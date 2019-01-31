 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Aderholt: Trump ‘has stood up more for manufacturing jobs in Alabama’ than any president

In an Oval Office ceremony Thursday, Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) was honored front-and-center as President Donald Trump signed a landmark “Buy American” executive order intended to boost the nation’s manufacturing industry.

The order, entitled “Strengthening Buy-American Preferences for Infrastructure Projects,” will direct federally funded infrastructure projects to use American materials “to the greatest extent practicable.” It is especially focused on using American steel, iron, aluminum and concrete.

Aderholt was singled out as an integral proponent of “Buy American” policies by the president, as Trump gave him the Oval Office floor to address the media and explain his support.

The Alabama congressman then made some remarks before receiving some praise from Trump and the White House’s director of trade and manufacturing policy, Peter Navarro.

Partial transcript of the White House ceremony as follows:

ADERHOLT: Well, let me say, first of all, that this is a very commonsense, a bipartisan piece of executive order that the president — we have worked on legislation in the past that’s worked this from the appropriations side from year to year.

But what this executive order does, it goes beyond that and it really tries to make sure that we — as the president said, American hands are doing the job and this is what we’re — when we go back home, we want to see our manufacturers do well. We want to see them grow. We want to see our workers do — have better jobs. So thanks, Mr. President, for doing it. So, thank you.

TRUMP: Thank you. Appreciate it.

NAVARRO: Mr. President, if I may — this gentleman here has been a long-time leader on the hill carrying the Buy American banner, and his leadership is very much appreciated.

TRUMP: That’s why he wins by so much.

NAVARRO: Yes. That is correct. (Laughter.)

TRUMP: That’s why he doesn’t worry too much about races. You know? Just wins.

ADERHOLT: It helps when you’ve got a district that he wins about 80 percent. So — (laughter).

TRUMP: I think I did very well. (Laughter.) Come to think of it.

ADERHOLT: The best of 435 districts, so —

TRUMP: That’s great. That’s very nice. Thank you very much. Say hello.

Trump won Aderholt’s district, Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District, by a wider margin than any other in the nation.

Towards the end of the event, Aderholt added one more enthusiastic statement for the record.

“Let me just add one thing that I have — this makes my 22nd year serving in the House of Representatives. This president has stood up more for manufacturing jobs in Alabama and across the country — not just Alabama — than any president. So I thank you for standing up,” Aderholt told Trump.

The full transcript of the ceremony is available here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Our society has an issue with morality and decency

People have been warning about a society failing after it turns away from God since there was a God. This is not a new concept, but we seem to be stepping on the gas here instead of pumping the brakes.

An American politician took to the airwaves Wednesday and described the birth, resuscitation and discussion of eliminating a newborn baby’s life.

Conservatives were rightly outraged because this is a ghastly conversation.

Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) made his comments — not out of concern for the mother in this situation, but out of fear for the radical American left and their fetish for abortion and for money.

As a pro-choice conservative talk show host, I believe abortion should be legal, rare and available in the instances of concern over the health of the mother. But this is not that.

This is murdering a baby outside of the womb.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring took to Twitter to defend the governor and attack those who found the comments outrageous.

The Washington Post implied the “conservative backlash” is the problem.

Northam later offered up a defense of his comments, which was also absurd.

This is being framed as a viability issue, but that is a garbage argument. A 2013 study found a majority of women that want late-term abortions seek them for issues other than the viability of the fetus.

Northam’s remarks were largely ignored by the mainstream media.

No matter what you think about abortion, this is unacceptable. The fact that there is no condemnation from all corners shows we are a society in decline.

To put this in perspective, if a puppy were discussed in this way by a random Twitter user, the American media and large portions of society of all stripes would launch social media campaigns to identify and destroy this person.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation cosponsor bill to ensure concealed carry reciprocity across state lines

Five Republican members of Alabama’s congressional delegation are cosponsoring a bill that would allow individuals with a valid concealed carry permit in one state to travel to other states and still have their concealed carry privilege honored across state lines.

H.R 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2019, is cosponsored by Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-1), Mike Rogers (AL-3), Robert Aderholt (AL-4) and Gary Palmer (AL-6). The Senate version of the legislation, S. 69, is cosponsored by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL).

Individuals currently barred from owning or carrying a firearm by federal law would not have their rights restored by this legislation.

In a statement, Rogers explained his support of the bill.

“This is simply a common-sense piece of legislation,” he said. “In most instances, law-abiding folks own a handgun for their personal safety and security. This legislation would allow those qualified individuals to be able to protect themselves as they cross state lines.”

“As a gunowner and a champion for Second Amendment rights, I am pleased to support this legislation,” Rogers added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama senator prefiles bill to allow elective Bible classes in public schools

Public school students in Alabama could soon be allowed to study the Bible as an official elective class offering.

Senator Tim Melson (R-Florence) has prefiled legislation that would allow the Bible to be taught as an elective for grades six to twelve and require the State Board of Education to adopt rules and policies to implement it.

The prefiled bill has been designated as SB 14 for the upcoming regular session of the Alabama legislature, which begins March 5. SB 14 will be officially referred to the Senate’s committee on education policy when the session convenes.

Melson told ABC 33/40 he is carrying the bill because teachers in his district want to teach the Bible, but do not feel comfortable doing so without a law on the books. He advised that his bill is modeled after a similar law in Kentucky.

While having the sponsor vocally pushing the bill will be important to it having a chance to pass, SB 14 has already picked up two of the most powerful state legislators as supporters.

