4 hours ago

Alabama apps: Planet Fundraiser brings customers, good causes together

Like many successful ventures, Birmingham-based Planet Fundraiser began with a simple idea – to solve a complex problem.

For company co-founder and CEO Kasey Birdsong, it started with his kid’s ball team.

Of course, it took hard work – research, a solid business plan, recruiting investors, developing the product – before Planet Fundraiser could move from clever notion to thriving business.

“… Kasey – it was his idea originally,” said Drew Honeycutt, Planet Fundraiser co-founder and chief operating officer. “He was asked to go raise money for his daughter’s T-ball team … and like any idea, you got to do something with it.”

Birdsong was frustrated by the challenges of effectively raising money for the team – how to reach out and to whom, how to persuade people to give, and how to make it easy for them to donate. There must be a better and simpler way, he thought.

From there (add the hard work part) sprang the Planet Fundraiser app.

“Right now, we are working on scaling the business,” Honeycutt said. But the mission hasn’t changed since it all began: “to be the smartest fundraising app on the planet.”

Here’s how Planet Fundraiser works: After you download the app, you can select good causes you’d like to support. The app tells you which area merchants will donate a percentage of their sales to the cause. Then, it’s a simple matter of shopping at those merchants, snapping a photo of the receipt, and sending it to Planet Fundraiser. Then, every month, that nonprofit, or school team, or good cause, gets a check with their share of the sales.

“We’re a three-sided marketplace,” Honeycutt said, “connecting local businesses to local organizations, and then the local organizations get their supporters – the people that care about the organization – to download our app, go shop at the local businesses … and they earn back for causes they care about.”

In the two years since it launched in June 2016, thousands of schools and nonprofits across the Southeast have raised money using Planet Fundraiser. Now, with the recent addition of online merchants, Planet Fundraiser is expanding nationwide, with school organizations from Michigan to Texas using Planet Fundraiser technology.

An ever-expanding list of merchants includes a variety of businesses such as Piggly Wiggly, Mountain High Outfitters, Trim Tab Brewing Company, Gus Mayer, Alabama Power Appliance Center, Target and Shipt.

For merchants, it’s an easy way to handle requests for donations while showing they care about community causes. For app users, it’s an easy way to help support the causes of their choice while they shop. And for the nonprofit, school or good cause, they get the donations without complicated or costly campaigns.

But the app provides additional benefits, making it more than the sum of its parts.

In addition to making it easier for businesses “not to say no” to a charitable request, Honeycutt said data they’ve gathered shows the app can help merchants increase sales, as word spreads about their support for community causes. “We’re seeing people spending more at these businesses, so it’s a marketing tool for them.”

On the flip side, the app “makes it easier for more people to give back,” Honeycutt said. Indeed, some individuals and nonprofit organizations use the app to challenge each other in friendly fundraising competitions.

Honeycutt said it was a surprise to the Planet Fundraiser team how the app can affect the shopping patterns of some users, prompting them to visit more often stores that support their causes – and spend more when they get there.

“We didn’t fully anticipate the way that it would change consumers’ purchasing behaviors. People, when they have a care that’s close to their heart, they will go and patronize businesses and spend more money at these businesses to earn back for things they care about,” Honeycutt said.

Data gathered by the app is another benefit available to those engaged in the transactions. Merchants can retrieve aggregate information (no names) about sales generated from app users, and where those app users are located; nonprofits and other causes can see who supports their good works and how often; and individual users can view their own shopping habits and track the causes they support through the app.

“The idea was to create a way that businesses and the local organizations in the community can better work together using technology,” Honeycutt said.

It’s an idea, born in Birmingham, that is now taking off.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Kate Miller and her family are Alabama Bright Lights after beating cancer

When the door opened again, Kate panicked, but then relaxed when she saw it was Dr. Laue. I smiled and looked expectantly at him as he sat down on the rolling stool again and faced me. “All right,” he began without a moment’s hesitation. “We’ve run her blood twice and it looks like what we’re dealing with here is leukemia.” The smile froze on my face as his words sank in. The room became absolutely still and for the briefest of moments, the world stopped spinning on its axis. – Erin Miller in her book “Fighting for Kate, the Inspirational Story of a Family’s Battle and Victory Over Cancer.”

