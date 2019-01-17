Alabama county commissioners group head: New gas tax revenue must go directly to roads — asphalt and concrete

In an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, Association of County Commissions of Alabama executive director Sonny Brasfield reiterated his plea for the state legislature to consider raising the gas tax.

Brasfield acknowledged that transparency and accountability must be elements of any proposal.

He also argued the new revenues should be mandated solely for roads and not equipment or personnel.





“What we heard in 2017 and we tried to be very responsive to that, and there were a number of people who during this election in the House and Senate, candidates who were not afraid to say they were in favor of infrastructure improvements, is that we said this money has got to be more transparent, and this new money has got to be more accountable,” Brasfield said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “From our association is what we’re promoting is that the county portion of this money, and I think you’ll see it handle in the state portion and city portion as well, needs to be accounted for separately from all other gas tax funds.”

“We need to ensure that money doesn’t go to salaries,” he continued. “It doesn’t go to equipment. The money goes directly on the roads in asphalt and concrete. And the response from the public has been much more positive when they know we’re not just trying to do the same old thing with this new money, that we recognize that if we’re going to ask for additional revenue, then we owe it to the voters, to the people that are going to be expecting the money out of their wallets, to ensure them the money is going to be put in a place where they can benefit from it. I think that is honestly changed the narrative on this issue.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.