“If students choose to study Biblical literacy as an elective in school, then there is no reason why that should not be allowed,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said in a statement. “This bill simply allows students to study artifacts, monuments, symbols, and text related to the study of the Bible.”

This came after President Donald Trump earlier this week tweeted support for states offering Bible literacy classes in public schools.

“I applaud Senator Melson for sponsoring this bill and I thank President Trump for bringing this issue to national attention,” Marsh added. “I look forward to working on the passage of this bill in the upcoming session.”

In addition to Marsh’s strong words of support, state Senator Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills), the chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, also told ABC 33/40 he supports SB 14, as long as it is an elective class.

Additionally, Waggoner wants local school districts to have the final say in if they offer it.

However, the bill is already being attacked by some of the usual suspects.

The Alabama chapter of the ACLU said the bill has “no useful purpose and is an invitation to lure school districts into a false sense of security to take unconstitutional actions.”

According to ABC 33/40, the Americans United for Separation of Church and State has also already voiced opposition against the proposal.

“There is a difference between teaching about religion and preaching religion – and make no mistake, these classes are set up with the intent to proselytize students and promote one set of religious beliefs over all others,” said Rachel Laser, the organization’s President and CEO.

“These legislators are turning our public schools into places where too many kids will feel like they don’t belong,” Laser continued. “They are also violating the rights of parents to decide what religion, if any, to teach their children.”

To be clear, offering the classes on an elective basis would give the parents the right to decide if their children take them.

While there will almost assuredly be interest groups lined up to oppose the bill, it is expected to garner a bevy of supporting organizations in the state as well.

Count Alabama Citizens Action Program (ALCAP) as one of those ardent supporters right off the bat. ALCAP executive director Dr. Joe Godfrey called SB 14 an excellent idea.

“In the early 60’s, we took Bible reading and prayer out of schools and I think we see the result of that in the increase in violence and other problems within the schools,” Godfrey advised.

He also said he wants details about the curriculum and guidelines that would be used. But overall, Godfrey expects that he will encourage legislators to support Melson’s bill.

“Our culture is founded on biblical principals,” Godfrey said. “A lot of people don’t realize that. But our founding fathers relied heavily on the Bible.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s Medicaid agency says it needs less money

The head of Alabama’s Medicaid agency says it will need less money in the coming year.

News outlets reported Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar told state lawmakers Wednesday that Medicaid is asking for $715 million for the coming year.

That is $40 million less than the current year.

Azar said it has about $106 million to take into the 2020 budget year, avoiding the need for extra money next year.

She says benefits from the federal budget have helped the state, citing drug rebates, Medicare Part B and the tobacco trust fund.

The federal government pays 70 percent of the cost of Medicaid.

The state has to come up with 30 percent share and state lawmakers have used some of the BP oil spill settlement to cover part of the cost previously.
Alabama Department of Corrections seeks money to hire 500 more officers

Facing a federal court order to improve prison conditions and “unacceptably high” rates of violence, Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said Wednesday that the department is seeking state funding to hire 500 additional corrections officers.

Dunn discussed the needs of the state prison system during budget hearings before state lawmakers.

He said the agency is seeking a $42 million funding increase, part of which would be used to add officers and to raise officers’ pay.

He also said Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration is reviewing options for building new prisons.

“There is a direct correlation between the shortage of officers in our prisons and an increase in violence. The level of violence in our prisons is unacceptably high,” Dunn said.

Dunn said the additional 500 officers represent a “down payment” on an order from a federal judge to add as many as 2,000 correctional officers.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ordered the state to overhaul state prisons after finding that Alabama provided “horrendously inadequate” care to mentally ill prisoners.

As of Oct. 1, the department had 2,073 security staff members, Dunn said.

Some lawmakers questioned if the department would be able to hire 500 additional officers even with the funding.

“Is it really feasible to be able to hire 500 in a year?” state Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Birmingham) asked.

“I’d say that’s the 64 thousand dollar question,” Dunn replied.

Dunn also discussed the department’s hope of eventually building new prisons to replace aging facilities.

The Alabama Legislature previously rejected plans to build three new large prisons and close most existing facilities.

One option under consideration by the administration is to lease facilities built by private developers, a strategy that could bypass the legislative approval required for borrowing money.

“It appears that the administration has kind of cut the Legislature off on this process. Are y’all just doing your own prison reform without us?” Rep. Napoleon Bracy (D-Prichard) asked Dunn.

Dunn responded that the department is gathering information for Ivey on various options.

“The governor has asked me to present options. … We are working through that process,” Dunn said.

Former Gov. Robert Bentley unsuccessfully sought legislative approval for an $800 million plan to build three new regional prisons for men — as well as a female prison — and to close most existing facilities.

The measure failed to win legislative approval after lawmakers raised concerns about the price tag and local job losses when existing prisons closed.

In her inaugural address, Ivey spotlighted the need for “replacing costly, at-risk prison facilities” and said she would be announcing a plan in the coming weeks.

“The status of our corrections system is an Alabama problem that must be solved by an Alabama solution. As your governor, I plan to do so,” Ivey said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which is representing inmates in the ongoing lawsuit over health care, said the proposed hiring of 500 new corrections officers “is a piecemeal approach to a much larger problem.”

“The state has failed to face the hard truths of its needlessly overcrowded, understaffed, unsafe prison system for years, and that failure has produced a crisis Alabama can no longer ignore,” said Ebony Howard, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center.
