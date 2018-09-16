Subscription Preferences:

Update: Jones calls for ‘pause button’ on Kavanaugh’s confirmation once again after sexual assault allegation 2 hours ago / News
Report from Washington: What’s happening across East Alabama 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama-built Delta II rocket takes one last trip 2 hours ago / News
Jones discusses sexual assault allegation against SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh as accuser comes forward 4 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Alabama Dems embrace big government and big costs, Congressional candidate runs down the state, smears continue with Kavanaugh and more on Guerrilla Politics 4 hours ago / Analysis
Hyundai’s hopes for U.S. sales rebound ride on revamped, Alabama-built Santa Fe 6 hours ago / News
Alabama Sawyer is an Alabama Maker turning logs into lauds 8 hours ago / News
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama must vote yes on Proposed Statewide Amendment Two 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham’s Curtiss Motorcycles aims to be market leader in electric motorcycles 12 hours ago / News
The way Troy University just made $1.1M is really going to sting for Nebraska 13 hours ago / News
Alabama native, UA grad faces racial abuse over Trump internship from ‘tolerant left’ 1 day ago / News
Paying for checked bags 1 day ago / Economics
Rep. Roby: We’re one step closer to regular order 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
TechBirmingham helps kids prepare to join digitally literate workforce 1 day ago / News
Former Sheriff David Clarke slams Randall Woodfin for not recognizing federal laws in Birmingham sanctuary city debate 1 day ago / Radio
More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick 1 day ago / Sponsored
Varied terrain makes Alabama a mountain biking destination 1 day ago / News
Opening-day dove hunt focuses on youth 2 days ago / outdoors
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Kavanaugh allegations, Tim Allen and more… 2 days ago / Highlights
2 hours ago

Alabama-built Delta II rocket takes one last trip

Fresh off of the historic launch of an Alabama-built rocket in August, NASA once again counted on Alabama craftsmanship to send its latest earth-studying satellite into space.

NASA successfully launched its Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2 from Vandenburg Air Force in California on Saturday morning. The satellite will have the capability of measuring the dimensions of ice and land masses within four millimeters.

The satellite lifted off on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta II rocket built at the company’s Decatur, Alabama manufacturing facility.

The occasion also marked the end of era in the rocket industry for the Delta II. This was the 155th and final flight of the Delta II. Missions will now shift to the newer Atlas V and Delta IV, also manufactured at the ULA facility in Decatur.

The Delta II was first launched into service on February 14, 1989, successfully delivering the first operational satellite in the Global Positioning System.

Those using Delta II over the course of its three decades of service included the United States military, NASA and commercial clients.

This was ULA’s seventh launch in 2018 and 130th launch since the company’s formation in 2006.

ULA’s rocket manufacturing plant in Alabama is 1.6 million square feet and is the largest such facility in the Western Hemisphere.

NASA has already announced a plan to resume manned space missions. ULA rockets from Alabama will power those missions as well.

ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno accompanied the astronauts for those missions to Decatur to see the rockets that will send them to space.

“It was great for the astronauts to see it, touch it and ask how it is put together,” said Bruno.

Astronaut Josh Cassada was among those who toured the Decatur plant.

“A few of us had a chance to fly up to Alabama and meet some of the most talented, hardworking men and women at ULA who are building our rocket, and I’ll tell you, we are in great hands,” said Cassada.

2 hours ago

Update: Jones calls for ‘pause button’ on Kavanaugh’s confirmation once again after sexual assault allegation

Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on Sunday afternoon called for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to be postponed, calling for a “pause button” to be pushed once again, after the Washington Post published an allegation of sexual assault by then-high school student Kavanaugh.

Jones has previously demanded that Jones’ confirmation process be put off due to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and not having enough documents on the nominee, despite the fact that Senators have received hundreds of thousands of documents more than for any previous nominee.

Read Yellowhammer News’ full story on the accusation against Kavanaugh here.

“This was a very brave step to come forward. It is more important than ever to hit the pause button on Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote until we can fully investigate these serious and disturbing allegations. We cannot rush to move forward under this cloud,” Jones tweeted.

This echoed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who demanded that the confirmation process be halted.

“Senator Grassley must postpone the vote until, at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated,” Schumer said in a statement. “For too long, when women have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case.”

He added, “To railroad a vote now would be an insult to the women of America and the integrity of the Supreme Court.”

Earlier on Sunday, Jones did an interview with CNN in which he discussed an allegation of sexual assault by then high-school student Brett Kavanaugh, who is now President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

In the interview, Jones said that the allegation needed to be “tested in the light of day,” meaning that the accuser would have to come forward for more to be known and vetted.

Mere hours later, the Washington Post published an article in which the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, did exactly that.

Now with the allegation out in the open, Jones could have the excuse he was looking for to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Alabama’s junior senator still has not met with the nominee but plans to ask about the allegation, which Kavanaugh flatly denied last week, if he does schedule a meeting.

“I’m sure I will, if I get a chance to meet,” Jones told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “It’s a very serious allegation.”

