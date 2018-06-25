Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall not the first to lose loved one in middle of campaign

Subscription Preferences:

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall suffered a personal tragedy over the weekend, losing his wife at the worst-possible time — right in the middle of an election campaign.

It likely will be little comfort to Marshall, but he is not alone. Plenty a candidate across the country has had to add arranging the funeral for a loved one to the rigors of a campaign. That includes local positions all the way up to the highest office in the land.

Those candidates have a mixed record when it comes to how they fared on Election Day.

Here is a look at nine other candidates who have dealt with personal tragedy on the campaign trail.


President Benjamin Harrison. The presidential contest of 1892 was expected to be tight. Harrison was finishing up his first term after having knocked off Democratic incumbent Grover Cleveland four years earlier, and Cleveland was back for a rematch.

Harrison’s wife, Caroline Harrison, died from tuberculosis on Oct. 25, just 14 days before the election.

Out of respect, Cleveland suspended his campaign, although in those days, it did not mean a whole lot. There was no television or radio to carpet bomb an opponent with negative attack ads. and the candidates, themselves, generally did not do a ton of retail campaigning.

Cleveland went on to win a surprisingly comfortable victory — becoming the first and so far only president to serve non-consecutive terms — and Harrison was left to mourn both a political defeat and the death of his wife.

Joe Biden. The longtime Delaware senator, who was making his second bid for the Democratic nomination for president in 2008, suspended his campaign after the death of mother-in-law Bonny Jean Jacobs, who succumbed to a long illness.

Biden went nowhere in a primary battle dominated by then-Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. But he did get the nod as Obama’s running mate.

It was not the last time that personal tragedy would affect Biden’s political ambitions. The 2015 death of his son, Beau — who had reported for duty in Iraq the same day that Jacobs died — led the vice president to conclude that he was too stricken with grief to make another run at the White House.

Marco Rubio. Long before President Donald Trump dubbed him “Little Marco,” Rubio was a rising star in the Republican Party, driving hard for the U.S. Senate. He had embarrassed the frontrunner, then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, in the GOP primary in 2010. In fact, Crist was so far behind in the polls that he dropped out of the race and announced he would continue as in independent.

But in September, about two months before Election Day, Rubio lost his father. The candidate often had spoken of Mario Rubio in inspirational terms.

“He was by far the most unselfish person I have ever known, always focused on others, and never on his own well being,” Rubio said in a statement at the time. “He was especially determined to provide his children opportunities he himself never had.”

Although the younger Rubio carried a heavy heart that fall, it did not slow down his campaign. He went on to win in a landslide.

Whitney Westerfield. The Republican candidate for a state Senate seat in Kentucky got a bad surprise in 2012 when his father died in a farming accident.

The Democratic incumbent, Joe Pendleton, suspended his campaign and issued a statement saying he was “saddened” by the death and was sending “thoughts and prayers” to his opponent.

Westerfield ended up winning the race with 50.4 percent of the vote.

Tamika Humphreys. The New York City Council candidate suspended her 2013 campaign after the death of her 15-year-old daughter.

According to the New York Daily News, the girl died at her grandmother’s home of an apparent suicide.

The paper reported that the East Harlem candidate had all but dropped out of the race. She ended up finishing fourth out of six candidates in the Democratic primary.

Gary Cobb. The district attorney candidate in Travis County (Texas) in 2015 suffered a terrible blow when his 13-year-old son died.

Kenan Cobb, who had been treated in Houston for sickle cell anemia, died after complications from a bone marrow transplant. Family members described the boy as energetic with a big personality and a big smile.

Cobb went to lose the Democratic primary race to Mary Moore the following March.

Carmen “Nuch” Trutanich. The Los Angeles city attorney, in the midst of a re-election campaign in 2013, suffered the death of his mother. Esther Trutanich, who had been ill for some time, died from complications from pneumonia.

Trutanich suspended his campaign to make funeral arrangements.

Two months later, he lost his re-election bid to Mike Feuer.

Carl Brewer. The former Wichita, Kansas, mayor suspended his campaign for governor in September when his 3-year-old grandson died. Police found Evan Brewer’s body in a concrete structure at the child’s home.

The Wichita Eagle reported that the boy’s mother, Alex Baugh, has testified that her boyfriend killed the boy. She has been jailed on a probation violation.

Brewer later resumed campaigning and will be on the Democratic Party primary ballot in August.

Sylvia Lockaby. The retired postal worker seeking a seat on the Greenville County Council in South Carolina suffered the death of her husband in May.

Charlie Lockaby died from a heart attack about six weeks after his wife filed to run.