All parents wish for their children to grow up healthy. But what would you do if your child was 3 years old and you discovered something was wrong? Something major and life changing? Something that could kill her?

That was the nightmare Huntsville’s Erin and Brandon Miller, along with their other two children, Jenna and Elijah, went through after Kate was diagnosed with cancer.

“Kate was 3 when one day she got very tired and had bruises starting to form on her legs. After a week or two of conditions not improving, we took her to her pediatrician and found out her white blood cell count was 539,000, which is more than a hundred times what is normal,” Erin Miller said. “We were sent straight to the emergency room at Huntsville Hospital, and from there we met somebody from St. Jude Hospital who told us it was probably leukemia. We were sent to St. Jude in Memphis by ambulance that night, where she was officially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia T-cell.”

The next few years would prove Kate and her family were tough warriors. Therapy went on night after night and day after day. Some forms of therapy made Kate extremely sick, and there were many needles she had to withstand, but she was tough.

“Kate began two years and seven months of treatment. She had over 145 rounds of chemo, over 500 doses of steroids, over 500 doses of oral chemotherapy, 17 blood transfusions and 10 platelet transfusions; all necessary to save her life,” Miller said.

Kate finally achieved remission and she celebrated five years without cancer in May. During an interview with the family, Kate was the most bubbly and enthusiastic child. She played with her brother, Elijah, and sister, Jenna, with a constant smile.

Asked about her journey, Kate was shy at first, but then said, “I liked getting to visit the treasure box after I got the needle (for chemo) each week, and I loved my nurses. I didn’t like throwing up.”

What did this 8-year-old learn from her experience? “I learned from my cancer that life is really important,” she said.

Kate then held the book her mother had written and smiled.

“I wrote the book because I wanted to praise God and encourage others who were going through difficult trials to stay strong,” Miller said. “We also wanted to give back to St. Jude. They covered every bill of ours and reimbursed us for gas, flights if necessary, meal cards, housing costs and so much more. Part of the profits from the book go back to St. Jude.”

After Kate’s battle with cancer, life for the Miller family has regained some sense of normalcy.

“She’s doing so great now. We are back to what life was like before the years of her going through treatment. She plays soccer and softball and piano. She’s doing really well in school and is no longer taking any medication. We go back to St. Jude once a year for a checkup,” Miller said.

“We realize now that life is precious, and we do not take any moment for granted. We appreciate the little things we do with our kids, whether it was reading books and watching a sunset,” she said. “Life is for sure more meaningful. You never think you could love your children more, but this journey made that actually possible. We live each day to the max.”

From “Fighting for Kate”:

So Kate, when facing the troubles and trials that come in this life, remember this:

 You can choose fear. Or you can choose faith.

You can choose worry. Or you can choose trust.

You can choose despair. Or you can choose hope.

You can choose self-pity. Or you can choose perspective.

You can choose tears. Or you can choose laughter.

You can choose to complain. Or you can choose thankfulness.

You can choose anger. Or you can choose love.

You can choose bitterness. Or you can choose joy.

 My prayer is that you will always choose faith, trust, hope, perspective, laughter, thankfulness, love and joy. Always.

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

Alabama ranks #1 in business climate; Huntsville and Auburn-Opelika ranked in top cities

Business Facilities, an economic development-focused publication, ranked Alabama’s business climate tops among the states in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories.

The publication cited Alabama’s successful recruitment of the Toyota-Mazda joint venture automobile manufacturing plant to illustrate the state’s appeal. The project, announced in January 2018, calls for a $1.6 billion investment and 4,000 new jobs in Huntsville.

Besides the No. 1 ranking for Best Business Climate, Business Facilities also gave the state high marks for growth potential and workforce training.

 “In Alabama, they’ve nailed the economic development fundamentals — maximizing resources with regional cooperation, a diverse growth strategy, world-class workforce training — and they’re running up the score with one big-ticket project after another,” the publication writes.

“These rankings are a powerful testament to the hard work that’s been put into positioning Alabama for economic growth.”

