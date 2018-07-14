Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Alabama apps: Wyndy helps pair parents with babysitters

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting apps developed in the state. This is the first story in a series.

Tommy and Ginger Mayfield needed a babysitter, but the Birmingham couple’s schedule was irregular and hectic with 3- and 1-year-old daughters.

“Life was crazy those years. When we looked through babysitters, we were using the same technology parents had been using for the last 10 to 15 years, which was basically no technology,” Mayfield said. “The hurdles of texting each potential sitter, stopping by the ATM – I just thought, “‘Why isn’t there an app to make this process easier?’”

A native of Mountain Brook, Mayfield was working unpredictable hours at a law firm and his wife was taking night classes for a master’s degree, making the need for a trusted babysitter dire, and their time for searching short.

In his pursuit of solving their babysitting problem, however, came the genesis for Wyndy.

How great would it be, Mayfield thought, to have an app for parents in need of a babysitter and for babysitters in need of work? The idea came in May 2016, and by spring 2017, his idea manifested on the app store and Wyndy launched with no charge. The name derives from the character Wendy in Peter Pan.

“It’s hard for people to believe Jones Valley can produce the same technology as Silicon Valley, but I think we’re increasingly seeing that happen,” Mayfield said.

Wyndy works by allowing parents to post jobs on the app, and babysitters can then pick postings fitting their schedule.

The babysitters are all full-time college students. Anyone wishing to be a babysitter for the app must pass a background check and go through an application process, according to the company.

An in-app timer tracks how long the babysitter works and the parents then pay through the app. In addition to Wyndy connecting parents with background-checked college babysitters, the app also helps parents save time.

“It used to be if I wanted to take my wife out, we had to start thinking about a babysitter days in advance, but now I can come home Friday afternoon and get a babysitter instantly,” Mayfield said.

According to the company, it takes an average of two minutes for a parent to find a babysitter. The process can be quicker with parents having the option to save babysitters from previous jobs, curating a list of favorite Wyndy babysitters.

While many people might think of steel or automotive manufacturing driving Alabama’s economy, the city of Birmingham and other parts of the state have become a hotbed for startups and app developers.

According to an April 2018 “State of the App Economy” study by the App Association, 39,000 Alabamians currently work in computing jobs. Those jobs come with an average salary of $85,466.

The future of the industry looks bright too – with a projected job growth of 12.5 percent in Alabama by 2024.

Nationwide, the “app economy” contributes $950.6 billion to the U.S. economy and employs 4.7 million people.

You can follow Wyndy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Gov. Ivey to lead Alabama team at Farnborough International Airshow

Governor Kay Ivey is leading a team of Alabama economic development specialists to the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow for meetings aimed at accelerating growth in the state’s aerospace and aviation industry.

Governor Ivey will join a small working team from the Alabama Department of Commerce in scheduled appointments with high-ranking executives and key decision-makers from major aerospace companies.

The Farnborough Airshow, beginning Monday, July 16, is the global aerospace industry’s premier trade event in 2018.

“In the past year, we’ve seen many exciting aerospace projects come to Alabama, and our goal is to make sure we land more of them. At the Farnborough Airshow, I will work with my team at the Alabama Department of Commerce, led by Secretary Greg Canfield, to position the state for additional growth and job creation in the aerospace industry,” Governor Ivey said.

“Alabama is a leader in aerospace, and we’re aiming to elevate the state’s profile in this important industry through even more growth.”

Governor Ivey and Secretary Canfield will join economic development professionals, elected officials and university representatives from around Alabama at the event near London.

Organizers say Farnborough will host more than 1,500 exhibitors and up to 100,000 visitors during the event’s trade show portion, which is dedicated to industry representatives and other professionals. More than 20 U.S. states are typically represented at the international event.

AEROSPACE GROWTH

“At Farnborough, we can showcase Alabama’s many advantages and capabilities in the aerospace sector.”

The air show mission comes at a time of robust growth for Alabama’s aerospace industry.

In 2017, aerospace companies finalized plans for nearly $700 million in new capital investment in Alabama, which will create 1,750 jobs, according to projections by the Alabama Department of Commerce. Investment in the sector totals around $2.4 billion since 2011, resulting in 8,300 new jobs.