Jones refused calls to meet with Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing, saying instead he would meet with him afterwards. However, with the committee vote scheduled for Thursday and a vote by the full-Senate expected to quickly follow, Jones is running out of time.

In the interview, Jones did admit that Democrats should have acted on the allegation sooner instead of waiting until the last minute, as they sat on the information since July and did not bring the accusation up in written questions, private meetings, the open confirmation hearings or the closed confirmation hearing.

“I think it should have been brought up, at least behind closed doors,” Jones outlined. “I mean, it’s a really serious allegation.”

He explained that the decision when or if to bring up the allegation is not an easy one because you have to respect “the wishes of the victim” and “be fair” to the accused.

“I think it’s a difficult spot to be in. I wish someone had talked about it early on,” Jones added. “It could’ve, maybe, been cleared up. I think at this late date, we’re going to have to wait and see if this person decides to come forward to test that in the light of day.”

Now that Ford, the accuser, has come forward, Jones sees it as a similar situation to his own campaign, which saw former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore defeated by decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct, including assault of a minor.

“Similar to what happen in my race, Jake, you’ve got to have that in the open and test that in the light – in the sunshine of the media and other things in order to judge the credibility,” Jones told the CNN host.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh, when they were both in high school, drunkenly pinned her down on a bed and groped her over her clothing in a locked room at a house party, with another male friend watching and laughing.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said of Kavanaugh. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

“When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth,” the Washington Post added.

Ford is a professor at Palo Alto University and teaches in a consortium with Stanford University, training graduate students in clinical psychology. Now 51 years old and living in northern California, Ford is a registered Democrat with a history of giving to liberal political organizations.

Before sending a letter with the allegation to Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-California), Ford contacted the Washington Post through a tip line about the accusation prior to Kavanaugh being officially nominated. She also contacted her congresswoman – Democrat Rep. Anna G. Eshoo.

Ford has hired Debra Katz, a D.C. lawyer known for her work on sexual harassment cases. Per the Washington Post, “On the advice of Katz, who believed Ford would be attacked as a liar if she came forward, Ford took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in early August. The results, which Katz provided to The Post, concluded that Ford was being truthful when she said a statement summarizing her allegations was accurate.”

Ford allegedly has not spoken with Kavanaugh since that night. She said she told no one at the time what had happened to her.

“Years later, after going through psychotherapy, Ford said, she came to understand the incident as a trauma with lasting impact on her life,” the Washington Post reported.

Their reporting added that “she believes that … it contributed to anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms with which she has struggled.”

On Friday, with rumors of the allegation swirling, 65 women – who all knew Kavanaugh in high school – came forward to support his nomination and defend his character in a letter.

“For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect,” they wrote.

Later in the letter, they added, “The signers of this letter hold a broad range of political views. Many of us are not lawyers, but we know Brett Kavanaugh as a person. And he has always been a good person.”

Through the White House, Kavanaugh on Sunday again denied the allegation, this time addressing it specifically.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh said.

Read the full report for more details about Ford’s allegation, her timeline and how psychotherapy fits into the story here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Report from Washington: What’s happening across East Alabama

Every August, Congress takes a District Work Period so members have extra time to spend across their congressional district.

Although I live in Weaver full-time and am home when I am not in Washington for votes, it is always wonderful to have some uninterrupted time in East Alabama.

During my time in August, I got to visit with a lot of folks at my six different “Congress on Your Corner” town hall events. I was able to talk directly to folks about issues going on in local communities from Woodland to Ashland.

I also visited and toured several companies and small businesses. One thing I heard on repeat was how the recent tax reform legislation was helping these businesses thrive and putting more money back in the pockets of their hardworking employees.

I met with my Third Congressional District Veterans Advisory Committee to stay on top of the issues that Veterans in our area are facing so that I can take those concerns straight to Washington.

I had several meetings with East Alabama’s farmers. Agriculture is such an important driver of our State’s economy. As the only member of the House Agriculture Committee from the State of Alabama, it is crucial that I know exactly what the needs are of our farmers and producers.

As a conferee on the 2018 Farm Bill, I want to make sure our state’s agriculture sector has a direct line to me so I can fight for them as we finalize this critical piece of legislation.

I toured career technical centers and was able to tell them about the exciting Carl Perkins legislation that passed the House with my strong support. It’s the most monumental legislation we’ve passed for our career tech students.

I also got to sit down with local elected officials and leaders from across East Alabama to ensure I know what’s going on in their towns so I can continue to be an advocate for their needs in Congress.

It was a busy time with lots of travel, but I am pleased with all we accomplished and will head back to Washington with an updated “to do” list for the Third District.

As we get back to work, I am excited to continue pushing President Trump’s America First agenda for our great nation.

I want to hear from you on this or any issue. Please sign up for my e-Newsletter by visiting this link. To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at Congressman Mike D. Rogers, follow me on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram at RepMikeRogersAL, on Tumblr and you can also subscribe to my YouTube page at MikeRogersAL03.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

VIDEO: Alabama Dems embrace big government and big costs, Congressional candidate runs down the state, smears continue with Kavanaugh and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Why are Alabama Democrats embracing liberal big government ideas on health care?

