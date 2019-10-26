A look at the good work of Rick Pate, Will Ainsworth, Jack Hawkins

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

We have two men who were elected to statewide constitutional offices last year who seem to be doing a good job. They are both working quietly and diligently in their new posts.

Rick Pate was sworn in as the state’s Agriculture Commissioner in January. He followed John McMillan, who served eight years as Agriculture Commissioner. McMillan took a nonpolitical, hardworking, business-like approach. Pate seems to have taken a page from his friend McMillan and appears to have the same non-flamboyant, business-like approach to the job.

Rick Pate is a lifetime farmer who seems to have been perfectly scripted for the role of agriculture commissioner of Alabama. My observation of Alabama politics is that Alabamians have a way of ascertaining who the real farmer is in the Ag Commission race. Even urban voters tend to select the man who is an agri-business man.

Rick Pate fits that bill as an agri-business man. He wants to do a good job as commissioner of agriculture and not appear to have his eye on a higher office or in other words, use the job as a stepping stone. He will more than likely serve two four-year terms managing this large and important department and retire to the farm.

Rick Pate was born 62 years ago, and grew up working on his family’s cattle and poultry operations in Lowndes County. With his roots in agriculture, it was a natural choice for him to attend Auburn University. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Ag and Horticulture from Auburn in 1978.

Pate started and ran a successful landscape company in Montgomery for 36 years. However, he never left his beloved home in Lowndes County. In addition to landscaping, he has a purebred Charolais cattle operation. Rick was mayor of Lowndesboro for 14 years before being elected Agriculture Commissioner. He was on the Town Council for eight years prior to becoming mayor. He has been active in the state Republican Party for decades.

Having grown up on a farm, running a business and serving as mayor of a small town, has given Pate a unique perspective to the office of Agriculture Commissioner. He has a genuine concern for the future of agriculture and the people of Alabama.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is a man with a different mission. Unlike Pate, he wants to and will seek higher office. In fact, if Kay Ivey does not run for reelection in 2022, young Will Ainsworth will be a candidate for governor of Alabama, and my suggestion would be do not bet against him being elected governor.

Ainsworth is young. At 38 years old, he is one of the youngest lieutenant governors in state history. He was born and raised in Albertville in picturesque Marshall County, to parents who were self-made financially successful folks. He attended Marshall County public schools and then went on to Auburn University. He graduated from Auburn with a degree in marketing. He owns and operates the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo which draws more than 20,000 attendees each year.

Prior to entering public service, he worked as a youth pastor at Albertville’s Grace Baptist Church and was a co-founder of Dream Ranch, one of the premier hunting and fishing lodges in the United States. At age 33, he was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives where he served for one term from 2014 to 2018, prior to his election as lieutenant governor in November 2018.

After a close Republican primary victory, he won overwhelmingly in the general election. He actually received the most votes of any candidate for constitutional office on the general election ballot.

Ainsworth has won the respect and admiration of many of the veteran state senators for his quick grasp of the intricate senate rules. He presides effectively and fairly. State Senator Jabo Waggoner, (R-Vestavia), who has been observing lieutenant governors for over three decades, recently said, “Will Ainsworth has learned the rules and presided better than any lieutenant governor I can remember.” These same sentiments were echoed by other veteran state senators.

Will Ainsworth has a bright future in Alabama politics. It also does not hurt that he hails from the vote-rich and growth centered Tennessee Valley Huntsville metro area of the state.

Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. has recently celebrated 30 years as presiding officer of the Troy University System. He has done a yeoman’s job over those three decades. He has left an indelible legacy in Alabama higher education history. He is the longest-serving chancellor of a major university in not only Alabama but the entire nation.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

Oct. 26, 1921

President Warren G. Harding’s visit to Birmingham on Oct. 26, 1921, was the highlight of a weeklong 50th anniversary celebration at Capitol Park (Now Linn Park). The president and first lady Florence King Harding, along with other dignitaries, took part in events celebrating the growth of Birmingham. Harding’s speech was notable because it was the first delivered by a sitting president in the South that called for political equality for African-Americans.

Harding and the first lady led a parade around the business district in a Premocar, manufactured by Preston Motors Corp. in Birmingham. After disembarking from the car at the Tutwiler Hotel, the president reviewed the remainder of the parade, which included Civil War veterans, National Guardsmen, industrial workers and the “Pioneers of 1861,” representatives of people living in the city when it was founded. It was estimated more than 100,000 people were on hand for the parade and in the park for the president’s speech.