Business Facilities said Alabama’s business climate “is hitting on all cylinders,” citing the growth plans of GE Appliances, which is investing $115 million in an expansion in Decatur, and Amazon, which is opening a 1,500-worker fulfillment center in Bessemer.

Governor Kay Ivey said the high rankings from Business Facilities confirm that Alabama is on the right track for economic growth.

“I’m committed to facilitating the creation of good jobs across Alabama and expanding opportunities for the state’s hard-working citizens,” Governor Ivey said.

“Our efforts have produced a lot of success lately, and we’re going to keep moving forward at full speed on this mission.”

Alabama’s other rankings from Business Facilities were:
–2 among state Workforce Training Leaders
–4 for Economic Growth Potential
–5 for Manufacturing Employment concentration
–6 for Automotive Manufacturing Strength
–3 for Free Trade Zone Activity (exports)

TOP-RANKED CITIES

In addition, Huntsville and Auburn-Opelika scored highly in Business Facilities’ 14th annual performance rankings, which appeared online this week and will feature in the publication’s July/August print issue.

Huntsville ranked No. 1 for Economic Growth Potential among mid-size U.S. cities, while Auburn-Opelika was No. 1 in the same category among small cities.

Business Facilities also ranked Auburn-Opelika No. 3 for job growth among small cities and Huntsville No. 7 for diversity in types of occupations.

“Increasingly, high-performing companies from around the world are discovering that Alabama offers a great business climate and a support system that includes top-flight job training services,” Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“These rankings are a powerful testament to the hard work that’s been put into positioning Alabama for economic growth.”

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace, with a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters and an online news portal. It is owned by New Jersey-based Group C Media.

Alabama was selected by Business Facilities as its “State of the Year” in 2015.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

8 hours ago

Gulf Shores is adjusting to shifting sands for growth

Given enough time – decades if not centuries – the steady combination of waves and wind will change the appearance of any coastal community. The city of Gulf Shores decided to escalate that process, and has undergone a major transformation in less than five years.

Following the 2010 BP oil spill, Gulf Shores officials concluded that they needed to diversify the city’s economy, create new opportunities for residents and give the entire area an extensive facelift. In 2014, with assistance from the Alabama Communities of Excellence program, the city adopted the Vision 2025 plan, which identified areas of focus for “the growth of Gulf Shores.”

“Working with ACE made us realize that we needed a better strategic plan, particularly after the oil spill,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said. “It drove home the lack of economic diversity and the weaknesses in our economy.

“With Vision 2025 we asked, ‘What’s not here that needs to be here? What would make us a better year-round, more sustainable community?’ ACE opened the door to help us understand that we needed a well-thought-out strategic plan to cure some of these weaknesses. That got us started in the right direction.”

Four years later, the look and feel of Gulf Shores is dramatically different. The city’s public beach has undergone widespread renovation, while a retail-and-entertainment district – Waterway Village – is being established about 3 miles from the coast. Bike paths and wider sidewalks make the city more pedestrian-friendly. A new 25-acre zoo is under construction, and picturesque Gulf State Park is in the midst of a $140 million enhancement.

Vision 2025 includes plans to expand medical care, part of an attempt to attract more families and retirees to the city. In perhaps the most significant change of all, Gulf Shores is forming its own city school system, set to begin with the 2019-20 academic year.

With the overall Baldwin County School System serving more than 30,000 students, Gulf Shores Board of Education President Kevin Corcoran said city residents wanted their children to have more “individualized attention.” He said the transition to a city school system was “a citizen-led initiative, and those are the very best kind. Nothing else can provide a better future for our local residents than education.”

Education initiatives in Gulf Shores begin in elementary school with the Leader in Me program, which empowers students with leadership and life skills, and continues through high school with the Leadership in Training program, a series of monthly classes coordinated by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.

Gulf Shores High offers 10 career academies, allowing students to gear their classes toward a specific path, and works in conjunction with Coastal Alabama Community College to provide dual enrollment, enabling students to gain college credits.

The city is pursuing higher education opportunities as well. The first step is the construction of the 24,000-square-foot Auburn University Educational Complex, which will be used primarily by the school’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Instead of taking animals to Auburn for new surgical techniques and having our local vets go to Auburn for training, they can do all that here,” Craft said. “South Alabama and the University of Alabama are also both interested in setting up a location here to broaden their educational impact and enhance the community.”

A different form of education will soon be available in Gulf Shores with the establishment of the Cousteau Center, an eco-tourism and environmental program that Craft described as an oceanic version of Huntsville’s Space Camp.

“The environment is the most important thing we have in Gulf Shores, and we want to teach our future generations how to protect it,” Craft said. “So an important part of our strategic plan is to create a better understanding of this fragile environment that we have, and how to keep it special.”

That special environment is what makes Gulf Shores a popular tourist destination, and catering to those visitors remains an important element of the Vision 2025 plan. For example, the city has spent more than $15 million the past two years redeveloping the public beachfront, along with adjacent road improvements.

Changes include a 20-foot-wide concrete boardwalk that runs the entire half-mile length of the public beach (with several shaded areas along the way); improved handicapped access to the beach; new benches, bike racks, restrooms and trash cans; a green space with a small amphitheater; and a safety building that houses fire-and-rescue operations.

“The beach is our most important asset and resource, and we felt like it was a good time to give it a facelift,” Gulf Shores Environmental & Grants Coordinator Dan Bond said. “The whole idea is to make it a safer and better environment for people to come and enjoy the beach.”

The changes nearly doubled the size of usable beach space, which Craft said will enhance the city’s festivals and special events. The long-running Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival will be held in October for the 47th time, while the newer Hangout Music Festival attracts national acts and 40,000 people every June. In 2017, the city began hosting the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships, an event scheduled to return to Gulf Shores each May through 2022.

“Those events are all special, but for different reasons,” Craft said. “The Shrimp Festival is kind of our end-of-year celebration geared more toward the local community, while Hangout is an extraordinary tourist-driven economic stimulus. Folks come here for Hangout from all over the United States and a number of foreign countries, so we’re able to introduce our world to a new group of visitors.

“Then the addition of the NCAA Volleyball Championships is an exposure event. We don’t bring that many people to town – about 3,000 per day – but we are broadcast nationally on ESPN for three days. That lets us show our beautiful beaches to a whole different group of people.”

More major changes are taking place a few sandy steps away at Gulf Shores Park, which went largely dormant after sustaining serious damage from Hurricane Ivan in 2004. The University of Alabama System and the Alabama Department of Conservation have worked together on a renovation project that includes dune restoration and trail enhancement.

A $7 million Interpretive Center featuring interactive exhibits about the park’s environmental attractions opened in May, along with a pedestrian bridge over busy East Beach Boulevard, providing easy access to the off-beach trail system within the 6,150-acre park. That will be followed by the opening of a new conference center and 350-room Hilton Hotel by the end of this year.

“We’ve had a gap in the state park from a tourism opportunity, and for bringing conventions and conferences to town, because there was no place to hold large meetings,” Craft said. “Meetings can be held all year round, so having the conference center will lengthen and strengthen our tourist season.”

To create attractions beyond the beach, Gulf Shores has used funds from the BP oil spill settlement toward developing Waterway Village, a retail-and-entertainment complex stretching along both sides of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Located between the city’s two largest residential areas, Waterway Village is aimed at appealing to locals and tourists.

“We want to transform this area into more of a traditional downtown that is pedestrian-friendly and supports our local businesses,” said Andy Bauer, Gulf Shores director of Planning & Zoning. “Our goal is to make this a thriving part of the community, where it’s a nice gathering point for the citizens of Gulf Shores, as well as a tourist draw.

“Gulf Shores is a tourist community, but a lot of what we’re trying to accomplish with the Vision 2025 plan is for our residents. The tourists are here for a week or weekend at a time. Our residents are here all year. Obviously, tourists will always be very important to us, but we also want our residents to enjoy the beautiful area we live in.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

10 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: How to meet the demands of our growing workforce

Last month’s jobs report showed that job openings are at a record high, confirming our country’s continued positive economic progress. For the first time since the year 2000, the number of job openings is larger than the number of people unemployed. Our country’s gross domestic product also grew at a 4.1 percent pace in the second quarter of this year, marking the fastest rate of growth since 2014. This is great news for the American people, and our focus moving forward must be to continue this momentum.

As I have said many times before, over the last year and a half, our unified Republican government has worked very hard to deliver meaningful results on the economic front. I am proud of our efforts to foster economic growth and opportunity, and I believe it is critical that we provide a well-trained workforce to meet the demands. That’s why I am glad to report that Congress has officially sent the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, an important workforce development bill, to the President’s desk for his signature.

This important piece of legislation reauthorizes the Perkins funding that supports career tech programs at the state and local levels. The bill also makes needed improvements to the system to ensure these crucial dollars are spent effectively and efficiently. In addition, this legislation updates the federal investment in career tech education to provide increased flexibility to states to ensure these CTE programs are high quality, engaging, and above all, successful.

As you know, our state is fortunate to have a very strong network of community colleges that offer a wide variety of career training. Alabama’s Community College System has more than 79,000 students enrolled in career tech programs, and more than 70 public high schools in our state offer CTE courses. They are working in lockstep with industries to ensure the educational training matches the jobs that will be waiting for these students when they complete their coursework.

Our district is home to quite a few excellent career tech programs, including those at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery, Wallace Community College in Dothan and their Sparks Campus in Eufaula, the Enterprise State Community College campuses in Enterprise and Ozark, Ingram State Technical College in Deatsville, Reid State Technical College in Evergreen, and the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campuses in Andalusia, Opp, and Greenville. To broaden this extensive network even more, many high schools enjoy partnerships with nearby community colleges to offer students courses closer to home. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to visit many of these campuses and see firsthand the quality training they offer. Most recently, I stopped by Lurleen B. Wallace’s MacArthur Campus in Opp for a tour, and I was truly blown away by the wide variety of courses available.

There’s no question that in Alabama, our current CTE system is working well, but that shouldn’t stop us from making every effort to improve it. The Strengthening Career and Technical Education Act for the 21st Century, which I hope will soon be signed into law, provides proper investment in quality career tech programs – but this is about so much more than just funding. This important bill provides greater flexibility to states and program administrators on the ground so they are able to adjust to ever-changing needs. The bill also improves accountability to require CTE programs to deliver results.

Career tech programs are so important because they meet the demands of our steadily changing workforce by equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to be competitive and fill these roles. Rest assured as your Representative in Congress, I will always support measures to improve and strengthen the CTE programs throughout our state and nation. And as always, I am hopeful that we will continue to see increased numbers of job openings and opportunities for all Alabamians and all Americans.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

12 hours ago

Early snapper closure due to more anglers, bigger fish

Honestly, I’m not surprised that Alabama saltwater anglers caught so many red snapper in six-plus weeks that the private recreational season had to close earlier than planned.

Thankfully, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR), with its Red Snapper Jackpot, managed to squeeze in its final day of competition before the season ended Sunday, July 22. The season for the charter-for-hire boats fishing the rodeo ended at midnight on July 21.

The unbridled enthusiasm anglers exhibited for snapper fishing this year surpassed anything I’ve witnessed in my 26 years of covering the outdoors in Alabama.

Alabama Marine Resources Director Scott Bannon said the angler effort surprised everyone.

“On the weekend of June 9, there were more people snapper fishing than I have seen in my 21 years with Marine Resources, including on rodeo weekend,” he said. “The effort was tremendous. Our Chief of Enforcement, Jason Downey, was on patrol, and he said there were 200 boats surrounding him on the Bridge Rubble.

“The number of people who went fishing this year has been phenomenal. And it’s good that people had the opportunity to fish.”

The motivation to catch snapper likely came from the dire situation that snapper anglers faced in the spring. Without some kind of relief from NOAA Fisheries, the possibility of even a short snapper season looked grim.

Instead, the five Gulf states came together to request an exempted fishing permit (EFP) that would allow each state to set its season under an approved system that allowed each state to catch a certain quota of snapper.

The Alabama Marine Resources Division’s mandatory Red Snapper Reporting System, better known as Snapper Check, allows Marine Resources officials to monitor the harvest on a near real-time basis, one of the reasons NOAA Fisheries approved the EFP for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Marine Resources based its proposed 47-day season on the data gathered from last year’s snapper season. That data included daily catch rate, size of the fish and the amount of angler effort (man-days fishing for snapper).

When the 2018 season was set, Bannon repeatedly used the word “potential” when discussing the length of the season. It could be longer or shorter, depending on the daily catch rate and weather.

The weather turned out to be a factor, but not because it was bad. It was so good that anglers only had a couple of days with rough seas during the 28 days of the private recreational season.

“Without the EFP, there may not have been a federal fishing season,” Bannon said. “The individual state seasons could have consumed all of the total allowable catch.”

Based on the 2017 daily harvest rate of red snapper, Bannon said Marine Resources considered a 50-day season, but reduced it to 47 days because they anticipated a “little bit” of increased effort to catch Alabama’s quota of 984,291 pounds of red snapper.

Bannon said when the snapper harvest numbers for June were published, he knew the season would have to be closed before Labor Day.

With the unparalleled artificial reef habitat off the Alabama coast and good weather, anglers of all skill levels were able to enjoy great snapper fishing. Huge red snapper were posted on social media every day during the season.

Last year, the data indicated an average of 1,770 anglers fished for snapper per day. In 2018, preliminary data showed that the average anglers per day was much higher than in 2017. The increased number of anglers, along with an increase in size of the fish being landed, resulted in higher daily landings for the 2018 season.

“We don’t like working with pounds,” Bannon said. “We’ve seen with the evolution of the snapper seasons that with larger fish you obviously reach the total allowable catch quicker. The product of our management efforts in the Alabama reef zone is the increased abundance and size of fish being caught.”

Bannon said the downside of the 2018 season is anglers have not fully embraced the benefits of reporting their catches through Snapper Check. He said the 2018 reporting rate is between 35 and 36 percent, up from last year’s 30 percent, but still disappointingly low.

“I still feel that people don’t fully understand how much better data we could get if we have a higher compliance rate with Snapper Check,” he said. “Real numbers make a difference in the landings estimate. With the state programs, we can maintain greater awareness on the fishing effort and landings allowing us to maximize the days of fishing.”

“The purpose of the EFP is to show that states can manage their fishery to a quota, and that we would manage it effectively to prevent overfishing and set seasons that work for our anglers and are guaranteed a certain amount of fish. If you just open a federal season, it’s a free-for-all across the Gulf. If the weather was bad in our part of the Gulf we lose those days while others are fishing.”

The weather was so good that one charter-for-hire captain told Bannon that he had never been able to fish the entire month of June before this year.

“The positives we see are, one, we had an allocation higher than what we caught last year.  And, two, we saw an increase in the number of people who were able to fish,” Bannon said. “We opened for a season we thought would benefit the largest number of people, and the data shows a lot of people went fishing.”

Dr. Sean Powers, head of Marine Sciences at the University of South Alabama and one of the ADSFR judges last weekend, said the good news is the red snapper fishery in the Gulf of Mexico continues to get better.

“About five years ago, the Gulf Council removed the overfishing (catch rate too high) status from red snapper,” Powers said. “Just recently, the Council removed the overfished status. Based on the numbers in the stock we are not in an overfished status, meaning the biomass is no longer below the threshold we think jeopardizes the stock. Although we want to rebuild the stocks a little further, it is no longer overfished.

“That means the seasons and bag limits will stay relatively constant for a while. The (computer) models show an increase in the number of fish over the next couple of years. The stock is very healthy right now, especially off Alabama. Every year we seem to get good recruitment (juvenile fish entering the fishery), and those recruits have that artificial reef habitat. Plus, there is a lot of natural habitat in the deeper water that acts as a reserve, because people don’t have to go that far to catch their limit of snapper.”

Bannon said if the red snapper fishery continues to be managed by the states it will reduce the chances that overfishing will become a problem again.

“The takeaway is we had 28 days of incredible red snapper fishing that a tremendous number of people took advantage of,” Bannon said. “And we have shown that the states can responsibly manage the red snapper fishery.  The sustainable management of this red snapper season will go a long way to ensuring continued and expanded state control of this fishery.

“But folks need to know there are a lot of other fish in the Gulf to catch now that red snapper season is closed. You can catch beeliners (vermilion snapper), king mackerel and Spanish mackerel, and the triggerfish and amberjack seasons open back up the first of August.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

