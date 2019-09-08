Ag Commissioner Pate: Alabama farmers, foresters still awaiting federal Hurricane Michael disaster relief nearly a year after storm

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Last year, Hurricane Michael left its mark on the countryside in southeastern Alabama and especially impacted that portion of the state’s agriculture and forestry sectors. Earlier this year, Congress finally passed a disaster relief supplemental to aid those impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Despite President Donald Trump having signed that bill into law, Alabama’s farmers and foresters still have not received aid from the federal government according to Alabama Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate.

Pate detailed that ordeal during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN earlier this week.

“We’ve been real disappointed in that,” Pate said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “That actually happened last November. And so, we still haven’t gotten any money, disaster relief for any of our farmers or any of our people, forestry folks in that area, you know? Our two or three counties down there got his as hard as anywhere. As far as Georgia, you had a lot more counties. We had asked for a certain amount. I think we’ll probably get it, but our stakeholders came to us and said for us to ask for it in a block grant instead of letting the USDA. They said they thought we could be more efficient and quicker. And so, we’ve been sort of struggling. Asking the USDA, we felt like the Trump administration, [Sonny] Perdue being from Georgia, the secretary of the USDA that they may be open to that.”

“And so, Georgia, and us and South Carolina went in and said just give us a block grant and we’ll get it out to our farmers,” he continued. “Anyway, it’s been sort of frustrating. This past week we sent our third revision to them. The idea is to let us come up with the criteria. But it hasn’t been that easy. They keep asking more questions. I keep telling our folks, if we’re just going to be another layer, then really haven’t accomplished what we started out to do, which was quickly get it out to people who are hurting.”

Pate said this funding from the government still was not going to make anybody “whole” coming out of Hurricane Michael.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Hargrove Engineers + Constructors has committed $1.5 million to the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. As a result of their investment, the club level at the stadium will be named The Hargrove Club.

Hargrove has previously supported the University with philanthropic gifts to the College of EngineeringSchool of Computing, Jaguar Athletic Fund and the MacQueen Alumni Center, as well as USA Health’s Mitchell Cancer InstituteChildren’s & Women’s Hospital and University Hospital.

“We take pride in teaming with our clients and communities to build great projects with positive impacts – especially when it enhances the development of the future workforce,” said Jeb Shell, Hargrove’s chief financial officer and a graduate of South Alabama. “We are proud to play a part in this exciting stadium project and to help the Jaguars get on campus.”

University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop recognized Hargrove and its leadership for making this significant investment.

“Hargrove has a long history of supporting the University and the local community,” Waldrop said. “We are honored to have such a well-respected company recognize the importance of our new stadium and the impact it will have on Mobile.”

Dennis Watson, project director at Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, acknowledged the importance of partnering with the University. “Our mission is to team with our clients to drive mutual and sustained success. This mission extends to the communities where we live, work and play. We are proud to be able to support the continued growth and success of the University of South Alabama.”

USA Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann emphasized the impact that Hargrove’s gift will have on the football program and South’s student-athletes. “Support from Hargrove provides opportunities for our student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field,” Erdmann said. “Having a state-of-the-art football stadium on campus will give a competitive advantage to our football team and all of our student-athletes.”

The Hargrove Club will have 5,000 square feet of indoor space and 800 outdoor seats. The 25,000-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium is located on the west side of campus, adjacent to the Jaguar Training Center, Football Fieldhouse and football practice fields. The stadium will feature a state-of-the-art video board and sound system, an end-zone terrace and concert stage, 18-seat suites and bench-back seating options. The site will include hospitality areas for tailgating, events and recreational vehicle parking.

Fundraising for the stadium continues, and additional sponsorship and donor opportunities are available. To support Hancock Whitney Stadium, contact Erdmann at jerdmann@southalabama.edu or 251-460-7121, or Jacob Ludwikowski at jludwikowski@southalabama.edu or 251-461-1553, or visit usajaguars.com.

(Courtesy of University of South Alabama)

The next new vehicle Mercedes-AMG will produce exclusively in Alabama is a crossover that may be the sportiest yet in its SUV line.

