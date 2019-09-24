Alabama Democratic Party faces new election deadline

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

The Alabama Democratic Party faces an October deadline to hold new leadership elections and update bylaws as some members push to get the state organization back into compliance with the national party.

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee on Friday approved proposed bylaws submitted by several members of the state party’s executive committee, including Democratic legislative leaders. The group made the submission on their own in an attempt to break through a stalemate that threatens Alabama Democrats’ ability to participate in next year’s DNC convention.

National party officials wrote in a Saturday letter that the state party’s executive committee has until Oct. 5 to approve the bylaws and until Oct. 19 to hold internal elections.

“It is essential that new bylaws and elections occur immediately to resolve this long ongoing problem as we head into key elections in 2020 and a time when all Democrats and all state parties need to be fully integrated and involved in what we need to do to win,” national party officials wrote.

The deadline is the latest twist in the ongoing dispute between Alabama and national party officials.

In February, the Democratic National Committee ordered the Alabama party to hold new elections for party leaders and to revise bylaws to provide representation of more minorities — not just African Americans — in the party.

National party officials found multiple procedural irregularities with the election of Chair Nancy Worley and Vice Chair Randy Kelley.

Last month, Worley and Kelley were stripped of their seats on the DNC because of missed deadlines to hold the new elections and get new bylaws approved.

Worley did not immediately return text messages seeking comment.

A DNC panel said previously that it won’t approve the state’s delegate selection plan until the state party holds new leadership elections under properly approved bylaws.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

It was 230 years ago this month that Congress proposed the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution to the states, and one of Alabama’s largest legal organizations kicked off its celebration of the anniversary with an event in Birmingham.

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) held the first of several events it has billed as its Courthouse Appreciation Tour yesterday at the Jefferson County Courthouse. A packed room of judges, courthouse staff and lawyers gathered together for the first of 12 events highlighting the history and role of the Seventh Amendment in the country’s civil justice system.

Josh Hayes, president of ALAJ, expressed his organization’s gratitude for the public servants working throughout Alabama’s judicial system.

“Today, we celebrate the Seventh Amendment and the judges, clerks, officers, judicial assistants and courthouse personnel who work tirelessly each day to make sure the right to trial by jury is protected,” he remarked. “ALAJ honors these dedicated civil servants and the job they do on behalf of all Alabamians.”

The Seventh Amendment reads as follows:

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

The amendment was proposed to the states on September 28, 1789, and ratified on December 15, 1791.

Trial by jury was seen as one area of agreement between Federalists and Anti-Federalists.

Bill of Rights author and noted Federalist James Madison wrote, “Trial by jury is essential to secure the liberty of the people as any one of the pre-existent rights of nature.” While Anti-Federalist Patrick Henry wrote, “Trial by jury is the best appendage of freedom. I hope that we shall never be induced to part with that excellent mode of trial.”

The ALAJ outlines its mission as preserving and protecting “the constitutional right to a trial by jury guaranteed by the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution by ensuring that every person or business harmed or injured by the misconduct or negligence of others can hold wrongdoers accountable in the one room where everyone is equal – the courtroom.”

Its next planned Courthouse Appreciation events are September 24 in Cullman and Madison Counties and September 25 in Lauderdale County.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Former State Senator Zeb Little (D-Cullman) has been convicted of two counts of felony theft of property.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Little, an attorney, admitted to unlawfully taking client funds from his trust account and on Friday pleaded guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court before specially-appointed Judge Terry Dempsey.

The investigation into Little began when a victim complained to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office that money placed into Little’s trust account related to her father’s estate was stolen.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division subsequently presented evidence to a Cullman County grand jury on February 11, 2019, resulting in Little’s indictment for three counts of theft of property related to that victim.

On Thursday, September 19, Little was charged by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office with another count of theft of property related to client trust funds stolen from additional victims.

An investigation revealed that on multiple occasions, Little was reportedly settling cases on behalf of clients that were plaintiffs in personal injury cases. He would inform the clients that a settlement had been reached and said that he would pay the medical bills from the settlement amount. However, instead of paying the medical bills, he transferred that portion of the settlement money to himself.

At a status hearing on Friday, Little agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts and pay restitution in the amount of $74,043.44.

