Aderholt: ‘Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump’

Some congressional Democrats are using the occasion of the Justice Department special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign official end, which included Robert Mueller’s public remarks and resignation, to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

However, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) does not think those Democrats pushing for impeachment have the votes.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Aderholt reacted to Mueller’s final remarks and said he did not think anything new came from those remarks.

“My initial reaction: It was a sort of bizarre and unusual type of press conference for Mueller,” Aderholt said on Thursday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I think it lasted less than 10 minutes and I think once you heard it, you’re trying to figure out exactly what his point was. And of course, the Democrats — their point that they received from that was that perhaps they should move forward with impeachment.”

“But I think there was nothing said at the press conference that wasn’t already said in the Mueller report itself,” he continued. “The other thing that you definitely got from that press conference is that he is closing his office and he’ll be going back into the private sector, and the $40 million investigation is closed. And the bottom line: there are no charges that are being levied against the president, the sitting president, Trump.”

Aderholt said an effort to proceed with impeachment would be “foolish” and that he did not think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could do it as things stood.

“Here, there’s so many questions and so many things I think that are unknown out there that the Democrats would be pretty foolish in going forward with it, especially in light of this Mueller report, which says there was no crime that was committed and that they basically they said they didn’t find anything that was worth charging the president over. That’s what sort of made this whole thing unique, odd and bizarre when Mueller came out yesterday with his press conference.”

“But I think at the end of the day, quite honestly, I think that Speaker Pelosi is going to be very hard-pressed in going forward with an impeachment of President Trump,” he added.

The Winston County Republican estimated more than half of the Democrats in the House favored impeachment but noted that was not nearly enough.

