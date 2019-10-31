AHSAA Thursday ‘Game of the Week’ changed to Auburn at Park Crossing

This week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) “Game of the Week” will be broadcast Thursday evening on WOTM’s affiliate TV stations, as well as on the subscriber-based NFHS Network online.

Originally, the televised matchup was set to be Pickens County at Gordo, however that game was moved to Friday at the last minute.

Instead, viewers can watch Auburn High School travel to Montgomery to play Park Crossing High School.

The game begins at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Auburn is a 7A school while Park Crossing is 6A.

This will be the seventh in the 2019 “Game of the Week” series. You can view a statewide map of WOTM cable station affiliates here.

A total of 53 Alabama high school football games will be live streamed online through the NFHS Network between Thursday and Friday of this week.

Because of the postponement, Pickens County at Gordo will not be televised on Friday. That game will still be available to subscribers online.

You can watch the latest AHSAA weekly show, which broadcast live on Wednesday, below.

