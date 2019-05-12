Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

USA Health’s Ajay Singh honored by Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research 5 mins ago / News
Administrators of Project Share help clients by providing hope and funds 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: A report from my eighth Mother’s Day visit with troops overseas 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Auburn University veterinarian comments on fresh pet food vs. standard pet food 5 hours ago / News
Exceptional Anglers makes fishing dreams come true for students 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Airbus introduces workforce development programs for Mobile students 7 hours ago / News
Matt Might’s personal quest sparks UAB precision medicine revolution 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Plant Gaston APSO members cheer special-needs children with fishing days 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Competition fuels twin medical students at University of South Alabama 22 hours ago / News
Student-powered produce stand opens at Birmingham’s Woodlawn High School 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
APC, Nature Conservancy receive environmental award 1 day ago / News
ESPN’s Greg McElroy, Laura Rutledge lift spirits during visit to Children’s of Alabama 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn University nursing students provide immunization education in simulation exercise 1 day ago / News
HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival 1 day ago / Sponsored
Roby calls on the FDA to crack down on foreign mail-order abortion drugs 1 day ago / News
South Alabama graduates first class of PASSAGE USA 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Ainsworth on abortion ban alleged Senate floor ‘chaos’: ‘Everything was followed properly’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama abortion hangs in the balance 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
AG Steve Marshall on abortion ban: With or without rape, incest exceptions ‘we’ll be prepared to defend it’ 1 day ago / News
Advisory board approves flounder, seatrout changes 1 day ago / Outdoors
2 hours ago

Administrators of Project Share help clients by providing hope and funds

Alabama sees its share of extreme weather – from cold winters which increasingly include snowfall; stormy springs with high winds and heavy rains; to extreme summers with sweltering temperatures.

These peaks in weather conditions can cause Alabamians to use more energy to heat and cool their homes, which can lead to higher utility bills.

For those needing help, there is some relief through neighbors helping neighbors.

Project SHARE, Service to Help Alabamians with Relief on Energy, helps residents needing assistance with their utility, heating and cooling bills.

The program is administered by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham.

One Fairfield resident who’s been living in her home for more than 30 years has received assistance from the program to help pay her bills.

“The program has really been helpful for me because it allowed me to pay my bills and provide for my family. I’m grateful for that.”

Project SHARE provides help to Alabamians in 58 counties.

The organization works with partner agencies who function as “feet on the ground” to help interview the clients and assess their needs.

Once that information is given to the nonprofit agency and a family qualifies for assistance, payments are made directly to the energy supplier on the individual or family’s behalf.

According to John Stamps, the Director of Operations at The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham who oversees Project Share, the program provides hope and security to clients.

Stamps said the program operates throughout the year, but peak requests come in the summer and winter months. The program is sustained by the generosity of Alabamians who contribute to help their neighbors.

There are three ways to give to Project SHARE.

  • Give directly to Project SHARE through the Salvation Army by calling 205-328-2420.
  • Mail donations to The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Avenue North, Birmingham, 35234. Designate “Project SHARE” on the check.
  • Check the “Project SHARE” box on your power bill and give via mail or online.

In addition to individual donations, here’s a look at the companies which support Project SHARE:

  • Alabama Power.
  • Black Warrior EMC.
  • Central Alabama Electric Cooperative.
  • Cullman Electric Cooperative.
  • South Alabama Electric Cooperative.
  • Andalusia Utilities.
  • Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.
  • Baldwin EMC.
  • Wiregrass Electric.
  • Southern Pine Electric.

Project SHARE has been serving Alabamians since 1952.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

5 mins ago

USA Health’s Ajay Singh honored by Society of Asian American Scientists in Cancer Research

Cancer researcher Ajay Singh, Ph.D., is one of 10 scientists to receive an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research. The awards were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Atlanta.

Singh is a professor of oncologic sciences and head of the Health Disparities in Cancer Research Program at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. He joined MCI in 2009.

211
Keep reading 211 WORDS

“Dr. Singh is an outstanding scientist and a leader at MCI,” said MCI Interim Director Dr. Rodney P. Rocconi. “I’m so pleased that his research is being recognized at this level.”

Singh’s research focuses on the molecular mechanisms involved in cancer progression and chemoresistance, and the development of novel mechanism-based approaches for cancer therapy and prevention.

