AG Steve Marshall on Galleria shooting: Hoover police officer’s actions ‘reasonable,’ ‘within his authority to do so’
Wednesday on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall offered some insight into his office’s report on an officer-involved shooting at Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day last year that resulted in the death of EJ Bradford, Jr.
Marshall maintained his team wanted to be transparent about the process and noted the FBI came to an identical conclusion.
The Alabama AG also said his office informed Bradford’s family before releasing the report to the public.
“We wanted to be as transparent as possible,” Marshall said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Not only in the information we had as it related to our decision on the facts of the case, but also what the standard is in this state in evaluating whether or not a police officer’s conduct is lawful. And so, what the report contains is not only the summaries of witness statements, the forensic evidence that was obtained, along with photographs that were pulled from the video that was released as part of the report. And what we determined was, along with the FBI — that is something that folks haven’t really talked about as much because they reached a similar conclusion — is that Mr. Bradford, very different than everybody else, following the initial shooting that took place, did not leave far from the scene, pulled a weapon from his pants, chambered around, turned aggressive toward two individuals that were on the ground, along with other individuals that were in the mall and began moving aggressively toward them.”
“Law enforcement observed that,” he continued, “had to make a split-second decision, and that determination was that he was a threat to those individuals and they needed to take action. We determined that his decision there was reasonable and it was within his authority to do so.”