Both counts are class B felonies and are controlled by the Alabama presumptive sentencing guidelines. Sentencing will be left to the discretion of the Court and will be held in Cullman County on a date that is not yet set.

“The victims in this case trusted Little to represent them,” Marshall lamented. “These victims needed help during a difficult time and went to Little searching for justice. Instead, they were victimized again by the greed of an individual who used his position of trust to enrich himself.”

“This type of conduct erodes at the trust that the people of Alabama should be able to place in members of the Alabama bar. It will not be tolerated,” he emphasized.

Little was a Democratic member of the Alabama State Senate, representing the 4th District, from 1998 to 2010. He was a leader within his party, even serving as the Senate majority leader from 2002-2010.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Immigration continues to be a topic of importance for Republican voters considering their selection for who will be their party’s nominee for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN on Monday, Secretary of State John Merrill, one of those Republican candidates seeking the nod, confirmed immigration was the issue he was hearing most about on the campaign trail.

However, when asked about immigration and what is being said on the campaign trail, he said that the subject goes beyond the completion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and includes comprehensive immigration reform.

“Without a doubt,” he replied. “And you know the thing that I hear people talking about — it’s not just about building the wall, which we’re for. But it is about another part of that message that I don’t hear the other candidates talking about, and that’s about comprehensive immigration reform. I don’t know anybody that wants to provide a full path to citizenship for these individuals. But what they are looking for is a path for full employment for these people in a legal way. What we want is for those people to pay taxes and make sure they’re paying for benefits that they’re receiving instead of being net takers from our economy, be net producers for our economy. And that way, they’re going to be able to contribute more to society and help all of us because of those contributions.”

Merrill said he proposed legal employment status for some immigrants and added the difficulties lie in getting people to work that are receiving more in benefits from the social safety net by not working.

“Look Jeff — make sure you hear me when I say this: I’m not talking about legal status,” Merrill said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I’m talking about legal employment status. The thing that is so important and very significant — I’ve talked to eight different business leaders this morning in four meetings that we had where they have shared with me their interests in making sure we provide a pathway for legal employment for these individuals because they cannot find people to work because there are a number of people in our state who are sitting on the couch, eating potato chips and drinking a Coca-Cola or sitting on the front porch waiting for the next check to come instead of being out working and trying to make a living for their families. They can make more money sitting at the house and not doing anything but waiting for the check to come. And that’s not good because that’s not what it is about. That’s not what we should be encouraging. It is what we should be discouraging.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama Policy Institute (API) president Caleb Crosby on Monday announced the appointment of Drayton Nabers, Jr., former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, as an API distinguished fellow.

Neighbors is held in high esteem across the Yellowhammer State and beyond for his longtime contributions in the legal field, as well as in industry and education.

Founded in 1989, API is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government and championing strong families.

“Chief Justice Nabers is known throughout the nation for his commitment to championing good moral character, the upholding of the law, and educational excellence, among other things,” Crosby said in a statement.

“By adding someone of the caliber of the Chief Justice to the API team, we are continuing to cement our place as the leading voice for free markets, limited government, and family values in Alabama,” he added.

Nabers graduated from Princeton University and Yale Law School and then clerked for Alabama’s own Associate Justice Hugo Black at the U. S. Supreme Court. Nabers subsequently practiced law at Cabaniss, Johnston, Gardner, Dumas & O’Neal in Birmingham for 12 years and then became general counsel of Protective Life Corporation.

During his 22 years at Protective, he led the Alabama-based company to incredible growth, serving as president and then CEO. He also served on the boards of Alabama National BanCorporation and ProAssurance Corporation.

Following his retirement from Protective, Nabers was appointed Alabama state finance director in 2003 and served in that capacity until Governor Bob Riley appointed him as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2004. Nabers served the people of Alabama in that capacity until 2007.

After leaving the bench, Nabers became a shareholder at the prestigious Birmingham-based law firm of Maynard Cooper & Gale.

Following seven years with the firm, he was named director of the Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership at Samford University in 2014 after a national search. Nabers moved into an “of counsel” role with Maynard Cooper at that time.

In December of 2018, Nabers retired as the director of the Mann Center.