The German automaker has unveiled the 2021 GLE 53 Coupe last week and officials have confirmed it will be built at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) plant near Tuscaloosa for the worldwide market. It is a revamp of the GLE Coupe currently made at the plant.

A formal announcement is expected later this year at MBUSI and the GLE 53 Coupe is expected to go on sale later in 2020, with pricing likely to be set close to then..

But we don’t have to wait until then to know some particulars.

“The new GLE 53 Coupe adds even more style and elegance to our SUV family, together with hallmark AMG features such as the brand-specific radiator grille,” said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “The attractive coupe lines envelop sophisticated suspension technology and our powerful, efficient six-cylinder in-line engine with 48-volt technology. Both guarantee a thrilling driving experience in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics.”

Let’s break down what that means.

The new GLE Coupe will have six-cylinder, in-line engine provides 429 horsepower and is said to go from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. An “EQ Boost” electric starter-generator adds 21 horsepower and combines the function of a starter and an alternator. EQ Boost works in conjunction with an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The exterior design includes the radiator grille that marks the GLE Coupe as part of the Mercedes-AMG SUV family. It’s topped by a “powerdome” hood that help give it a more rounded look. Flared wheel arches and 21-inch wheels (22-inch wheels are optional) add to the muscular-meets-sporty look.

The interior design may be the most radical departure from past Mercedes vehicles. Color highlights like bright red contrast stitching and red seat belts make the new GLE 53 Coupe stand out. Ergonomic seats, carbon fiber trim, leather upholstery and other customizable elements allow for a variety of possibilities. There are stainless-steel pedals with rubber studs. The steering wheel is covered in black nappa leather and red stitching with aluminum shift paddles.

EQ Boost also powers a 48-volt, on-board electrical system. There is a widescreen cockpit instrument panel cluster with touchscreen display and functions can be activated simply by saying “Hey, Mercedes.” Other functions can be controlled with swiping finger movements.

Handling is enhanced with the “AMG Active Ride Control” stabilization system and “Airmatic,” an air suspension system with continuously adjustable damping that can be set into “comfort,” “sport” and “sport+” modes. Off-road settings of “trail” and “sand” for traction control are also included.

A nine-speed automatic transmission is responsive and comes with seven drive programs. In addition to comfort, sport, sport+, trail and sand, there are “slippery” and “individual.” The former is optimized for slick road conditions while the latter allows for personal adjustments to the drive system, transmission and more. There are also “AMG Dynamic Select” drive programs of “basic,” “advanced” and “pro” levels that influence the electronic stability program (ESP) or the all-wheel drive to automatically determine the driver’s actions and sensor data to make for more stable or dynamic driving.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

The College of Business at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) will be hosting its second-annual Space Commerce Workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Charger Union Theatre on the UAH campus.

“We want to build on the interest and enthusiasm of the 250 or so attendees at last year’s workshop who gathered to discuss doing business related to space,” says Dr. Jason Greene, dean of the College. “This year’s workshop continues the tradition of bringing together established leaders in the space business with those who are leading new enterprises and seeking new opportunities as the marketplace develops.”

The theme of the one-day workshop, held in conjunction with the 2019 Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium, is “Opportunities and Successes in Space Commerce.” It will comprise three panel discussions, with each focusing on a different aspect of this emerging industry:

  • Panel I: Doing Business with Big Aerospace Prime Contractors
    12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.Representatives of several large aerospace prime contractors, including NASA, ULA, RUAG, and Boeing, will discuss the opportunities that exist for smaller firms to join their long, complex supply chains, as well as the requirements those firms must meet.
  • Panel II: Emerging Companies in Space Commerce
    2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.Representatives of smaller firms such as Representatives of smaller firms such as Stevenson Astrosat, ExoAnalytic Solutions, Rocket Crafters Inc., and Virgin Orbit will share their own success stories in the field and provide an overview of the breadth of space-related products and services, from satellites and solar panels to exotic materials that require a microgravity environment for their development.
  • Panel III: ISS: Springboard to LEO Commercialization
    4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.Representatives from NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, the ISS National Laboratory, and several other, smaller firms will highlight the latest developments and incentives related to using the space station as a business platform.