Hiring trends within the sector remain strong, with companies including Boeing, Airbus, GE Aviation, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Blue Origin expanding their workforces in the state.

Secretary Canfield said the Farnborough Airshow represents a unique opportunity for his team to engage in a series of scheduled appointments with key industry figures over three days.

“At Farnborough, we can showcase Alabama’s many advantages and capabilities in the aerospace sector while positioning the state for additional investment and job creation,” he said. “Our team can connect with companies from around the world at one location, without having to travel all over the globe.”

GAINING MOMENTUM

Alabama officials have attended the Farnborough International Airshow and its sibling, the Paris Air Show, for a number of years because having a presence at the industry’s most important annual events is seen as critical to efforts to land new aerospace jobs and investment.

At the Paris Air Show in 2017, Governor Ivey and Secretary Canfield attended 22 appointments with industry executives. The discussions touched on five ongoing projects and uncovered four potential new projects for Alabama. Altogether, these projects involved between 1,600 and 1,900 possible new jobs.

“Alabama’s aerospace industry is thriving and gaining momentum for even more future growth,” Governor Ivey said. “I want to see this industry continue to expand across Alabama, bringing good jobs, additional investment and new capabilities.”

Governor Ivey has a deep interest in aerospace. She is the former chair of the Aerospace States Association, a nationwide group representing states’ interests in federal aerospace and aviation policy development. She is a member of the National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

7 hours ago

Shipt expansion, Birmingham initiative propel Magic City’s tech sector

Birmingham is abuzz from two major economic development announcements Thursday that will shape the city’s tech economy for generations to come.

Shipt’s decision to expand its Birmingham headquarters by investing $10 million and adding 881 jobs was certainly the big news of the day.

Those jobs will pay $48,300 on average and create a payroll of $1.1 billion over the next 20 years.

“We’re really excited about the over 800 new jobs that are going to be coming to Birmingham,” Shipt CEO Bill Smith said. “These are going to be highly skilled, high-paying jobs in parts of our company such as software engineering, data science, operations, our experience team, our partner success team, marketing and other parts of the business. These are fantastic jobs. I’m really excited to see those come here.”

The Shipt expansion also led to the creation of a new economic development incentive program for Birmingham. The Putting People First Fund will be used to train, recruit and develop tech talent in the Magic City.

“The whole idea of the fund is very simple, it’s very direct. It is to invest in Shipt’s greatest asset but it is also to invest in our city’s greatest asset and that is our people,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “We believe that when incentives are steered towards cultivating human potential, Birmingham, our city, can grow. But that also means that companies can thrive and our people can prosper.”

The fund consists of a Talent Investment Program, Talent Acceleration Program and Talent Optimization Program.

By tailoring a human-capital-focused economic development strategy to Shipt, it gives Birmingham a tool that will be attractive to other tech companies, said Josh Carpenter, director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the city.

“It’s a comprehensive strategy to grow with and alongside a company and let them know that we have an innovative tool to invest here so they can grow,” he said.

Carpenter said a tech company’s major investment is most often its people and economic development incentives are needed to address that need.

“If we can offset some of that cost and co-invest in that talent with the company, that enables them to spread their dollars elsewhere and potentially grow their workforce, hire more workers or turn part-time jobs into full-time jobs,” Carpenter said.

Having such an incentive is bound to catch the eyes of entrepreneurs and other tech companies, Blair King, Economic Development project manager with Alabama Power, said.

“It’s an exciting time to develop those different tools, shift our existing tools that can help apply to this tech ecosystem as we continue to grow new startups and as they continue to grow in Birmingham,” King said.

Smith said Shipt wanted to maintain its headquarters in Birmingham after Target purchased the company for $550 million in December. He said the incentives allow Shipt to do that.

“We’re also excited about developing new talent in Birmingham and the surrounding areas and also about attracting new talent to Birmingham and our state,” he said. “When you have a company like Shipt, it can be a great magnet to bring new talent to the area and we hope to do that.”

Smith hopes that Shipt can be the seismic shift for the tech industry that Mercedes-Benz has been for the automotive industry in Alabama.

“I really think of this as being bigger than just Shipt,” he said. “You know, companies create an ecosystem and there already is a great technology ecosystem here in Birmingham and here in our state, and I connect this as a catalytic event that has the potential to have an impact on our state similar to the impact that the recruitment of Mercedes has done for the state’s automotive industry.”

