Aderholt, Byrne take to House floor to speak against Democrats’ impeachment inquiry

Congressmen Robert Aderholt (AL-04) and Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Tuesday evening gave separate one-minute speeches on the U.S. House floor, slamming the process being used by Democrats in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Aderholt’s remarks focused on the secretive nature of the Democrats’ proceedings, mentioning closed-door hearings that all members of Congress and the public do not have access to.

“Unfortunately, the Democrats continue to investigate the president in secret backrooms of the Capitol and the Intelligence Committee,” Aderholt decried. “If the speaker believes the members of Congress can ultimately vote and impeach the president based on bogus evidence that has never seen the light of day, then she is badly mistaken.”

“In the past 50 years, this body has impeachment proceedings for only two presidents,” he outlined. “One was a Democrat. One was a Republican. Those were serious times when both parties came together to conduct solemn business required under the Constitution — a document that we, as members of Congress, are sworn to uphold.”

“Conducting this impeachment process in the shadows is a mockery of the Democratic process,” Aderholt emphasized.

He concluded, “It actually belittles our duty and it belittles the votes of people who duly elected this president. Madam Speaker, in closing, I call on Speaker Pelosi to sit down with the Republican leadership to establish an open and transparent process based on precedent.”

In his own impassioned comments, Byrne also turned the spotlight on Pelosi, seemingly exposing serious “hypocrisy” in her current impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“Today the Democrat majority is not judging the president with fairness but impeaching him with a vengeance,” Byrne said. “In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear — privacy, fairness, checks and balances — have been seriously violated, and why? Because we are here today because the Democrats in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Trump, and until the Democrats free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.”

He continued, “Now, if that sounds familiar, you’ve got a longer memory than Democrats. Those same comments, but addressing Republicans’ actions towards President Clinton, were made by Nancy Pelosi in December 1998.”

“Could there be a clearer indication of the hypocrisy that fuels the Democrats’ sham impeachment process, currently taking place behind closed doors?” the coastal Alabama congressman asked.

“If Pelosi and the Democrats truly care about – in Pelosi’s own words – ‘the fundamental principles which Americans hold dear—privacy, fairness, checks and balances’ — they will restore transparency and integrity to this process,” Byrne concluded.

Other Republican members of Alabama’s congressional delegation in recent days have spoken out against the impeachment inquiry into Trump, especially when it comes to the process and the actions of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). This includes Congressmen Mike Rogers (AL-03), Mo Brooks (AL-05) and Gary Palmer (AL-06).

In a statement last month when the impeachment inquiry began, Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-02) stated, “As the only member of the Alabama delegation currently serving on the House Judiciary Committee, I am already on record voting against Democrats’ pretend impeachment inquiry. My vote on the floor of the House would be consistent with this position.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Report: Closed-door impeachment hearing postponed after Byrne confronts Schiff

Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and Mo Brooks (AL-05) were among a group of over 20 Republican representatives who on Wednesday charged a secure Capitol room — known as a SCIF — in order to protest and disrupt a closed-door impeachment hearing that was underway.

According to reporting by CNN and other outlets, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was sitting down to testify in the SCIF when “the roughly couple dozen Republicans stormed through… three different doors.”

“Rep. Bradley Byrne yelled in committee Chair Adam Schiff’s face, but Schiff didn’t engage. Other Democrats, including Val Demings, screamed back at both Byrne and Rep. Louie Gohmert, who were yelling about the process,” CNN reported.

Cooper left the room and the hearing was postponed after the Republicans refused to budge.

One anonymous member of Congress reportedly told CNN, “It was closest thing I’ve seen around here to mass civil unrest.”

Brooks’ office sent out a press release explaining what happened which stated as follows:

Congressman Brooks and his GOP colleagues proceeded to the secret, Capitol basement hearing room and chanted for Socialist Democrats to “Let Us In!” When a staffer opened the door to tell congressmen they could not enter, the GOP congressmen brushed past the staffer and rushed into the Intelligence Committee’s secret impeachment proceedings. “Star Chamber” Chairman Adam Schiff (D,CA) then halted the proceedings rather than making them public to congressmen or other American citizens. Immediately thereafter, heated words erupted between Socialist Democrats and the GOP congressmen who sought to make public the sordid process by which Socialist Democrats seek to repudiate and trash the 60+ million American citizens who voted Donald Trump for President. (Note: In accord with Intelligence Committee rules, Congressman Brooks did not take his iPad or cell phone into the committee chamber.)

Byrne posted a video to his Twitter account after the event had unfolded.

Additionally, before they stormed the room, Republicans held a press conference explaining their position. Brooks spoke during this prelude, saying, “The American people deserve a public and open process.”

