3 hours ago

Alabama, Birmingham preparing for economic impact of Opportunity Zones

A new national tax incentive program that some believe could be the most transformative economic development tool ever has communities in Alabama, led by Birmingham, preparing to cash in on its share of potentially trillions of dollars in new investment.

Opportunity Zones are low-income census tracts with a poverty rate of at least 20 percent and a median family income of less than 80 percent of the statewide or area median income. The program was established as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 in hopes of spurring new investment into these areas.

Alex Flachsbart is an attorney with Balch & Bingham and an expert on Opportunity Zones. He recently presented on the subject to members of the Economic Development Association of Alabama.

“What it does is provides people with capital gains and incentive to put those gains back into low-income communities, to redeploy that capital to places that really need it,” he said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tasked the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs with choosing the 158 Opportunity Zones that Alabama would designate from the 629 eligible census tracts.

The guidelines for Opportunity Zones are still being written, with the initial regulations expected this month and proposed regulations in place by year’s end.

What is known is that those who have capital gains from the sale of everything from stocks to businesses can reinvest those gains into qualified projects within designated Opportunity Zones and receive tax deferral and reduction benefits over time.

Birmingham and other cities want to be prepared when investors are ready to put capital gains into approved projects like startup businesses and real estate developments.

The city is creating the Birmingham Inclusive Growth (BIG) Fund to attract investments in Opportunity Zones in the city.

Josh Carpenter, director of innovation and economic opportunity, said Birmingham has to be ready now because it will be competing with cities across the country for those dollars.

“We’re excited because Birmingham was able to secure 24 Opportunity Zones and also because we have a lot of investable assets here,” he said.

Carpenter said the city is prepared to lead, direct and maximize investments in Opportunity Zones. He and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin see the city’s role as not only increasing quality of life and economic growth in neighborhoods but in helping investors.

Carpenter said areas like the Innovation District, the Civil Rights District and the Fourth Avenue Business District, as well as the area around the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, all stand to initially benefit from Opportunity Zone investments.

David Fleming, CEO of REV Birmingham, said he envisions communities in downtown Birmingham but also neighborhoods like Avondale, Woodlawn, East Lake and others benefiting.

“I think the Opportunity Zone incentive that’s been created holds tremendous potential for Birmingham, especially since most of the city was able to be designated an Opportunity Zone,” he said. “That means that this is not just an incentive for downtown, but it’s an incentive that could encourage business investment as well as physical redevelopment in a wide range of the territory of the city.”

Fleming said the best incentives help attract new capital, leverage private sector dollars and can be combined with incentives that a district or community has in place.

“When you talk about the scope of the market for Opportunity Zones, you’re talking about the potential for $6.1 trillion worth of capital gains that could be flowing into communities all over the country,” Flachsbart said.

In Alabama, every county has an Opportunity Zone.

“Across the state, this incentive will be available for investment, not just in urban communities but rural ones, too,” Flachsbart said.

Active businesses, startups and business that have been around that comply with certain tax rules are potential investments. New real estate construction projects, as well as qualified rehabilitation of older buildings, will be among the investments.

Investors get the most benefit by investing in an Opportunity Zone for the long haul, Flachsbart said.

“There are a series of incentives to sort of help them do that, but the basic point is the longer you hold your investment in one of those distressed areas, the more incentive you get as an investor,” he said. “We’re hoping that this program will really catalyze getting investment off the coast and into places like Alabama.”

Investors are anxious to put their capital gains into Opportunity Zones, Flachsbart said.

“Interestingly, you’re already starting to see money flow through this program now,” he said. “That’s what’s amazing about this program is the level of excitement within the investor community around what’s going on.”

Investors are putting money into one-off projects now but as regulations are approved, the expectation is that large, national funds will be created to invest in Opportunity Zones based on the best chance to enhance investment.

“What we have to remember is, here in Alabama, while we’ve got 158 incredible Opportunity Zones, we’re competing with places all over the country,” Flachsbart said. “What we need here in Alabama is a strategy to ensure that we can get our share of that massive $6.1 trillion of potential dollars invested here.”

Birmingham will be ready, Carpenter said.

“We’re already putting things in place,” he said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

12 mins ago

VIDEO: Trump's growing legal problems, Sen. Doug Jones wants a 'pause' on Kavanaugh's confirmation, Mo Brooks and Sen. Elizabeth Warren differ on immigration and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— How will these latest legal issues affect the Trump presidency and his effectiveness?

— Who is more in touch with the American people on immigration, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-Huntsville) or Senator Elizabeth Warren?