Sylvia Lockaby lost the Republican primary on June 12 to Dan Tripp.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

The full governing board of the Business Council of Alabama voted today to confirm an Executive Committee proposal adopted on May 21, a proposal which sparked significant controversy among members. The transition plan furthers the group’s stated goal to replace President and CEO Billy Canary by the end of this year.

The move comes after several of the state’s largest companies quit the organization, with some openly questioning its leadership, direction and effectiveness. In a press release issued by BCA, the group has named the selection committee to identify and hire a new CEO. The committee is comprised of members of the executive committee.

Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Protective Life Corporation, Progress Rail and Parker Towing have all left the BCA during the last week.

In addition to business members, two long-time senior officials have also resigned from the organization. Next in line as chairman of the board and current chairman of ProgressPAC, Mike Kemp, president and CEO of Kemp Management Solutions LLC in Birmingham withdrew last Wednesday. BCA general counsel Fournier “Boots” Gale, senior vice president and general counsel for Regions Financial also resigned within the last week.

Before today’s board action, Canary had been under contract in his current position through 2020.

Allison Ross is the publisher and owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia.

In an interview with Matt Murphy of the Matt & Aunie show, Rep. Gary Palmer made clear his view of a Virginia restaurant owner’s decision to refuse service to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, due to her association with President Trump.

“I think it’s a borderline civil rights violation,” Palmer said. “This is really going to lead to a bad place.”

Palmer has it right. This is going to lead to a bad place and will likely incite more hatred and vitriol.

He may even be right that it merits the legal label of a civil rights violation. I don’t, however, think that it should be a civil rights violation.

I must preface this opinion by saying that I’m not a legal scholar but that I am persuaded by arguments that promote a business owner’s right to refuse service to a customer for most reasons, particularly within the framework of business so defined:

Business transactions have long been thought of as voluntary associations, as they should be. A business has something that I, a patron, wants, and I have something that it wants in return.

Though often unspoken, when one patronizes a store or restaurant, assent occurs. A store or business operates on a de-facto voluntary basis, meaning if its doors are open, it basically assents to selling its product or service to you. This circumstance is the typically understood one.

However, business owners are not expected to serve those who are judged to be disrespectful, or who have a history of bad interactions with the employees, simply because they enter the store, nor should they be. The store’s leadership has domain over the store’s property and ought to be allowed to accept an exchange or not.

These terms are general, and I do think that circumstances matter. Refusing service to customers based upon their race or religion is clearly illegal and ought to be, as a measure of promoting fairness and equality.

Those characteristics, as ones protected by the Constitution, are far more concrete and historically bound to our societal cooperation than political beliefs.

The question is, should you have a civil right to voluntarily enter into a business agreement with another party if the other party doesn’t wish to do so?

It should, in almost all cases, be no.

That doesn’t mean it’s proper social behavior.

What the Red Hen’s owner did deserves a proper title of rudeness, but it should hardly be a considered a “borderline civil rights violation.”

In a bipartisan effort, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a legislative package on Friday aimed at combatting the ongoing and deadly opioid crisis with a 396 to 14 vote.

Four of the main issues the latest legislation will focus on are treatment and recovery, prevention, protecting communities, and fighting fentanyl.

The bill also includes several Medicaid, Medicare, and public health reforms. It also looks into ways of limiting the trafficking of Chinese fentanyl into the United States.

Republican or Democrat, this is something we all should be praising.

In 2016 alone, nearly 65,000 Americans died from drug overdoses. That number is overwhelmingly alarming, yet many have neglected or refused to tackle the issue properly.

Three hundred and forty-three opioid-related overdose deaths occurred in Alabama in 2016, according to drugabuse.gov. The website states that that is a rate of 7.5 deaths per 100,000 persons.

Alabama’s rate is half of that of the national rate of 13.3 deaths per 100,000 persons. For a while, Alabama has been struggling with the opioid epidemic. Drugabuse.gov also states that Alabama providers wrote 141.1 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons in 2013. That’s one of the highest prescribing rates in the country.

In 2013, there were a little more than 150 opioid-related overdoses in Alabama. That number spiked in 2014 when there were more than 250 opioid-related overdoses.

Hundreds of thousands of individuals do not understand the negative impact that opioids are having on our great state and country. They have, for too long, taken the lives of thousands of Americans.

In a piece from Alabama Political Reporter, statements on the legislation from U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) were detailed.

“The opioid crisis has infiltrated communities all across our country and torn families apart. No community is immune from the opioid crisis. Here in the People’s House, we are committed to tackling this issue head on and providing support to patients and communities,” said Rep. Byrne.

Byrne said that more than 750 Alabamians die each year from opioid-related overdoses, but it’s unclear where that statistic comes from.