Singh received his Ph.D. in Life Science from Devi Ahilya University in India and completed postdoctoral training in cancer biology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Eppley Cancer Institute in Omaha, Nebraska. He has received numerous honors and awards and is a co-inventor on five issued U.S. patents, of which three were granted for his discoveries relating to prostate and pancreatic cancer. He has been awarded research grants from all major federal funding agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Singh also is a recipient of the University of South Alabama 2016 Russell and Robin Lea National Alumni Excellence in Faculty Innovation Award and the 2016 Mayer Mitchell Award for Excellence in Cancer Research.

The Society of American Asian Scientists in Cancer Research is a nonprofit organization of more than 5,000 scientists from Asia who are working in the U.S. and Canada in the field of cancer research.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

Roby: A report from my eighth Mother’s Day visit with troops overseas

On May 7th, I returned from a bipartisan female congressional delegation (CODEL) to Afghanistan and Jordan, led by my good friend and colleague Congresswoman Susan Davis from California. This CODEL marked my eighth year traveling to visit with deployed U.S. soldiers and Afghan women around Mother’s Day. During the trip, I had the privilege of meeting with U.S. service members and top military commanders as well as Afghan and Jordanian leaders.

It is a tremendous honor to make this trip each year to spend time with our brave military personnel. The visit always serves as a reminder of our servicemembers’ sacrifices: They spend months at a time away from their families, often in harm’s way, defending our freedoms. I am so grateful to have this opportunity to thank some of our heroes in person for the difficult work they do to keep our nation secure.

337
Keep reading 337 WORDS

This annual trip is also important because it affords me the opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to improving circumstances for Afghan women. I am glad to report that Afghan women have recently experienced progress toward obtaining basic human rights, and they are also playing an increased role in the Afghan National Defense Security Forces. It is critical that American leaders remain engaged to ensure continued forward momentum for these women. The success of Afghan women is indicative of the entire country’s success, and I am optimistic about the process toward reaching peace.

Our time in Jordan was also very rewarding. I am grateful for our country’s important relationship with this ally and for the stability they bring to the region.

I am thankful for our servicemembers every single day, but as a mom myself, I am especially grateful for these women – and men – around holidays like Mother’s Day. If you are a parent, I think we can probably agree that parenting, while a precious blessing, is challenging in its own right. I am overcome with gratitude for the brave men and women who wake up each day striving to be the best parent they can be while also dedicating their own lives in service to this country so that we can be safe and so future generations can experience the freedom that is uniquely American.

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to all servicemembers, but especially to the moms and dads who wear the uniform. Many of us spend this special holiday with our families and loved ones, and we are only able to do this because of your sacrifices. Finally, I hope we will all keep in our thoughts and prayers the parents who are currently deployed, including those I was fortunate to spend time with in Afghanistan and Jordan, and the children here at home awaiting their safe return.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less
5 hours ago

Auburn University veterinarian comments on fresh pet food vs. standard pet food

As many dog and cat owners become more focused on their pets’ diets, some are feeding their pets fresh food instead of standard pet food under the assumption that it’s better for their pets’ health.

Dr. Sara-Louise Newcomer of Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine comments on the trend.

Is a diet of fresh pet food better than standard pet food?

944
Keep reading 944 WORDS

Newcomer: Not necessarily. When I think about what to feed any pet, it’s important to remember that every pet is an individual and each individual has different needs. Fresh pet foods, home-cooked diets and raw diets are at a much greater risk of being nutritionally imbalanced or having bacterial or parasite contamination, all of which could be very detrimental to the pet. It depends every time on how the diet was formulated and how it was made. It also depends on the current health of the pet. A dog or cat that is battling an illness may be at greater risk of developing further serious illness particularly with a diet that has bacterial contamination or nutritional imbalance.

My concerns with a diet with fresh ingredients as well as a standard kibble or canned diet are the same for each pet. I want to know about how the diet is formulated. Formulating a diet for a pet is not a simple process! I want to know if it is complete and balanced and appropriate for the life stage of the pet. For example, a puppy has much higher nutritional needs and is a greater risk for nutritional deficiency because it is growing. But even two puppies have different nutritional needs — a growing Labrador retriever puppy has a much more narrow calcium need than a growing Chihuahua puppy. Too much calcium provided to a growing Labrador puppy can lead to developmental abnormalities in the bones.

How is the diet produced and are there good quality control measures in place to ensure it is safe to feed?

Newcomer: It’s easy to focus on the ingredients that go into a diet, but unless those ingredients are digestible so that the nutrients are available for that animal to use, then it doesn’t really matter. There are particular pets that might benefit from a diet that is homemade with fresh ingredients — I think of those that have skin conditions, for example, associated with food allergies.

