Governor,” too.
As for Maddox? Well, he has gone from posting videos of himself jogging to his latest two ads, which at best are imitations of Jim Zeigler’s fake interview of then-Governor Robert Bentley and at worst direct descendants of Clint Eastwood’s infamous conversation with an empty chair at the 2012 Republican National Convention.
Time called it “one of the most baffling and iconic moments of the 2012 election.” In fact, when asked what moment Eastwood most regretted over the course of his long life, he pointed to that humiliation in the run-up to Mitt Romney losing against incumbent President Barack Obama.
Now, the Democratic nominee for governor in Alabama is heading for the same fate.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Paddlefish fishing indefinitely suspended on Alabama River
Last week, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) indefinitely suspended future commercial paddlefish fishing seasons on the Alabama River.
In the state’s press release it was noted that Paddlefish “mature slowly and have low reproductive rates making them highly susceptible to overfishing.”
The notification to residents of Alabama mentioned the ban that was instituted in the late 80’s to ensure that population growth remained stable for paddlefish:
“In 1988, ADCNR implemented a statewide prohibition on the commercial and recreational harvest of paddlefish in response to the rapid depletion of the species in Alabama waters that occurred during the early to mid-1980s. The biology and life history of paddlefish combined with a relatively low population size and the high value of its eggs for use as caviar makes it particularly vulnerable to overharvest and localized extinction.”
After finding that the paddlefish population in the Alabama River had become sustainable enough to support a regulated commercial fishery, the ADCNR implemented a limited annual commercial season for paddlefish within designated management areas of the Alabama River with the understanding that these monitored commercial fishing efforts would provide the data necessary to develop a management plan for the species.
Upon reviewing the reproductive habits and population growth of paddlefish from the 2013-2016 seasons and not having enough quality information to research the sustainability of the paddlefish further from the 2017 season, the ADCNR feel this is the best path to follow.
An analysis of the reports from the 2017 season continuing into the 2018 season indicated that some “paddlefish harvesters were likely falsifying records in an effort to obscure an overharvest of the fishery.”
The press release also noted that reports of illegal fishing methods were used by some permitted paddlefish harvesters lead to ADCNR law enforcement officers initiating an intensive investigation. This investigation resulted in 135 convictions for paddlefish fishing violations.
More information can be found about the paddlefish in Alabama here.
@RealKyleMorrisis a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller
Don’t ignore the interests of the people in Jackson County in your righteous opposition to Frank Haney’s Bellefonte plans
SCOTTSBORO – If you’ve ever made the journey down Sand Mountain and into the Tennessee River Valley — from Section into Scottsboro, on Alabama Highway 35, down to where the old steel-truss B.B. Comer Bridge once stood — you’ve seen the concrete cooling towers that are part of the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant.
They stick out like a blot on the picturesque Lake Guntersville landscape, as the Tennessee River makes its way down from Tennessee and into Marshall County. For most of the people who live in that area, it would be fine if those cooling towers served a purpose.
Instead, the two imposing 600-foot-tall concrete structures that are part of Hollywood, Ala.’s Bellefonte plant have remained dormant for the last three decades, since the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) halted construction on the plant in 1988.
As one might expect with a quasi-governmental entity like TVA, which is seemingly answerable to no one, what the future has in store for Bellefonte has been anyone’s guess since 1988.
Enter Chattanooga, Tenn. developer Frank Haney, who wants to take Bellefonte off TVA’s hands. In November 2016, Haney’s Nuclear Development, LLC entered into a $111 million contract to purchase Bellefonte from TVA with the goal of eventually producing nuclear-generated electricity.
The catch: He needs a loan of $5 billion from the federal government.
The aspect of Haney’s plan seems to have the support of many of the lawmakers that represent Jackson County, including Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville). Brooks has been an outspoken advocate of the proposal.
On the opposite side of the issue are the left-of-center brainiacs at AL(dot)com, who seem to have only recently discovered the virtues of government fiscal responsibility. (That miraculous feat in itself should be a red flag.)
“Wake up Alabama. If Franklin Haney builds this reactor, you’ll pay for it,” John Archibald wrote in an August 5 column. “Maybe it’s not a lot of money to Haney, but it’s a lot of money to me.”
“If you thought taxpayers were supposed to be clean and clear of this thing, we’re not,” Kyle Whitmire, who is waging a war on dumb, wrote in a May column. “This isn’t privatization. This is what we’ve seen too much of in this country in the last ten years: Private profits and public risk.”
Being ideologically opposed to public-private, Frankenstein-ownership of nuclear power is a valid position but maybe start with the entire Tennessee Valley Authority if you’re true to these convictions.
At least acknowledge this isn’t just about whether or not Frank Haney makes his billions. It’s a potential shovel-ready project that could benefit the economy in a part of Alabama that could use the help.