Nabers has served as board chair for Cornerstone School of Alabama; president of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham; board chair for both United Way of Central Alabama and Leadership Birmingham; and a director of the National Christian Foundation. He has been inducted into both the Alabama and Birmingham Business Halls of Fame, as well as the Alabama Academy of Honor. In 2011, he received the Birmingham Bar Association’s L. Burton Barnes Public Service Award.

As an API distinguished fellow, Nabers will lend his voice to advocating for conservative policies which lead to better government and more freedom for all Alabamians.

Commenting on his appointment, Nabers said, “The Alabama Policy Institute has a tremendous history of fighting for policies which support strong businesses, personal freedom, and family values; I am excited to join those efforts.”

Nabers is a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Birmingham. He and his wife, Fairfax, have three children and seven grandchildren.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Grant money going to help immigrant crime victims

  • The governor’s office announced that $700,000 from the federal government will be granted to the non-profit group Hispanic Interests Coalition of Alabama to help immigrants that have been victims of crimes.
  • According to advocates, immigrants tend to be less likely to report crimes, whether due to status or just being in contact with law enforcement, but Governor Kay Ivey has said that no matter someone’s background, they should still receive assistance if they’re crime victims.

6. Boycotts don’t work

  • Just about every time a state or company does something another state or group of people doesn’t like, there’s suddenly a flood of people calling to boycott that company or state, but boycotting a company or state doesn’t work because most people won’t actually follow through.
  • In 2012, there was a movement to boycott Chick-fil-A due to the CEO’s anti-gay marriage position, but by the end of 2012, Chick-fil-A’s profits were up to $4.6 billion from $4.1 billion in 2011, and by the end of 2018, their sales had increased to $10.46 billion, despite there being occasional calls for boycotts since the 2012 beginning.

5. “Rebuild Alabama Act” supporters tout road construction and low gas prices

  • In early 2019, a controversial gas tax was passed to speed up road construction in the state; now counties are on a public relations blitz to show the effects of the plan while promoting accountability and transparency by making all 67 county commissions’ road and bridge construction plans available for public inspection.
  • As for gas prices, even with the six-cent fuel tax increase Alabama still has the third-lowest average fuel price with only Mississippi and Louisiana lower. If you compare them to neighboring states, Alabama is over 20 cents cheaper than Georgia, 15 cents cheaper than Florida and five cents cheaper than Tennessee.

4. Democrats are threatening subpoenas

  • Democrats are trying to get everything together and gather the facts on President Donald Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s president, but most don’t care, Democrats are demanding the whistleblower’s complaint, and are now threatening to subpoena the information.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already been asked by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to hold hearings and issue subpoenas, but McConnell said, “It is regrettable that House Intelligence Committee Chairman [Adam] Schiff (D-CA) and Sen. Schumer have chosen to politicize the issue.”

3. Roby is probably just tired of defending Trump

  • Spokesperson Emily Taylor stated U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) has decided not to run for reelection because she’s “chosen to close this chapter.” One of Roby’s aides told the Washington Post that Roby was actually leaving the House because she was tired of acting like she supports Trump.
  • It would be easy to draw the conclusion that part of her decision is because she doesn’t want to fight with a Republican opponent about how much she loves Trump, which seems to be what every other Republican primary candidate is running their campaign on.

2. Nancy Worley doesn’t care about the Alabama Democratic Party

  • Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” where she let everyone know that she doesn’t think her convention credentials matter and that she won’t be stepping down as chairwoman.
  • Worley also took aim at the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) by emphasizing that he is one of the “people that just can’t accept that blacks vote in such high numbers for the Democratic Party, and as a result of that they get more representation.”

1. Democrats love calling people racist — Even one of their own 

  • As if the current state of the Alabama Democratic Party wasn’t embarrassing enough, now party vice-chair Randy Kelley is accusing Alabama’s junior Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) of being racist, again, in a baseless charge that is usually reserved for Republicans
  • Kelley, an African-American, is right in the middle of the Civil War in the party and was one of the candidates opposed by the Jones-led faction’s attempted takeover of the party last August. When Kelley’s faction won, Jones took his fight to the Democratic National Committee to effectively seek to decertify the Alabama Democratic Party.