Regarding the comprehensive package, Byrne said, “I am confident this exhaustive package of bills will ensure quality care for those seeking help and provide our communities the resources to prevent the spread of this epidemic. It’s time we end the cycle.”

Rep. Sewell made it clear that anyone can become addicted and die from opioids, saying, “The opioid epidemic doesn’t discriminate by age, income, or gender – we have to give all Americans a path out of addiction.”

As someone who has seen the impact opioids can take on someone, I am 100 percent supportive of this measure. We all should be. We are losing nearly 65,000 of our American brothers and sisters each year due to opioid-related overdoses.

When it feels like all is lost in American politics sometimes, I am pleased to see Alabama’s representatives and others around the country cross party lines and work together. It doesn’t matter where you align politically, opioids could easily affect your life.

Eric Bolling, the previous co-host of Fox News’s The Five, lost his son recently to opioids and he has dedicated his life to fighting against safe practices to end the destruction. He is one of many parents in America who have been left heartbroken because of opioids. That’s when I really started focusing on this issue.

The opioid epidemic is one that doesn’t receive the attention it deserves. We would rather argue about why we believe Donald Trump is right or wrong while thousands are dying before us. I will say one thing, Donald Trump has made it a goal of his to focus on this epidemic and I applaud him for that.

I hope, for the sake of Alabama and this country, that we can end the madness. Prescriptions should be limited. It seems as though many medical officials will write a prescription for anything. With bipartisan support, a positive solution can be reached.

Far too many Americans are losing their lives each day due to opioids. It’s time to stand up and fight back.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor

One of my favorite traditions I’ve been able to participate in as a member of Congress is the Congressional Women’s Softball Game that takes place each summer. During the game, female members of Congress face members of the Washington, D.C., press corps in a friendly softball game to raise funds and awareness for the Young Survival Coalition (YSC).

YSC is the premier global organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization offers resources to help women feel supported and hopeful. Since 2009, the Congressional Women’s Softball Game has raised more than $1 million for YSC.

 Each year, players in the game honor real women who are battling cancer, defeated cancer, or lost their lives in the fight. This year, I was proud to play in honor of Courtney Pruitt, a Montgomery native and recent graduate of Alabama Christian Academy (ACA) who is currently undergoing intense treatment to fight leukemia. Courtney is a bright, intelligent, and beautiful young woman who played softball for most of her life. Shortly before she graduated from ACA this year, she received the heartbreaking diagnosis and is now courageously battling this disease. Courtney is the daughter of my dear friend, Montgomery City Councilman Glen Pruitt. It’s a true honor to be able to show my support for their family in this way, and I believe this annual tradition demonstrates what we can accomplish when we put our differences aside to rally for a worthy cause.

Cancer is something few people ever think will happen to them, especially at an early age. I deeply admire the bravery of those, like Courtney, who fight this dreaded disease, and I’m glad to have opportunities like the Congressional Women’s Softball Game to raise awareness and support for cancer patients and survivors across the country. I believe that our government should do whatever possible to ease the burden on cancer patients and survivors during what I can only imagine would be a terribly frightening and trying time.

One of my constituents in Alabama’s Second District recently brought to my attention that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) currently does not cover custom breast prosthetics for women who are either not candidates for reconstructive surgery or who do not prefer to endure additional surgery following a mastectomy. CMS only covers a reconstructive surgery, which is significantly more costly than custom prosthetics, or a prefabricated breast prosthetic.

It is deeply concerning to me that CMS has taken this position, so I am gathering a coalition of members of Congress to request that they reconsider and modify this lack of coverage. I was proud to lead the charge on this on behalf of the many women who are living with breast cancer, those who have defeated it, and those who will be diagnosed in the future. Women who battle breast cancer should be given the options that work best for them and not be subjected to a one-size-fits-all approach.

I am inspired by those who fight cancer of any kind, and I truly enjoyed participating in the Congressional Women’s Baseball Game again this year. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t hold out for the game, so the umpires called it while Team Press was leading. If the rain hadn’t ended things early, I know Team Congress would have made a comeback. Win, lose, or draw, it is my hope that the proceeds raised during this great event better the lives and outlooks of many women across our country who are bravely battling cancer. My even greater hope is that we will one day see this dreaded disease eradicated for good.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Forecasters say it’s going to be dangerously hot across parts of the South.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for about half of Alabama, much of central Georgia and the southern tip of South Carolina for Monday afternoon.

High temperatures are forecast in the 90s, and the weather service says the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it’s about 105 degrees across the region.

The extreme heat can lead to heat-related health problems including heat exhaustion.

Similar alerts are possible later in the week since forecasters say the heat will persist for at least a few days.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