The state’s new incentives that are tied to job creation also make it more attractive for industries beyond the traditional manufacturing operations.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state should tout the success of homegrown startups like Shipt.

“This expansion will not only raise the standard of economic development in Alabama, but it will open the door to the world of the rapid changes in technology going forward,” she said.

Woodfin said Birmingham plans to promote the Putting People First Fund to other companies to grow the tech sector in the city.

“This is a model for us to expand and be the hub for the entire tech space in the Southeast,” he said.

The program will work in conjunction with other initiatives to build on education and worker training.

“We have to develop a more educated workforce that will make Birmingham a more desirable location for future tech companies looking to grow and/or looking to expand,” Woodfin said. “It represents another milestone in moving towards our vision of making Birmingham a destination.”

Shipt officials said they now have about 300 employees on three floors at the John Hand Building in downtown Birmingham. The addition of 881 new jobs will likely create a need for more office space and the intent is to remain downtown, though no specific location has been announced.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Fighting violent crime is a hallmark issue for Attorney General Steve Marshall

Steve Marshall remains unwavering in fighting violent crime and safeguarding the people of Alabama. Last year, Marshall launched the “Initiative on Violent Crime” from the Attorney General’s Office, which focuses on reclaiming, restoring and reviving Alabama communities.

“I am determined to reclaim our neighborhoods from the scourge of violent crime, restore the rule of law, and ultimately, see these communities revived. We are accomplishing these goals through targeting our worst-hit areas, establishing strategic partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement, renewing investments in crime-fighting resources and increasing training opportunities for those on the front lines.”

“We are also listening to the needs of victims of violent crime. As a result, we advocated for and secured the historic passage of the Fair Justice Act to ensure that capital murderers are limited in their ability to file endless frivolous appeals that cause families to relive their horror again and again, while losing faith in the justice system.”

Over the past twelve months, violent crime has dropped by 15% in Montgomery alone. Marshall’s proven commitment to fight violent crime has the potential to positively impact the lives of Alabamians for generations to come. As Marshall said after 11 violent offenders were captured with the assistance of his office, “criminals should be on notice—we will not tolerate this menace to our citizens.”

Steve Marshall is a voice for the most vulnerable, standing up for the rights and protection of victims. He is tough on crime and works diligently every day to see that justice is served in our state. He is committed to standing up for what is right and will always put the well being of Alabama first. With Steve Marshall in office, Alabama is safer.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

9 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Pro-life movement momentum is strong

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have the privilege each year to advocate for the priorities most important to the people who live and work in Alabama’s Second District.  Among many other key issues, I have been proud to stand up and fight for a strong military and smart agriculture policy on this committee. On the reverse, I am also in a strong position fight against funding from being steered towards programs or organizations that I adamantly oppose. Recently when the Appropriations Committee approved our Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS) Fiscal Year 2019 funding bill, I had the opportunity to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves: the unborn.

As a member of the Labor-HHS Subcommittee, I am extremely proud to report that our bill passed by the full Committee includes the strong pro-life language I have fought for year after year and implements additional policy riders to defend life. Every single one of these measures is critically important and further ensures that no taxpayer dollars can be used for abortions.

Among the key pro-life provisions included in the Labor-HHS FY19 funding bill are the Hyde Amendment, which directs that no taxpayer dollars be used to fund abortions, and the Dickey-Wicker Amendment, which bans Labor-HHS funding from being used on research that harms human embryos.

In addition to these longstanding pro-life measures, our bill also includes several other important pro-life provisions that continue our efforts to assign greater protections for life under the law. These measures include the Conscience Science Protection Act, which protects the rights of health care providers that do not participate in abortion.

In addition, the bill includes language that prohibits funding for fetal tissue research obtained from abortion. This measure might sound familiar because it is a direct response to the 2015 scandal that revealed how Planned Parenthood officials were systematically altering abortion procedures to preserve babies’ organs in order to sell them to researchers for profit. Planned Parenthood’s action was sick, callous, and completely inhuman.