— Was Senator Doug Jones right to call for a “pause” in Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation process?

Brooks joins Jackson and Burke to discuss his his comments on Mollie Tibbetts’ death and Republicans’ chances in the midterms.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” explaining why he thinks President Donald Trump should resign.

Guerrilla Politics – 8/26/18

VIDEO: Trump's growing legal problems, Alabama Senator Doug Jones wants a "pause" on Kavanaugh's confirmation, Congressman Mo Brooks and Senator Elizabeth Warren differ on immigration, and more on Guerrilla Politics

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, August 26, 2018

5 hours ago

Sweet life: Chocoholic banker saves Alabama candy store

As the owner of Decatur’s Morgan Price Candy Company, Nancy Curl is a self-proclaimed chocoholic.

“We are all very much addicted to chocolate,” Curl said as she motioned toward the beautifully wrapped gourmet candies on the table next to her.

Curl shares another connection to the confection on which she’s built her business – an unlikely journey.

Most customers never consider that their piece of chocolate candy began as a bean on a tree. And Curl never dreamed her banking career would lead her to owning and operating a candy store.

“I’d always thought, if I were to open my own business, it would be in fashion, not candy. But I love this. It just fits,” she said.

Curl graduated from the University of Alabama in 1972, and at the time, was one of the few women in the College of Commerce and Business Administration. With a degree in marketing and a concentration in retailing, she studied under the renowned UA professor and icon in the retail industry, Morris Mayer.

“Even though I left school and went into banking, I am glad I picked that major. The mentors I had, especially Dr. Mayer, were instrumental in my professional life,” Curl said.

After decades of a successful career in the banking industry, Curl retired in 2006.

With her daughter nearing high school graduation, Curl found herself with extra time on her hands. Curl started working part time and holidays for Mary Morgan at Morgan Price Candy Company – a store she frequented for chocolate and gifts.

Opportunity crops up

Sisters Mary Morgan and Margaret Price founded the business in 1987, making candy at Morgan’s home and selling via mail order. While Price left the business soon after, Morgan went on to grow it into a successful local candy store and gift shop.

Armed with their father’s praline recipe, Morgan made her mark in Decatur selling those famous pralines, as well as peanut brittle and English toffee for nearly 23 years.

When Morgan was ready to retire, Curl couldn’t stand the thought of losing the hometown treasure.

“Small businesses were so important to me, especially this one. It was just such a huge part of Decatur,” Curl said. “People here were proud to purchase something made in their community. Someone had to step up and save it, and I knew that person was me.”

Changes yield success

In July 2010, Curl bought the business, as well as an existing building on Sixth Avenue in Decatur. After three months of remodeling and renovating the space, Curl moved Morgan Price Candy Company there and opened on Oct. 25 of the same year.

That new location, she said, offered greater visibility and helped expand her customer base and grow her business.

This marks Curl’s eighth year as the owner of Morgan Price. While the original chocolate recipes, including the still popular English toffee, haven’t changed since she took over, she has added more than 30 types of candies – including two of her best-sellers – Angel Bites and Heavenly Bits.

Curl also extended the hours, staying open later and opening on Saturdays, as well, to accommodate those who work. The store’s open footprint allows for a large gift shop selection, as well as the chance for customers to watch the gourmet candies being made in the kitchen.

The future is sweet

Today, Morgan Price Candy has customers nationwide and provides a fun place to visit and shop when visiting North Alabama. The store’s English toffee is on the list of “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.”

While Curl’s journey to candy store owner was somewhat unlikely, it also makes perfect sense. Owning the business has allowed her to combine her retailing education, banking expertise and love for people and her community.

“I love spending my days here. We all say, we love working here because we feel like everyone leaves happy. And not just that … happy with chocolate!” she said.

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Retailer magazine of the Alabama Retail Association.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Alabama leaders mourn the passing of Sen. John McCain

After a lifetime of service to his nation, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) passed away on Saturday “surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”

His office released the following statement:

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

Alabama leaders joined the nation in mourning the loss of the former presidential candidate, sharing moving memories of his relationship with the Yellowhammer State.

“John McCain was a brave American and a true hero – one who honorably served our country for 60 years,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) said in a statement.

He added, “His distinguished presence in the Senate will be missed, and his unwavering commitment to our country will live on in his legacy. The McCain family remain in our thoughts and prayers during this hard time.”

 

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) said, “I’m sorry to hear of the death of Senator John McCain. He and so many other American military personnel survived an existence as a POW in Vietnam that most of us could never imagine. My prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

“I would also be remiss not the mention his unwavering support for making sure we have the strongest military in the world. His life was dedicated to public service,” Aderholt concluded.

