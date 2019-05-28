Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Maybe the Supreme Court won’t take up Alabama’s abortion ban after all, but there could be a silver lining

Tuesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court on abortion and decision not to take up a case about transgender bathrooms should cause great pause among conservatives.

Sure, there will be people who are happy the Alabama ACLU is suing the state over the abortion ban.

State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur) all but applauded the decision, saying, “This lawsuit is simply the first battle in what we hope will ultimately be a victorious effort to overturn Roe” and even quoted the state motto of  “We Dare Defend Our Rights.”

These decisions by the Supreme Court are not the decisions conservatives expected by a Supreme Court that now has two President Donald Trump-appointed judges.

Despite the setbacks, don’t expect the president who made pro-life judges a key part of his campaign and still talks about his judges to change his tone.

For pro-lifers, this could even be a net benefit for their cause. Even though I am sure that they would much rather have victories in the court, the president can now make the claim that 5-4 majorities on the court aren’t good enough. He now needs another term to appoint more conservative judges.

Regardless, this issue is far from over with Alabama’s abortion ban and a slew of other states following suit. This is a battle that will continue to rage.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Trump Jr. to Roy Moore: ‘Time to ride off into the sunset, Judge’

Donald Trump, Jr. is calling on Roy Moore to retire from public life after reports surfaced on Tuesday that the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice is considering running for the United States Senate again in 2020.

This came after Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reportedly told The Hill, “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because [Moore] was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again.”

This led Moore to tweet out that article by The Hill, commenting, “What is Bradley so worried about?”

In a follow-up tweet, Moore asserted of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

This second Moore tweet led to a direct response from Trump, Jr.

“Don Jr.” slammed Moore, saying, “Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

Byrne, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 thus far.

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still considering entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Report: Byrne believes Roy Moore will enter Senate race in June

While former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore has not made an official decision to jump into the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) believes the failed 2017 GOP nominee could announce his candidacy within the coming days.

“People who I believe know what they’re talking about say that Judge Moore intends to announce his candidacy for the Senate in June. I welcome him to the race,” Byrne said in an interview with The Hill.

While he has not spoken directly with Moore, Byrne said those conversations occurred within the last week, according to his sources close to Moore.

“I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because he was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again,” Byrne said in the interview.

Byrne also said Moore’s baggage “hasn’t gone away.”

He added, “There are some serious pieces of litigation that have come out of all that. I personally don’t want to talk about any of that; I want to talk about how we’re going to beat Doug Jones. But I think it’s inevitable it’s going to come up in the primary campaign, and if he was the nominee, it certainly would come up in the general election.”

Moore responded to Byrne through Twitter on Tuesday, questioning why Byrne is “so worried.”

“What is Bradley so worried about,” Moore asked in a tweet, which linked to Byrne’s interview with The Hill.

Moore, who lost to Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in Alabama’s 2017 United States Senate special election, also joked and said of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

If he does officially enter the race, Moore would join Byrne, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) in challenging for Jones’ seat.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

UPDATE: Alabama Legislature sends fantasy sports bill to governor’s desk

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday passed as amended HB 361, Rep. Kyle South’s (R-Fayette) bill that would legalize daily fantasy sports contests like DraftKings and FanDuel in the state.

The bill previously passed the House 74-22 and last week was given an overwhelming favorable report by the Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee.

The full Senate tacked on an amendment by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) to increase the tax on daily fantasy contest operators under the bill from 6% to 10.5%. This was done in order to raise more revenue for the state. South estimated the bill would have generated between $1.7 million – $4.1 million annually for Alabama’s General Fund before Orr’s amendment increased the amount.

All of the states bordering Alabama already allow for the playing of daily fantasy sports either through an app or online. The games are played in 43 total states.

South has emphasized the games that would be legalized under his bill are predominantly contests of skill rather than predominantly of chance.

The Senate vote on final passage of HB 361 was 22-8.

The bill now heads back to the House, which is expected to concur with the Senate’s amended version. House concurrence would send HB 361 to the governor’s desk.

Read more about the bill here.

Update 7:20 p.m.:

The House has concurred with the Senate passed version of HB 361, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

State Senate committee approves bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee on Tuesday unanimously gave a favorable report as amended to legislation aimed at bringing more rural and high-tech jobs to Alabama.