Finally, the bill includes language to prohibit abortion providers like Planned Parenthood from receiving any available funding, including through Title X family grants. This measure works hand-in-hand with the Trump Administration’s “Protect Life” rule, which also directs that Planned Parenthood is not eligible to receive Title X grant money. As I have said many, many times: Abortion is not family planning. Abortion is not health care. Organizations that offer these services should not receive taxpayer dollars that are intended for family planning.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have remained unapologetically pro-life. I believe life begins at conception, and our laws and policies should reflect a strong commitment to defending life at every stage. I have considered it a great privilege to have a platform with which I can serve as a voice for the voiceless.

After eight long years of coming up short pro-life victories, I am encouraged that we now have a President who supports our efforts and is willing to sign important measures into law. The pro-life movement’s momentum is strong, and I look forward to seeing it grow as we continue to impact meaningful change on behalf of the unborn. I am eager to support our Labor-HHS funding bill when it comes before the full House for a vote.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

11 hours ago

Birmingham’s McWane Science Center celebrates its 20th birthday

McWane Science Center in downtown Birmingham plans a two-day birthday bash this weekend, July 14-15, to celebrate its 20th birthday.

McWane opened its doors to the public on July 11, 1998, and more than 10,000 people showed up to the grand opening. The center had been years in the planning.

In 1985, Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington and the City of Birmingham began working with Red Mountain Museum and Discovery Place on a dream to build a science center. Six years later, Red Mountain Museum and the Discovery Place merged and became the Birmingham Science Museum. That same year, the city leased the former Loveman’s building to the science museum.

In 1992, the Science Center became Discovery 200 Inc., and five years later was renamed McWane Center to honor the support from Birmingham’s McWane family.

In the 20 years since the center opened, it has expanded, added exhibits and classrooms and opened the Itty Bitty Magic City Birmingham Children’s Museum for kindergartners and younger, and welcomed millions of visitors.

Schedule for this weekend:

Saturday

Programs:

20 years of Science Trivia — 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Rushton Theater)
Science of Magic — 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Demonstration Station)
LED Birthday Cards — 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Classroom 301)
Art & Science — 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Classroom 302)
Introducing LEGO Robotics 2.0 — Noon and 4 p.m. (Classroom 303)
Ozobot McWane Scavenger Hunt — 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (Workshop)
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream — 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.(Workshop)
Building the Next 20 Years — 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (IBMC)
Huff and Puff Little Lab — 10:30 a.m. (IBMC)
Boat Design Challenge — Noon and 2 p.m. (IBMC)

Activities (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.):

Face Painting — (Explore Lab, Level 2)
Music — Plaza
Tattoos — Plaza
Inflatables — Plaza
Birthday Cake — (Events Center, Level 3)
Rock Wall — Plaza
Exploding Birthday Balloons — 3 p.m. (Plaza)

Sunday

Programs (Times are the same as Saturday’s):
20 Years of Science Trivia — (Rushton Theater)
Science of Magic — (Demonstration Station)
LED Birthday Cards — (Classroom 301)
Art & Science — (Classroom 302)
Introducing LEGO Robotics 2.0 — (Classroom 303)
Ozobot McWane Scavenger Hunt — (Workshop)
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream — (Workshop)
Ancient Alabama — (NatureScope)
Building the Next 20 Years — (IBMC)
Huff and Puff Little Lab — (IBMC)
Boat Design Challenge — (IBMC)

Activities:

Activities: Noon to 4 p.m.
Face Painting — (Explore Lab, Level 2)
Music — Plaza
Tattoos — Plaza
Inflatables — Plaza
Birthday Cake — (Events Center, Level 3)
Rock Wall — Plaza
Exploding Birthday Balloons — 1:30 p.m. (Plaza)

Community Partner Programming and Activities:

Mountain High Outfitters Rock Wall on The Plaza.
–Character visits from Vulcan Park and Museum, Babe Ruff from Birmingham Barons, and McWane and PNC’s Vocabby.
–The Three Musketeers performed by Red Mountain Theatre Company.

Imagination Playground Build-a-Thon in Itty Bitty Magic City.
UAB – The University of Alabama at Birmingham Neuroscience Department Dissection.
–Virtual Reality and Kinetic stations from GameStop.
–Balloon Explosion presented by H2 Real Estate.

Standard general admission is $13 for adults and $9 for children (2-12). For more information about McWane Science Center, visit www.mcwane.org. Also, check out McWane’s “20 Years of Science” timeline at www.mcwane.org/timeline.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