“Bear in mind the significance of what we are talking about here today,” Brooks outlined. “We are a republic. Close to a million Americans have fought in wars— beginning with the Revolutionary War— to give us the rights to control our own destiny, and what the Socialist Democrats seek to do today is to thwart, to disregard, to repudiate the votes of 60 million Americans in the 2016 elections.”

“By golly, if they are going to do it, do it in public. Don’t hide it from the American people. Show your face so we can all see the travesty that you are trying to foist on America and the degradation of our republic that you are engaged in. We demand open proceedings, the American people deserve nothing less, their representatives in congress deserve nothing less,” he concluded.

RELATED: Mo Brooks shuts down CNN reporter, hammers impeachment process in fiery interview

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mo Brooks shuts down CNN reporter, hammers impeachment process in fiery interview

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was one of the conservative congressmen who attempted to see the transcripts from the latest impeachment inquiry hearings involving acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

The media and their Democrats are asking the public and even members of Congress to trust them and let the process play out in secrecy while they leak the information that is favorable to their case to the media.

But Brooks was having none of this on Wednesday.

When confronted by CNN’s Manu Raju, Brooks expressed the frustration that he, President Donald Trump and his supporters have been feeling for quite some time, and visibly rattled Raju.

Brooks told Raju that his reliance on the opening statement to make his case is irrelevant as it ignores the questions asked by other lawmakers about the statement, arguing, “If you were in a court of law would you rely on the opening statement of an attorney or the first witness called?”

Raju attempted to interrupt the congressman but Brooks would not allow it, pointing out that there were questions asked in the hearing that would paint a fuller picture. However, Raju was persistent in only wanting comments on the opening statement with no further scrutiny.

Brooks retorted, “We don’t know whether what he said is true or not because of the sham process being used.”

When the clip ends, Raju repeated that he is only interested in discussing the opening statement, which ignores the point Brooks and others have made about the process the entire time.

My takeaway:

Everyone should want to see what is happening in that room. At minimum, members of Congress should be privy to it after the fact. The media is oddly taking the position that we only need to know what those running the hearing want us to know and what they are handing to them.

By continuing to repeat Democratic talking points without question, the media is helping push a narrative they can’t possibly know is true — and they don’t seem to care.

Again, the media should want as much transparency as possible unless they are pushing for the desired outcome, which is the impeachment of Donald Trump regardless of the facts at hand.

Watch:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Poarch Creek Indians’ Robbie McGhee: ‘We support a clean lottery bill’

This year’s legislative session saw another opportunity for Alabama to breakthrough and finally get a lottery come and go. The Senate passed a bill but the House could not come to terms with the Senate version and Alabamians will have to wait at least one more year before they will see lottery terminals showing up at retail locations around the state.

The failure by the legislature to pass a lottery bill resulted in members on both sides of the aisle pointing fingers, with some blaming the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) for the outcome. Detractors of PCI say the tribe opposed so-called video lottery terminals, which was an element in the broken deal.

During an appearance on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” PCI’s governmental relations advisor Robbie McGhee insisted PCI supports a lottery.

“We support a clean lottery bill,” McGhee said. “We always have and if it’s part of a larger casino package or whatever, that’s fine. But I just believe a standalone lottery could pass on its own. You have people who are driving to Georgia, to Florida and surrounding states for the lottery. I think you should have that opportunity to do that here in the state of Alabama.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Word-renowned researcher to become director of UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Barry Paul Sleckman, M.D., Ph.D., has been named director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

According to a Tuesday announcement, Sleckman, currently an associate director of New York’s Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, will begin his new role at UAB on January 6.

He is also a globally acclaimed researcher who focuses on understanding how DNA double strand breaks are generated and repaired — a topic important for cancer and immune system development and function.

In a statement, Sleckman praised UAB and its world-class health system, concluding, “I’m excited to be coming to Birmingham and am ready to get to work.”

“UAB is a phenomenal institution and a rapidly growing research powerhouse, fueled in part by the more than 400 talented physician-scientists and researchers at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center,” he said. “Their ground-breaking research and treatments have far-reaching and transformational impact on cancer research and patient care in Alabama and beyond every day.”

“It’s an honor to have an opportunity to lead a cancer center that is recognized as among the nation’s best. We will continue the work to achieve the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center vision to eliminate cancer as a major public health problem,” Sleckman continued. “To do this, the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center must catalyze important cancer discoveries across diverse centers, departments and schools on the UAB campus and then translate these discoveries into innovative cancer therapies in close partnership with the UAB Health System.”

Sleckman completed his M.D. and Ph.D. in immunology at Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in infectious diseases at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. In addition to his role as associate director, Sleckman held positions as professor of pathology and laboratory medicine and professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine. Prior to this, he served as associate director of the Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University for 10 years.

After completing his postdoctoral training in molecular immunology in the laboratory of Dr. Frederick Alt at Boston Children’s Hospital, Sleckman started his own laboratory in 1998 as an assistant professor in the Department of Pathology and Immunology at the Washington University School of Medicine. He moved to Weill Cornell in 2015.

Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System, stated, “Dr. Sleckman is an excellent choice to lead the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and continue to advance the great strides we have made in cancer treatment and prevention in the past several decades.”

“In the years ahead, the promise of proton therapy, precision oncology, advanced genomics and new therapeutics should reduce the burden of cancer on individual patients and their families, and on the health care system as a whole,” he advised.

The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is one of the original eight National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States. It is among the nation’s leading cancer research institutions and one of only 50 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers. It has been continuously funded for 47 years.

“Directing the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of the most vital roles in advancing UAB’s multifaceted mission,” UAB President Ray L. Watts, M.D., emphasized.

“With Dr. Sleckman’s outstanding leadership, we look forward to building upon the center’s longtime impact and reputation as a global leader in translational research and patient care,” Watts added. “As the center pushes the frontiers of precision medicine, we will continue translating our discoveries into more effective prevention, detection, treatment and survivorship, and bringing better health and hope to patients throughout Alabama, the nation and the world.”

The center offers a full array of treatment options from multidisciplinary clinics filled with experts from across cancer fields to the latest state-of-the-art technology. The center is home to an outstanding faculty of 400 clinicians, scientists and clinician-scientists, many of whom are internationally and nationally recognized for their expertise in oncology. The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center treats approximately 20,000 patients annually, with an estimated 5,000 new patients each year.

Read more here.

RELATED: O’Neal Industries gives $30 million to UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Alabama Democrats share ‘outrage’ over lynching comment, ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s remains found, Mo Brooks tired of Democrats and more …

7. The other investigation continues into the origins of the Russia investigation

  • The investigation into the intelligence and law enforcement communities that handled the Russia probe is being led by U.S. Attorney John Durham and has been expanding. A House GOP source has said that this investigation could help Trump.
  • The source told Fox News, “If the rumors are true that IG Horowitz’s report and findings in Durham’s review will blast the conduct of the FBI’s Russia investigation, it will give Trump a lot of ammo to support his argument that he was unjustly targeted then he is being unjustly targeted now.” The source also said this could “justify Trumps’ warnings about the Deep State acting to hobble his presidency.”

6. The Cheneys will be in Birmingham for Byrne

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) will be holding a fundraising event in Birmingham on November 21 for his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign where former Vice President Dick Cheney and U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) will be “special guests.”
  • Rep. Cheney and former Vice President Cheney have consistently been critical of President Donald Trump’s foreign policies, more recently over Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria. Currently, Liz Cheney is the third-highest ranking member in the Republican House.

5. McConnell to offer a resolution to oppose Syria withdrawal

  • In a break with President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republican senators have brought forward a resolution to oppose the United States’ withdrawal from Syria.
  • McConnell warns that this decision benefits Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, ISIS, Russia and Iran while urging the president pull back his invitation of Turkey’s president to visit the White House until after a “more enduring cease-fire” is established.

4. Testimony feeds the media and their Democrats new attack lines

  • On Tuesday, a top U.S. diplomat, Bill Taylor, testified before Congress and said that there were “one regular, one irregular” channels for the Trump administration’s policies with Ukraine, which if true is a big deal.
  • But while the media was feeding off of Democrats’ leaks and talking points, U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) believes, and some previous testimony agrees, “The bottom line is no one has yet to make the case for why the aid was withheld or even if the Ukrainians knew about it.”

3. Brooks is tired of Schiff’s lies

  • The House Resolution involving U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) that stated that “members of the Intelligence Committee have lost faith in his objectivity and capabilities as Chairman” was tabled with a 218-185 vote, but U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) is calling out the Democrats who voted to table the resolution.
  • Brooks made a statement where he pointed out Schiff’s recent actions are the final straw, saying he has repeatedly and “unabashedly lied to the American people.” Brooks said that Schiff should be removed from the Intelligence Committee for his actions and that he hasn’t met the standard set for those on the Intelligence Committee.

2. Remains of “Cupcake” found; Two arrested

  • After 10 days of heartbreaking search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, her remains have been found in a dumpster in Birmingham.
  • Two individuals who are currently in custody, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, will be charged with murder after the remains were found near their home.

1. Trump is getting called out by Alabama Democrats

  • President Donald Trump put out a tweet saying, “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching,” while discussing the current impeachment inquiry, and now Trump is being hypocritically and opportunistically called out relentlessly by Democrats.
  • U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Selma) shared Trump’s tweet on Facebook and added that for Trump to compare the impeachment to lynching “is despicable,” and that “the people of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, who marched, bled and died to end this type of terrorism, the sting of the President’s words is especially sharp.” U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) replied to Trump on Twitter saying, “[T]his is NOT a lynching, and shame on you for invoking such a horrific act that was used as a weapon to terrorize and murder African Americans.”