It is important to note, feeding a pet a diet that contains fresh food would not be safe unless it is supplemented with the necessary vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids that that animal needs. Therefore, with each pet it is essential to work with your veterinarian or veterinary specialist to help ensure your pet is on a diet that is safe and effective. Furthermore, the American College of Veterinary Nutritionists has many board-certified nutritionists who are willing to work with pet parents to formulate a home-cooked, fresh diet that is safe and balanced; that’s my best recommendation for someone who is interested in feeding their pet a fresh diet rather than simply cooking at home or purchasing a diet online.

There are so many diet options out there, and how we feed our pets is often just as personal as how we choose what to eat ourselves. Find a veterinarian who is willing and able to support you and your pet in feeding them something that is in line with your preferences, but also effective in supporting the health and wellbeing of your pet for this stage of their life, and in the ones to come.

How do their nutrients compare?

Newcomer: This depends on the individual ingredients of the diet, their digestibility and bioavailability. You cannot determine what nutrients are provided in any diet just by looking at the ingredient list. A nutrient profile is done through analyzing the diet and determining the nutrient levels that it provides. Nutrients include things such as the amino acids, vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, etc.

In general, I’m much more comfortable with diets that have research backing their safety and efficacy for pets, have been tested using feeding trials and have ingredients that have been shown over time to provide the necessary nutrients an animal needs for health and wellbeing.

Is it worth the added cost for pet owners?

Newcomer: Sometimes a homemade diet that is formulated with fresh ingredients could be worth the added cost, particularly if recommended by your veterinarian to help manage a particular health condition. It’s important to be aware that the cost of the pet food does not consistently correlate with the quality of the food; the marketing can be very misleading. More expensive ingredients can drive up the cost of the food, but I want to know that the quality control and the production of the food is also consistently providing a safe product.

Do pets know the difference?

Newcomer: Sometimes it does appear that our pets have a preference for certain ingredients in a fresh pet food, but not always.

Most dogs are not discerning with what they eat — have you seen a dog eat spoiled food, a dead animal or even cat feces? In eating these potentially contaminated sources of food, they exhibit that they do not know the difference between what is healthy for them and what is not. Their taste preferences are not specific and because they evolved as more scavengers than hunters, they are usually inclined to not be specific in what they are eating. They do have a taste preference for fat (as many humans do). Fat increases the flavor of food, but also the calories. Many fresh and raw food diets have an increased fat content that can cause problems for our dogs, particularly with those that have certain health conditions such as pancreatitis.

Cats tend to be more selective with their eating, but sometimes that is tied to what types of food and forms of food they were exposed to when they were younger.

Often with our pets, their eating preferences are more tied to their breeds and their appetites, as opposed to the taste and nutrients of the food provided.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

Show less
6 hours ago

Exceptional Anglers makes fishing dreams come true for students

Hundreds of special-needs children are casting a line this week – many for the first time in their lives – at Oak Mountain State Park’s Exceptional Anglers event.

The annual Gone Fishin’, Not Just Wishin’ program is celebrating its 24th year of teaching basic fishing skills to students from Jefferson and Shelby county school systems.

Assistant Park Superintendent David Johnson said Exceptional Anglers is his favorite event at Oak Mountain all year long.

“This event gives students the opportunity to not only fish but also to socialize, connect with one another and just get outside and enjoy the great outdoors,” Johnson said.

447
Keep reading 447 WORDS

In addition to fishing, Exceptional Anglers offers students a day of arts and crafts, storytelling, face painting, inflatables, games and more.

However, it’s the fishing at Oak Mountain’s lake Wednesday through Friday that is the highlight for students and volunteers alike.

“To be honest with you, for most of these children, this is their first opportunity ever to get out and fish. They will catch the first fish of their life and have their picture made with it,” said Mike Clelland, an environmental affairs specialist with Alabama Power. “It’s going to be a memory that will last a lifetime. The volunteers are going to have a memory that lasts a lifetime, too.”

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries organize the three-day event, with support from sponsors. Alabama Power helped start the program and has been a sponsor since its inception.

“Alabama Power has been involved with this great event now for 24 years. It’s grown each year, and students are just as excited to participate in this now as they were in the very beginning,” Clelland said.

In addition to helping students fish, volunteers staffed different stations around the lake. Students fished in 30-minute rotations that included arts and crafts, playtime, music and lunch.

“Without the hard work of our volunteers and the support of the sponsors, this event would not be possible. We are very grateful for their help in enriching the lives of these students,” said Doug Darr, aquatic education coordinator for the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.

Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) and Energizers retirees were among the groups providing volunteers all three days.

“These students and volunteers are as excited and uplifted as ever. The fish don’t always bite, but the effort and energy are definitely there. As always, Alabama Power is thrilled to support this great event,” said Kaylon Mikula, president of the Magic City chapter of APSO. “We truly enjoyed the opportunity to serve.”

Johnson likes to tell one story about a student who participated in Exceptional Anglers more than a decade ago.

Johnson saw the student, now a young man, and his father fishing at the marina one summer day and couldn’t help but notice the stringer full of fish they had caught.

“The young man told me he was part of this program with Jefferson County Schools 10 years prior and he had caught his first fish at that event,” Johnson said. “I feel like he was truly inspired by this event to become a great fisherman.”

Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter

Show less
7 hours ago

Airbus introduces workforce development programs for Mobile students

MOBILE, Alabama – Airbus on Wednesday launched two new programs aimed at putting applicants with little or no aviation or aerospace experience in jobs where its A220 and A320 production facilities are located.

The FlightPath9 and Fast Track programs seek to expand Airbus’ production workforce from within the Mobile community.

“These are two great initiatives from Airbus that help build their workforce, but more importantly, build Alabama’s workforce and put our people onto a path to a wonderful career in a growing and thriving industry,” Governor Kay Ivey said during a ceremony today introducing the first FlightPath9 students.

The FlightPath9 program targets high school seniors with a desire to work in aerospace. It’s directed by Flights Works Alabama, a partnership between the State and Airbus, to encourage young people to explore careers in aviation and aerospace.

533
Keep reading 533 WORDS

“The ideal candidate for FlightPath9 is that student with an aptitude for working with his or her hands, and an interest in working in the aviation industry right out of high school,” said Daryl Taylor, vice president and general manager of the Airbus A320 Manufacturing Facility in Mobile.

“They must be willing and able to participate in a nine-month program, be drug-free, can read, write, do math, be 18 years or older by June 2020, and can adhere to “soft” work skills: show up to work every day and on time, can work in a team with respect for all co-workers, be dedicated, driven and determined.

“Give us that, and we’ll give you a chance at a career,” Taylor added.

For this program, Flight Works Alabama has partnered with Airbus, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), Cintas, Snap-On Tools, Southwest Alabama Partnership for Training & Employment, and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3).

The nine-month comprehensive learning program involves NC3 Snap-on certifications, ERAU instruction, guest speakers, success coaches and more. The students will attend training after school during their senior year of high school.

FAST TRACK PROGRAM

The students who successfully complete this program have the opportunity to start their career with Airbus through the second program announced today: Fast Track.

Fast Track is a 12- to 15-week program that will bring individuals lacking aviation manufacturing experience into the company and give them the skills, knowledge and ability required for an aerospace maintenance career.

Like FlightPath9, ideal candidates for Fast Track must exhibit an aptitude for working with their hands and an interest in working in the aviation industry. They must be drug-free, able to read, write, do basic math, be at least 18 years old, and able to exhibit job experience and the needed “soft skills.”

“In turn, we’ll teach and measure these employees in a program of global competencies for working on aircraft: torqueing, riveting, gauging, reading blueprints (written and digital), how to use tools, ergonomics, and more,” said Taylor.

“When they come out of that training, the employee ‘graduates’ to on-the-job training on A220 and A320 aircraft.”

ALABAMA PRODUCTION HUB

Airbus began producing A320 Family aircraft at its $600 million manufacturing facility in Alabama in 2015 and has since delivered more than 100 passenger jets to its customers in Mobile.

Earlier this year, Airbus broke ground on a second assembly line at the Mobile campus for the production of A220 aircraft. The $264 million project will create more than 430 jobs.

A220 production is expected to start on the current assembly line in the third quarter, with first delivery of a Mobile-assembled A220 aircraft scheduled for 2020. The new A220 production facilities will be complete by next year. S

Working in partnership with AIDT, Alabama’s primary workforce development agency, Airbus has already begun hiring new workers for A220 production.

Starting positions are electrical or structural assemblers, and corrosion team. The jobs are listed on the Airbus ApplicantPro career site with a planned early-June start date for the first class.

People who have applied for these positions in the past and been turned down only due to lack of experience are encouraged to reapply. Airbus intends to offer this program on a regular basis and will schedule it as hiring needs dictate.

Courtesy of Made in Alabama

Show less