“Senator McCain was an American hero who led a remarkable life of service to this country,” Rep. Martha Roby (AL-2) said. “His bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

“As Speaker of the Alabama House, I would like to express the body’s deepest and most heartfelt condolences upon the passing of a great patriot, U.S. Senator John McCain,” Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said.

He continued, “John McCain devoted a lifetime of service to his country as a naval aviator and prisoner of war and, later, as a member of the U.S. House and Senate. Just as when he turned down the early release offered to him by his North Vietnamese captors, Sen. McCain turned his back on the easy route of quiet military retirement and thrust himself into the combative and turbulent public arena because he felt his country’s call.”

“Even when he sometimes took positions in the U.S. Senate that disappointed conservatives, his sense of sacrifice, perseverance, and duty to nation was always recognized, admired, and celebrated,” McCutcheon added. “During the 2008 presidential campaign, he carried the Republican Party’s banner as its nominee, and he ran a strong and competitive race even when a historic economic downturn and the effects of an increasingly unpopular war conspired against him.”

McCutcheon concluded, “Our thoughts and prayers of contentment go out to the McCain family during this time of loss.”

“The members of the Alabama House Republican Caucus join the rest of the nation in mourning the death of U.S. Senator John McCain, a true American patriot,” Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter shared in a statement.

He continued, “John McCain was a fierce warrior in every sense of the word whether he was fighting the North Vietnamese who held him captive, promoting the issues in which he believed on the floor of the Senate, or battling the aggressive brain cancer that ultimately took him. His examples of bravery, resilience, and devotion to his country are legendary.”

“While a prisoner of war in Vietnam, he turned down an early release and, instead, organized resistance efforts against his captors while working to buoy the spirits of his fellow POWs,” Ledbetter outlined. “As a member of the U.S. Senate, he promoted a strong and well-funded military, sought to recover the remains of servicemen were were list as POW/MIA for decades, and helped heal the wounds of the Vietnam conflict by returning to visit the ‘Hanoi Hilton,’ where he was once held captive.”

 

Ledbetter concluded, “While some of us may have differed with him politically from time to time, no one can question his commitment to our nation and to charting what his heart believed was the right course. We pray that God will give comfort to Sen. McCain’s family as we celebrate the example of selfless public service that he leaves behind.”

“Our prayers are with John McCain’s family. An American hero,” PSC Commissioner Jeremy Oden said.


“I remember him also going to Gee’s Bend in Wilcox County, AL. A place most Alabamians have never visited, but there he was, visiting with the local quilters and he seemed to enjoy every minute of it. https://t.co/MVRqWDcZWv

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Rep. Bradley Byrne joins community in replacing stolen American flag

Sadness and outrage have been replaced with tears of joy at the American Legion Post 164 in Citronelle.

After NBC 15 in Mobile on Wednesday broke the original story of a “coward disgracing our country” who cut down and stole the American flag from the local veterans at Post 164, the community in southwest Alabama came together as one to replace it.

The outpouring of compassion and patriotism included Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1), who represents the area in Congress.


Other community members stepped up to immediately replace the stolen flag, too – including Eloise and Willard Frost. Since NBC 15’s story first aired, the phones have been ringing off the hook at Post 164.

“I feel appreciated, absolutely,” veteran Johnny Richardson told NBC 15. “That’s the way it should be.”

Post 164’s Harry Bedgood echoed Richardson, saying, “That picks you up, that picks you up and carries you on and the response has been mind-boggling.”

World War II veteran David Kelly, 90, felt personally attacked after the theft, as his family has sacrificed time and again for the nation’s flag and freedom.

“My oldest brother got killed, my other brother got wounded, and he died and my uncle died,” Kelly explained. “World War II in Germany and one in Japan.”

Now, things are looking up.

“I don’t know what to say,” Kelly said, with tears of joy streaming down his face.

He added, “Well, I do…Thank you, thank you everybody.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

23 hours ago

Mobile county settles now-paralyzed ex-inmate's lawsuit for $800K

An Alabama county has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate who was paralyzed during a fight with a corrections officer in 2015.

Jay Ross, an attorney for Mobile County, tells WKRG-TV that the county settled with Brandon Jefferies for $800,000 on behalf of the county commission and sheriff’s office.

Jefferies, then 18, was living at a mental health facility in 2015 when he was arrested and charged with assault.

He fought with a corrections officer while in jail and was paralyzed from his injuries.

The settlement will be paid out from the county’s general fund.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

