Maybe the Supreme Court won’t take up Alabama’s abortion ban after all, but there could be a silver lining

Tuesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court on abortion and decision not to take up a case about transgender bathrooms should cause great pause among conservatives.

The Supreme Court declined to take up a case challenging an Indiana law barring abortions based on a fetus' sex, race or disability, allowing a lower court's ruling against the law to stand https://t.co/jiNiTwnBwu — POLITICO (@politico) May 28, 2019

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging a Pennsylvania school district’s bathroom policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice https://t.co/m5Xy7nvblb — POLITICO (@politico) May 28, 2019

Sure, there will be people who are happy the Alabama ACLU is suing the state over the abortion ban.

State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur) all but applauded the decision, saying, “This lawsuit is simply the first battle in what we hope will ultimately be a victorious effort to overturn Roe” and even quoted the state motto of “We Dare Defend Our Rights.”

These decisions by the Supreme Court are not the decisions conservatives expected by a Supreme Court that now has two President Donald Trump-appointed judges.

Despite the setbacks, don’t expect the president who made pro-life judges a key part of his campaign and still talks about his judges to change his tone.

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions – Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother – the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

For pro-lifers, this could even be a net benefit for their cause. Even though I am sure that they would much rather have victories in the court, the president can now make the claim that 5-4 majorities on the court aren’t good enough. He now needs another term to appoint more conservative judges.

Regardless, this issue is far from over with Alabama’s abortion ban and a slew of other states following suit. This is a battle that will continue to rage.