The critics, as mentioned earlier, also argue that utility companies say there isn’t a market for an additional supply of electricity and there are questions as to whether and how electricity produced by Bellefonte would be transferred on to the existing power grid.
Since when did these critics start accepting what utility companies say wholeheartedly at face value?
There is one component these two fiscal hawks overlook (which admittedly causes me to question how much time they have actually spent in Northeast Alabama investigating the issue): People in Jackson County have had to deal with this on-again and off-again saga of Bellefonte since for the last several decades.
When headway is made on finally doing something with this industrial blight, the pseudo-intellectual set in our state’s media cry foul.
My question to them is what should be done with this lakefront property? Does it just sit there in perpetuity and then maybe in the year 2078, we’ll need nuclear power and can employ this century-old structure?
Instead of answers to these reasonable questions, we get argle-bargle about tenuous associations Haney has with former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, which apparently must mean the whole thing is rotten to the core.
One possible scenario, as laid out by former North Alabama Congressman Bud Cramer, who has been hired to work on behalf of Haney’s effort, is that Bellefonte could ultimately be a replacement for the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, the operational facility owned by TVA.
The point is, there are legitimate cases for the revitalization of Bellefonte. You may be against them for any reason. However, if you are against it – pray tell, what should be done with this multibillion-dollar boondoggle known as Bellefonte? I haven’t heard a good answer to that question from the naysayers.
As long as Nancy Worley leads the Alabama Democratic Party, they will remain stuck on the toilet
In December of 2014, Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley wrote a Christmas letter, and it included details about an embarrassing ordeal where she was unable to get off the toilet, which is still a pretty good metaphor for Alabama Democrats.
“April brought another trauma to my knees which balked when I tried to rise from my lowly 14″ commode. Again, I sat for hours awaiting Wade’s scheduled arrival; however, his attempt to lift me was futile—when he pulled me up, he fell backwards and I fell on my knees again. Solution: we installed the tallest available, 17 1/2 inch commode and a pull-up bar on my bathroom wall,” Worley wrote.
The current head of the Alabama Democratic Party, who just won re-election, has overseen a pretty embarrassing period for her party. The only real victory that she can claim is the election of Senator Doug Jones. But even that victory was nothing to write home about. Most observers believe that election result was more about the national media descending on Roy Moore during the special election than the strength of Worley’s Democratic Party.
And Jones’ failed wish that Worley be removed shows anyone watching that he doesn’t give her any credit; he wanted her gone and he explained to the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman that the Alabama Democratic Party has issues he wants addressed without Worley at the helm:
Jones says w/o Peck Fox, the party will keep the status quo. "There’s no money funneled to communications. There’s no money funneled to social media. There’s no money funneled to outreach or field reps." #alpolitics
When the Alabama Republican Party was preparing to take their party from a super-minority to a super-majority in one election, their messaging machine was on fire. Former ALGOP Chairman Mike Hubbard and his communication director Phillip Bryan had an agenda. Every day, e-mails and social media posts highlighted the missteps that the entrenched Democratic Party were making.
Most members of Alabama’s political media are lazy, and while they will try not to reprint and regurgitate press releases sent to them, they obviously use those communiques as templates for stories.
Under Worley’s leadership, the Alabama Democratic Party has been unable to gain ground even after multiple Alabama Republicans have been embroiled in scandals, indicted, convicted and removed from office. These were not county coroners we are talking about: the governor, the speaker of the house and the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court were all taken down, yet the Alabama Democratic Party remains the joke of the state.
The party is stuck on the toilet with Worley and if they want to be a legit player in the state, they need to get off.
Rick Dearborn, former Trump deputy chief of staff with Alabama ties, lands new gig
Rick Dearborn, the former senior White House official with deep Alabama connections, has accepted a new position as senior policy adviser at Adams and Reese, LLP – a law firm that has a large in-state presence between its offices in Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery.
Dearborn, who recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Intergovernmental Affairs and Implementation under President Donald Trump’s administration, will collaborate with attorneys in the Louisiana-based firm’s government relations practice on federal and state strategy and public policy, per the Birmingham Business Journal.
Before serving in the Trump Administration from January 2017 – March 2018, Dearborn notably was the Executive Director of the Trump Transition Team, Sen. Jeff Sessions’ Chief of Staff from 2005 – 2017, and his legislative director from 1997 – 2005. Also currently a partner with The Cypress Group, Dearborn has more than 30 years of combined government and private-sector experience in Washington, D.C.
“I am proud to associate with an esteemed team of government relations advisers and attorneys at Adams and Reese,” Dearborn told the Birmingham Business Journal. “It’s an honor to work with a forward-thinking team with such outstanding talent in the legal and business spheres. I look forward to bringing my knowledge to the table and collaborating with my colleagues on federal and state strategy and public policy.”
His wife, Gina, is a registered lobbyist in Alabama and President of Tucker Consulting in Birmingham.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn