8 hours ago

Alabama and the critical importance of small cells

The United States is in the midst of a wireless revolution. With the deployment of fifth-generation (5G) technology, American consumers are about to see mobile broadband speeds explode exponentially, unlocking a wide range of new possibilities.

But the deployment of 5G will not come easy. To make 5G a reality, U.S. mobile operators must install new “small cells” throughout their service areas. While one would think that local governments would welcome this new technology with open arms, some local authorities have a sordid track record of using their rights-of-way monopolies to extract concessions from providers to line the city’s coffers. Such tactics delay deployment and ultimately raise the price of 5G services.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has long-recognized this problem and has attempted to take steps, where practicable, to encourage local governments to speed up the tower siting approval process. While the FCC has made some in-roads, the problem of local government abuse is far from solved.

Recognizing these jurisdictional challenges, over 25 states — including Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas — have stepped up and passed some sort of small cell legislation to accelerate 5G deployment. To Alabama’s credit, it tried to join these states when the legislature took up a bill last year which would have, among other reforms, limited the fees a city could charge for a small cell installation and streamlined the timeframe for local approval of new small cell deployment. While the bill ultimately did not pass, it is widely expected that this bill will be reintroduced in 2020. The bill does not impinge on the fees and review process of reasonable localities but targets egregious behavior and bad acts, ensuring fairness and uniformity to telecommunications providers.

Needless to say, some local governments in Alabama are none too pleased about the bill’s reintroduction. Their arguments are uncompelling.

Take, for example, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. According to a recent op-ed penned by the mayor, the proposed bill would “transfer significant local resources to private companies … without securing any guarantee of public benefit in return.” The mayor should be a bit more accurate with the facts.

Contrary to Mayor Fuller’s assertions, the proposed bill does not “transfer significant local resources to private companies.” All the proposed legislation would do is to create a streamlined permitting process and establish uniform parameters for application review and approval. In fact, under the proposed legislation, not only will local governments be allowed to review permit requests, including site locations, but they will also be permitted to deny a small cell application for numerous reasons, including legitimate public safety concerns, noncompliance with applicable codes, noncompliance with lawful height restrictions and spacing requirements, noncompliance with lawful historic district requirements and more.

Mayor Fuller’s claim that removing local barriers to 5G deployment will not produce any public benefit is also belied by the mayor’s own words. Indeed, the mayor himself acknowledges that 5G is a “crucial foundation for smart city initiatives” and that high-speed 5G services “are critical for the delivery of education, economic development, employment and a variety of services necessary for success and progress in the 21st Century.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is even more hyperbolic. Mayor Anders recently wrote an op-ed in the Auburn Villager in which he argued that the proposed bill would strip cities’ “constitutional authority to make local decisions that impact … local infrastructure.” With all due respect to Mayor Anders, perhaps a lesson in Civics 101 at our shared alma mater Auburn University is in order: municipalities are creatures of the state — not the other way around — and thus a municipality’s authority is limited to what the legislature bestows or withholds. Contrary to the belief of Auburn’s mayor, a political subdivision of a state (that is, a city) does not have greater constitutional authority than the state itself.

At the end of the day, the hard reality is that many local governments in Alabama still have not developed a process for reviewing small cell applications. Many municipalities levy fees and delays that greatly exceed those of neighboring states. As a result, tower and antenna citing in much of Alabama continues to remain stuck in a morass of local politics. If Alabamians want the rapid deployment of and economic benefits from 5G technology across the state, then enacting a reasonable, state-wide uniform tower citing process will go far toward ensuring the rapid deployment of vital 5G wireless infrastructure.

Dr. George S. Ford is the Chief Economist of the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal & Economic Public Policy Studies, Washington, DC. Dr. Ford is an internationally-recognized expert in IT economics and policy. He lives in Birmingham, Alabama, and has served on Alabama’s Broadband Task Force under two governors. He holds a PhD in Economics from Auburn University.

23 mins ago

Guest: Time to give equal recognition to all Cherokee County veterans who died in WWI, WWII

It is time for the monument in front of the Cherokee County Courthouse to be retired and replaced with a new monument that will give equal honor to the sacrifices of all local service members who gave their lives for our country in World War I and World War II.

Image of the monument as follows:

274
What you might not notice without close inspection is that the list goes all the way through alphabetical order twice. There is a small section at the end with the names of four service members. These four, who made the same Ultimate Sacrifice as the others, are listed as an afterthought. It is as if their lives were worth less than those of the veterans whose names precede them.

The horrendous thing about these four veterans being treated as less worthy is the word that precedes their name: “COLORED.”

That’s right. In 2020, we still have a monument on display that not only uses the word “COLORED” but treats these men who gave their lives for our country as afterthoughts because they were “COLORED.”

I have no doubt that the VFW members who placed this monument in 1950 meant well, and thought that this was an adequate acknowledgement for these service members. Surely, however, 70 years later, we have learned that no veteran who gave his life for our country should be treated as if his sacrifice was less because of his race.

I will close by giving a special mention of the names of these four men. I hope that their living family members will join me in calling for this monument to be retired to the Historical Museum and replaced with a new one that gives equal recognition to all the local veterans who gave their lives in these wars.

CHARLIE BERRY
JAMES COVINGTON
ROBERT L. HARRIS
TOBIE W. KELLY

Scott C. Lloyd is a Cherokee County deputy district attorney who resides in Centre, Alabama

4 hours ago

AL-02 candidates boast conservative bona fides in Elmore County forum

ELMORE — All of the Republicans running to replace Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) as the representative in Congress for Alabama’s Second Congressional District gathered alongside several dozen voters in Wetumpka on Tuesday night for a forum held by the Elmore County Republican Party.

New polling obtained by Alabama Daily News has Jeff Coleman, the businessman from Dothan, taking the lead of the field that includes former Alabama AG Troy King, Prattville attorney Jessica Taylor and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

With less than 50 days to go until the election, things are starting to heat up in the race to replace the retiring Roby.

610
The Second Congressional District’s two biggest sectors are agriculture and the military —  as Jessica Taylor quipped “peanuts and propellors.” The district houses both Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery and Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass region. According to the USDA in 2012 the district has 12,871 farm operators that manage nearly 2.4 million acres of land.

As such, every candidate stressed their support for the military – Barry Moore is the only veteran running – and for the district’s farmers. They all agreed they would seek to sit on the House Agriculture and House Armed Services committees if they win the election.

Predictably, each candidate also expressed strong support for President Donald Trump and revulsion to the idea of him being impeached. Trump enjoys huge favorability ratings among Republicans in Alabama, and Roby’s current district has a strong Republican lean.

Coleman returned to the themes that are familiar to many voters in the Second Congressional District from his ads that have frequented the airwaves from Prattville all the way down to Dothan. He maintains he is a businessman who “works for a living just like you.”

Jessica Taylor emphasized her opposition to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying she wants to “go toe to toe” against the socialist ideas that “AOC” promotes.

Troy King, whose key bits of messaging so far have been disgust with Washington and familiarity with the Second Congressional District, said he was “fed up with what’s going on in Washington.” He added that he comes from a place where people “stand for the flag and kneel for God.” He told the audience that his kids asked him to run after they heard him complain so much about the current state of politics.

Barry Moore emphasized his conservative voting credentials in the house and his ardent support for President Trump. He also reminded the audience of his claim to be the first elected official in America to endorse Trump in 2015.

In responding to a question about reducing the deficits, each candidate sought to prove their fiscal conservative bona fides, but King got the most specific. The former Alabama AG suggested that the federal government should eliminate the Department of Education.

“I’m empty nested, I’m ready to go to work for you … I’ve had a 30-year business career and I’m ready to serve,” said Coleman in his closing.

“I was not born into a trust fund, I was born into a trailer park. I know the value of hard work,” Taylor began her closing statement. The comment is almost certainly an implicit critique of Jeff Coleman, who had spoken just previously. Coleman was born into the family that controls Coleman Worldwide Moving, a successful company that has been around for 115 years.

Taylor also stressed the need she sees to convert more young people to the Republican Party. She believes America’s young people are being “brainwashed,” and cited statistics she finds troubling that say the majority of young Americans have a favorable view of socialism.

“Anyone can tell you they are pro-life and pro-gun. I’m here to tell you I have walked-the-walk,” Troy King said, zeroing in on two issues that most Alabama Republicans hold dear.

Moore, closing out the night, said he had gotten involved in politics “after Barack Obama said America was no longer a Christian nation.” That led to Moore running for the statehouse in 2010.

Moore then claimed that Trump’s team asked him to run after he stood with Trump in 2015.

“How could I tell him no?” he asked.

The Alabama Republican primary will be held on March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

6 hours ago

7 Things: Two Americas on display, Senate is ready for impeachment, grocery tax removal seems unlikely and more …

7. No cash bail for criminals

  • State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has proposed a constitutional amendment that would deny the right to bail for defendants accused of serious crimes, a move which is the exact opposite of what other states are doing by ending cash bail.
  • Ward’s reasoning is that murdered college student Aniah Blanchard was killed by Ibraheem Yazeed was out on bail on for two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted murder. Ward’s bill kills cash bail for murder, rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, sexual torture, human trafficking and kidnapping.

6. Trump should be thanking Sessions

614
  • The economist who is viewed as being the one to build the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Stephen Moore, has said that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the one President Donald Trump should thank for winning the 2016 election
  • Moore, a supporter of Sessions’ 2020 U.S. Senate campaign, said that Trump “probably would not have won – the nomination of the party if it had not been for Sessions.” He also shared how successful of a senator he thinks Sessions was in the past.

5. Tuberville is saying what he thinks of the Democrats

  • During a radio appearance, former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville mentioned how Democrats have remained upset over past elections, saying, “They don’t accept it, so what we’ve got now is a countdown for a civil war.”
  • Tuberville also went on to describe the Democrats’ tactics to get elected as “lying, stealing, cheating,” adding, “They want a dictatorship – that’s what they want.”

4. Illegal immigrants are being returned

  • Flights have been going from Tucson, Arizona, to Guadalajara, Mexico, to return illegal immigrants that have all been deemed deportable. According to the Department of Homeland Security, this is meant to deter illegal immigrants from returning.
  • It’s expected that 250 migrants will be flown to Mexico per week starting at the end of January. DHS spokeswoman Heather Swift said, “This is just another example of the Trump Administration working with the Government of Mexico to address the ongoing border security crisis.” She added that working with Mexico “has allowed us to provide court dates to more than 55,000 individuals.”

3. Grocery tax removal faces big hurdles

  • Every Alabama legislative session, some legislator decides they are going to attempt to remove the sales tax on groceries in the state. Every time, the hangup seems to be how the revenue, up to $400 million a year, that will be lost will end up being replaced.
  • State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), the chairman of the House Ways and Means General Fund Budget Committee, highlighted this and pointed out that this will be revenue that would be lost that is directed to the education budget; he doesn’t believe increases to property taxes and income taxes will be very popular among legislators or voters.

2. The Senate is ready for impeachment, new info released

  • As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gets ready to go through “some preliminary steps” to get ready for impeachment, the House Democrats released new documents setting off a media frenzy about the behavior of Rudy Giuliani and his “associates” in Ukraine which includes possibly tailing the U.S. Ambassador before she was eventually removed.
  • McConnell also warned that while some people might be asking for new testimony to take place in the Senate and the Republicans could call witnesses. He mentioned that the “53 of us have reached an agreement,” referring to Republican members and the votes McConnell has to pass an “organizing resolution” to structure the trial.

1. Two Americas on display Tuesday night

  • Six of the leading Democrats took to the debate stage in Iowa to argue about whether U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) thinks a woman can be president, if we should spend $1.5 trillion or $40 trillion on free health care, give free college tuition to millionaires and various other trivial things, but the big story continued to be that former Vice President Joe Biden survived another debate without anyone going after him on anything.
  • As this debate was happening, President Donald Trump was standing on stage at a rally in Wisconsin talking about a booming economy, killing terrorists and calling impeachment a “total hoax.”

21 hours ago

Sec. Canfield to attend signing of historic trade deal with China

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield will attend the ceremonial signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump will sign an 86-page agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He that includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in coming years.

393
Secretary Canfield is among a limited number of U.S. business and government leaders invited to the historic ceremony, which marks a cooling in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economic powers.

“I believe this is a positive step by the Trump Administration. It begins a process to establish a framework from which to create a pathway to more normalized trade on a fair basis between these two nations,” Secretary Canfield said.

“China has historically been a Top 3 destination for Alabama exports, so this represents an important step for many companies in our state that do business on a global scale.”

In December, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that the U.S. and China had reached an agreement that requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade policies in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.

According to the USTR, China has agreed to increase its total purchases of U.S. goods and services by at least $200 billion over the next two years.

Also included is a commitment by China to increase its buying of U.S. agricultural products to $40 billion to $50 billion in each of the next two years.

ALABAMA BENEFITS

Secretary Canfield said the Phase 1 trade deal contains positives for Alabama.

For one thing, an easing of trade tensions is good news for the Port of Mobile, Alabama’s only deep-water seaport and the international gateway for the state’s economy.

In addition, Alabama farmers stand to benefit from the trade deal. In 2016, Alabama exports of soybeans and peanuts to China approached $285 million, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce. In 2018, those shipments dropped to $20 million.

In November 2019, Alabama exports of soybeans and peanuts equaled zero, figures show.

Overall, Alabama exports to China have taken a tumble since the trade war began. Through the first 11 months of 2019, these shipments dropped more than 30 percent compared to same period in the previous year, data indicate.

Shipments of Alabama-made vehicles to China fell sharply, down nearly 32 percent in the 11-month period. Alabama is the nation’s No. 3 auto-exporting state.

The United States first imposed tariffs on imports from China based on the findings of the Section 301 investigation on China’s acts, policies, and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, according to the USTR.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

21 hours ago

Birmingham Episcopalian church buys and forgives millions of dollars in medical debt

This past holiday season St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Birmingham bought $8.1 million in medical debt owed by about 6,500 families across Central Alabama and then forgave it all.

Because many hospitals sell off the debt they are not sure they can collect, St. Lukes was able to purchase the $8.1 million in debt for about $78,000. Many Americans are not so lucky to have a benefactor like St. Lukes in their lives. The most common purchases of overdue medical debt are predatory debt collectors who then use aggressive tactics to turn a profit on their investment in other’s medical expenses.

As first reported by ABC 33/40, the church partnered with the charity RIP Medical Debt, which specializes in buying debt from hospitals with the intent to forgive.

143
RIP Medical Debt’s website says the charity targets “the portfolios for those in or near the poverty level” as the recipients of medical debt forgiveness.

The generous action comes on the 70th anniversary of Saint Luke’s founding.

“Saint Luke in the Christian tradition didn’t just write one of the four gospels,” St. Lukes Associate Rector Cameron Nations told Over The Mountain Journal.

“There’s been this long association in the Christian faith of Saint Luke with doctors, nurses, any kind of health care and healing in general. So we thought, ‘What better way to celebrate our 70th birthday than doing this fundraiser?’” he continued.

The envelopes telling Central Alabama’s poorest citizens that their debt had been forgiven arrived right around Christmas.

For background on RIP Medical Debt watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