The final panel will conclude in time to allow attendees to proceed to UAH’s Student Services Building to enjoy the Symposium’s Opening Reception at 6 p.m.

Now in its second year, the workshop seeks to fulfill in part one of the College’s four main goals as outlined in its 2018-2025 Strategic Plan: to become a recognized leader among business schools in the field of space commerce.

This emphasis is in response to the relatively recent transition of the space industry from the public to the private sector and the increasing demand for professionals with specialized skills and training needed to support this growing industry. Already, commercial enterprise accounts for nearly 80 percent of space activity in a global economy that tops $400 billion; in the U.S. alone, the aerospace industry directly employs more than 500,000 workers and indirectly supports more than 700,000 jobs in related fields.

“We are reaching beyond what has been done before to create, cultivate, and disseminate knowledge and explore new markets,” says Dr. Greene. “So just as the university and community exercise these traits to lead the nation in space exploration, we embrace them as we establish new frontiers in business.”

In keeping with the Strategic Plan, the College is developing its leadership in space commerce across the three pillars of its stated mission: community engagement, research, and educational programs.

Of the first, says Dr. Greene, “we want to build increasingly strong ties to the space community.” He calls the College’s annual Space Commerce Workshop “a critical component” of that effort, while future plans include collecting and disseminating data on the space industry, entering into Memoranda of Understanding to collaborate with organizations that have an interest in space commerce, and hosting visiting scholars or executives in residence. “The community engagement component is the key to our success across the board,” says Dr. Al Wilhite, chair of the Department of Economics, Accounting, and Finance. “The experiences of firms working to enter space commerce will enable us to identify the needed educational programs and research opportunities.”

To facilitate and encourage research in space commerce, the College is planning to offer mini-grants to faculty for space commerce research, in addition to developing workshops, conference sessions, and tracks, and supporting professional development related to space commerce. “Our faculty have actually already begun developing projects to research business problems and solutions unique to space commerce and the development of the space commerce industry,” says Dr. Wilhite. “The first such project is by one of our accounting professors, Dr. Hank Alewine, whose research is providing a framework for addressing accounting challenges in the space economy.”

The final pillar, incorporating space commerce content into academic programs, will be rolled out over the next two years as the College develops and implements a programmatic approach to space commerce education by working closely with the faculty to create space commerce courses or course content. “Space commerce is a natural extension of our existing programs that emphasize product innovation, new venture strategies, and the management of technology,” says Dr. Greene. “So whether it is through new content in current courses, new courses that focus on the challenges in emerging technologies, or new programs that help serve the aerospace industry, space commerce will emerge as a theme in our programs going forward.”

No doubt the College will have its fair share of competition in this endeavor as other business schools seek to capitalize on the transition from state-directed space exploration to private enterprise driven by commerce. But in addition to its reputation of excellence in business education, UAH’s business school has one other advantage: location.

“In many ways the UAH College of Business is uniquely qualified to do this,” says Dr. Greene. “Not only was UAH initially conceived by Dr. Wernher von Braun to serve the space effort and to promote and support the development of industry in this effort, but our community, the Rocket City, has a legitimate claim as the birthplace of the nation’s space program. What we are doing in the College of Business is both preserving that esteemed legacy and carrying it forward into the next era of space exploration.”

The registration fee for this year’s workshop is $30, which can be paid in advance or on the day of the event. Attendance for UAH students is free, but registration in advance is encouraged.

(Courtesy of University of Alabama in Huntsville)

CULLMAN — During an appearance on Saturday before the Cullman County Republican Party, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020, hammered a point he has made often since his announced candidacy: His contention that society is overwhelmed by political correctness.

The coached-turned-candidate made the proclamation about political correctness, which was acknowledged by those in attendance at the Cullman Elks Lodge with boisterous applause.