HB 540, one of the top remaining priorities for lawmakers and industry recruiters as the 2019 session winds down this week, is known as the “Alabama Incentives Modernization Act.” Sponsored by State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the bill seeks to bring the Yellowhammer State’s economic incentives up to speed with what other states are doing to attract jobs.

The bill expands the number of rural communities that may incentivize companies under the Alabama Jobs Act. HB 540 also would provide incentives for tech companies to make Alabama a permanent home.

Previously passed by the House of Representatives on a unanimous 98-0 vote, the bill is being carried in the upper chamber by Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper).

Speaking to the committee on Tuesday, Reed emphasized the importance of attracting and keeping entrepreneurs and job creators in Alabama. He said that the state could miss out on the next Facebook or Apple because its incentives system is currently out-of-date.

Read more about the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama Senate committee approves bill to reform ‘badly broken’ Board of Pardons and Paroles

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday gave a favorable report to a bill that would provide much-needed reform of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

HB 380, sponsored by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper), would be a comprehensive overhaul of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. The legislation would specifically mandate that individuals convicted of certain violent offenses (Class A felonies) serve 85 percent of his or her sentence before being eligible for parole. Current law only stipulates that violent offenders serve one-third or 10 years of his or her sentence, whichever is less, unless a unanimous vote of the board rules otherwise.

The bill was crafted by Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in response to reports in the fall that the board was releasing dangerous felons back onto the street long before their sentences were up. Marshall has called the board “badly broken.”

One egregious example that the attorney general pointed to in a video released this spring was that of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is now charged with three murders in Marshall’s home county after he was released by the Board of Pardons and Paroles while serving a life sentence.

In fact, the state last week announced that it will pay the maximum settlement allowed under the law to the families of Spencer’s victims because of the Board of Pardons and Paroles’ failure.

However, Board of Pardons and Paroles Chair Lyn Head on Tuesday testified, “We are not broken.”

She even defended the board’s release of Spencer, claiming it was unavoidable.

Prior to his release and subsequent alleged murder spree, Spencer had lived a life of crime stretching across three decades, beginning in 1984 at the age of 19. He was convicted and imprisoned for numerous serious property and violent crimes, as well as for numerous disciplinary infractions in prison and for several successful escapes from prison.

On two separate occasions, Spencer was sentenced to life imprisonment. In one memorable case, he attempted to burglarize an occupied home and, refusing to retreat, had to be shot by the homeowner.

Despite all of this, Spencer was granted parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on November 2, 2017.

Spencer was at that time released to a homeless shelter in Birmingham where he was supposed to remain for six months. However, after only three weeks, he left.

Spencer then traveled to Guntersville, where he had several run-ins with law enforcement and was charged for multiple violations of the law, including: traffic offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a firearm.

Nonetheless, his parole was not revoked — which seemingly led to three innocent lives being taken.

Less than six months after being released, in July 2018, Spencer allegedly murdered Martha Reliford through blunt-force trauma to her head. Her body was discovered only after the bodies of Marie Martin and her seven-year-old grandson, Colton Lee, were found in a nearby home. They also had been brutally murdered.

Spencer was charged in the three deaths with capital murder in August 2018. He is currently awaiting trial in the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery.

HB 380 would also require that at least one of the three members of the board be a current or former law enforcement officer with a minimum of 10 years’ experience “in or with a law enforcement agency which has among its primary duties and responsibilities the investigation of violent crimes or the apprehension, arrest, or supervision of the perpetrators thereof.”

Additionally, HB 380 would establish a director of Pardons and Paroles that would serve as its chief executive officer. This position would be appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the governor. The bill makes further structural and operational changes to the board to increase accountability and efficiency.

Language in the bill reaffirms that “the board’s paramount duty is to protect public safety” when making decisions, a key point Rowe on Tuesday stressed. She cautioned that the board’s primary role is not to reduce the prison population, despite some misguided perception to the contrary.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) is the Senate sponsor of the legislation. Ward is well known for being the leading bipartisan criminal justice reform advocate in the state legislature.

He cleared up “misinformation” surrounding the bill, saying the legislation would safeguard against the premature release of only the worst type of convicted offenders and not inhibit the release and rehabilitation of those imprisoned for lesser, non-violent offenses.

State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) opposed the bill in committee, calling it “premature.”

The committee vote was 6-5 on party lines, with State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) abstaining.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