— Did Congressional candidate Mallory Hagan make a mistake when she said she was ashamed of Alabama’s culture?

— Will Democrats get away with a last-second smear on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh?

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at people who insist on politicizing things like hurricanes and even 9/11.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/2090699574297236/

6 hours ago

Hyundai’s hopes for U.S. sales rebound ride on revamped, Alabama-built Santa Fe

Frank Maione breathed a sigh of relief this month when Hyundai Motor Co. started delivering the Alabama-built, redesigned Santa Fe crossover utility vehicle to his Nevada showroom.

A streak of annual Hyundai U.S. sales gains that began in the depths of the 2009 recession came to an abrupt end last year. Deliveries slumped to the lowest in six years, as American consumers raced into sport utility vehicles and snubbed sedans, hurting the South Korean company more than any other major automaker. Sales have kept slipping this year, in no small part due to the dearth of competitive crossover models to choose from.

“The car business is a roller coaster,” said Maione, owner of the Henderson Hyundai Superstore in suburban Las Vegas. “We were riding high for a long time. We’re at the bottom now and on our way back.”

Santa Fe is the third fresh SUV Hyundai is rolling out to the U.S. market this year, following the all-new compact Kona and the redesigned Tucson. The company will round out those offerings with a battery-powered version of the Kona that boasts more range than the base Tesla Model 3 or Chevrolet Bolt.

By the end of this year, about 44 percent of Hyundai’s U.S. sales should come from crossovers and SUVs, up from 36 percent in December, said Brian Smith, chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor America. The company still lags behind the U.S. industry, with SUVs and light trucks now making up more than two-thirds of total sales. The automaker plans to keep the fresh product for these segments coming, with a subcompact and an eight-passenger behemoth slated to arrive next year. Its 2-year-old Genesis luxury unit also will get its first crossover in 2019.

Late-arriving crossovers have cost Hyundai. Its U.S. sales unit lost $780 million last year, compared with a $423 million profit in 2012. First-half losses this year widened 60 percent to $351 million.

Hyundai shares are down 20 percent this year, adding pressure to an under-the-gun management team that’s promised a revised restructuring plan to boost transparency and shareholder value. An earlier plan was scrapped after backlash from shareholders including billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., which has a $1 billion stake in various Hyundai Motor Group companies.

Hyundai’s U.S. executives and dealers are seeking more influence as the company tries to right the ship.

“The big difference is that in Korea, they distribute cars directly from the manufacturer. They don’t have independent dealers like they do in the U.S.,” Maione said. “They’re struggling to iron out these different viewpoints.’’

Smith, who left Toyota Motor Corp. to join Hyundai 10 months ago, doesn’t dispute this.

Hyundai recently finished staffing a North American headquarters that will coordinate sales, production, pricing and marketing decisions with less oversight from Korea. “We’ll be making decisions appropriate for North America with speed and with knowledge of the local market that never existed before,” Smith said.

Hyundai’s salad days were back in 2011, when an eye-catching redesign of its Sonata sedan helped push its share of non-luxury sales to an all-time high of 13.8 percent, said Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst at AutoTrader.

But the success was fleeting. Toyota was embroiled in its sudden-acceleration recall crisis at the time, and General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV were only a couple of years removed from bankruptcy. “Hyundai was smart but also very lucky,” Krebs said.

Hyundai built just short of 285,000 sedans in North America last year, down 29 percent from 2013, according to Alan Baum, an industry analyst. The production cutbacks have brought inventory down to be more in line with market demand, so the company has spent an average of about $2,800 per vehicle on incentives so far this year, down from roughly $3,850 in 2017, Krebs said. Fleet sales also have dropped.

The automaker produces the Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe Sport vehicles at its factory in Montgomery.

Hyundai’s U.S. sales should rise in 2018, despite less discounting, Smith said. The company could even end up outpacing competitors. Industrywide deliveries probably ran at an annualized pace, adjusted for seasonal trends, of 16.8 million in August, according to a Bloomberg News survey of 10 analysts. That’s up slightly from a year earlier, when Hurricane Harvey halted sales in Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city.

At about the same size as a Subaru Outback, the five-passenger Santa Fe is aimed at small families, and drivers who don’t enjoy maneuvering bigger vehicles through crowded city streets.  The Santa Fe is packed with safety features, including electronic sensors that warn drivers if they’ve left a child or a pet inside a hot car and blind-spot detection that prevents rear doors from opening if a vehicle is passing alongside.

“Our dealers are used to selling on price and value,’’ said Mike O’Brien, head of product planning. “But we made a big decision to standardize these safety features, since no mom or dad wants to choose products that are less safe. It’s changing the way we sell cars.”

Of course, innovation is expensive. And O’Brien acknowledged that as crossovers flood the U.S. market, dealers’ profit margins are already starting to shrink.

“I expect Hyundai to do better with all these new crossovers,” Krebs said. “But there’s no reigniting the roaring success they had back in 2011.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