“One thing I will not be is be politically correct,” Tuberville said. “I’m tired of that. They’ve lost their mind, folks.”

“You get on a plane now, and somebody can take up to a 200-pound horse on a plane with them. That’s the truth, a 200-pound horse! I ain’t sitting beside a horse. I want to see one put a seatbelt on. It’s crazy, a 200-pound horse to make them feel safe.’ I mean – that’s how far off we’ve gotten,” he continued. “That’s bureaucracy. That didn’t come from Congress. That comes from your Department of Transportation. Some rocket scientist up there thinks, ‘Man, we don’t want people to feel bad to get on a plane. They might be nervous.’ I’ve been nervous all my life. It’s mind-boggling.”

Tuberville went on to recount an encounter he had recently with an elementary school teacher that claimed she had been urged by the Department of Education not to use the words “no” and “don’t” in the classroom to bolster his point about political correctness.

“Think about that – we can’t hurt anybody’s feelings,” he said. “Folks, what are we doing? Have you heard anybody complain about that? You’re going to hear one right here. I’ve been a teacher for 40 years. You can’t teach anybody anything without using ‘no’ and ‘don’t,’ especially little kids. But that is a rule in this state.”

The U.S. Senate hopeful urged attendees to resist the “little things” done in the name of political correctness. One of which he alluded to was religion.

“It’s not going to stop until we put our foot down,” Tuberville added. “It’s not going to stop – the double standard. Different religions can do whatever they want to. I’m fine with every religion. I’m a Christian, OK? Don’t mess with us as Christians, OK? We’re a Christian country. ‘In God We Trust’ is our motto. We can use that. In some states, you can’t use that. When are we going to start complaining about the little things because we used to teach our football players, it’s not the big things that matter. It’s the little things that count up. And we’re letting all these little things go. We’re letting them all go.”

“Look at our news,” he continued. “All they ever do is they talk about the big things – the big things. What about the little things like the ‘no’ and ‘don’t’ in school? Or prayer in school, which is a big thing? Or horses on planes? It’s mind-boggling where we’ve come as a country. This is the United States of America. We’re proud of this country.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

There are countless important issues currently facing our state and country. From ongoing conversations about border security to the pressing need to come to an agreement on government funding, there is no shortage of topics that warrant serious discussion. Perhaps one of our most critical ongoing issues is the horrific opioid epidemic that continues to grip Alabama and communities throughout our country.

To understand the scale and the seriousness of this crisis, we must first have a clear grasp on its history and the numbers. In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies assured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to opioid pain relievers, and healthcare providers began to prescribe these drugs at increasing rates. This increased prescription led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription opioids before it became clear that these medications can, indeed, be highly addictive.

In 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared a public health emergency and announced their strategy to combat the crisis. In 2017, there were more than 70,200 drug overdose deaths in the U.S., and the sharpest increase occurred among deaths involving fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics. It is estimated that more than 11.4 million people misused prescription opioids in 2017 alone.

In 2017, Alabama health care providers wrote 107.2 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons. This was the highest prescribing rate in the country and nearly double the national average. These numbers clearly show that we have a serious problem on our hands, and I am glad to report that the Administration has recently taken further action to continue to combat this crisis that takes American lives daily.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently announced more than $1.8 billion in funding to states to continue efforts to crack down on the opioid epidemic, and Alabama will receive $13 million. These funds will expand access to treatment and support the collection of real-time data related to drug overdose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced more than $900 million in new funding for a three-year cooperative agreement with states, territories, and localities to advance the understanding of this epidemic and strengthen prevention and response efforts. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded approximately $932 million to all 50 states as part of its State Opioid Response grant program.

By the end of this year, the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services will have awarded more than $9 billion in grant dollars to states and local communities to increase access to opioid addiction treatment and prevention services. For the first time in more than two decades, we are seeing a decrease in overdose deaths, more Americans are accessing treatment, and lives are being saved. Much work remains as we tackle this crisis head-on, but we are finally headed in the right direction, and I will continue this fight with my colleagues in Congress and the Trump administration.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