During the day, Harding made remarks at a luncheon in his honor, viewed a Fashion-Industrial Exposition and a mine-rescue demonstration, laid the cornerstone of the Masonic Temple and toured the city by car. He made his final appearance at the Pageant of Birmingham in Avondale Park.

Harding said Birmingham welcomed him with the “greatest, warmest and most enthusiastic reception” of his term in office.

Read more at Bhamwiki

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Lake Thurlow is coming back up following completion of a two-year project to replace spillway gates at Thurlow Dam.

Lake levels are scheduled to begin rising on Tuesday, Oct. 29, reaching normal full pool by Thursday, Oct. 31.

The drawdown was needed to replace the dam’s 36 spillway crest gates, known as flashboards, which were installed in the 1920s. The replacements, called Obermeyer gates, are more efficient than the old system and will provide greater control to manage water resources, according to Thurlow Dam Superintendent Joel Johnson.

“These new gates will allow us to maintain better control of the water flow over the spillway,” Johnson said.

Alabama Power worked with the Alabama Historical Commission and the University of Alabama to research Thurlow Dam when designing the new gates. The dam was built on site of an early 19th-century textile mill.

The new design will feature four spans that operate independently across the top of the dam but will mimic the historic look of the original dam. Decades ago, local boosters promoted Thurlow Dam as the “Niagara of the South” for the way the Tallapoosa River spills over the dam when all the gates are open.

“With this project, we wanted to do our best to make sure the improved Thurlow Dam keeps its historic look and feel. This will resemble the Thurlow Dam we all know and remember,” Johnson said.

The work was done over the summers of 2018 and 2019 to take advantage of drier weather.

Alabama Power reminds individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities to always be alert to changing conditions on company reservoirs and be prepared to take necessary steps to protect property.

Learn more about Alabama Power’s hydro projects at www.apcshorelines.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

More than 42 million people were affected by the flu during the 2018-2019 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flu season has started in the United States and is expected to run from October through late March.

In response to high flu rates from previous years and in preparation for the peak of the upcoming flu season, the University of Alabama at Birmingham is taking extra measures to promote flu education and prevention through its one-stop flu resource website, uab.edu/flu.

Visitors can find information on uab.edu/flu about where to get the flu shot, what to do if they have the flu, how to avoid spreading it and other frequently asked questions. It also includes resources such as informational “myth vs. truth” videos and posters that can be shared by schools, churches and other public places. The site is UAB’s primary flu resource center and will be kept up to date regularly throughout the season.

Staying flu free

UAB experts agree that a flu shot is a simple way to avoid the flu. Not only can getting the flu shot keep you from getting the flu, but it can help reduce any symptoms you may experience should you end up having the flu. Another important reason to get the flu shot is that it protects people you come in contact with from becoming infected.

The CDC recommends getting the flu shot before the end of October if possible, as it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect. While you can still get a flu shot in January, experts urge that getting vaccinated earlier in the season better prepares your immune system to fight off any contact with the flu virus, whereas getting it later in the season can lead to less protection.

Employees and students across UAB and UAB Medicine have access to free flu shots, and community members can find where to get their flu shots through the CDC’s Flu Vaccine Finder.

Treating the flu

According to UAB Hospital Epidemiologist Rachael Lee, M.D., the flu can strike with zero warning.

“You will have fevers, body aches, a sore throat and coughing, and then you can have other symptoms as well, such as shortness of breath,” Lee said. “You can feel dehydrated, meaning you may be dizzy, and you may be a little bit confused.”

Once you have the flu, what can make you feel better?

“Give it time,” said Starr Steinhilber, M.D., physician in UAB’s Division of Internal Medicine. “Viruses will run their course, and there’s very little you can do to speed them up; but there are things that can make you feel better in the meantime.”

Her tips include:

  1. Do not underestimate the power of ibuprofen or acetaminophen. For older children and adults, it can make a world of difference in relieving symptoms.
  2. Rest.
  3. Drink plenty of fluids.
  4. Take an antiviral medicine if prescribed by your doctor.
  5. A humidifier, steam from a hot shower or saline spray will help with sinuses temporarily and do not have many side effects. The more sinuses drain, the less likely you will get a sinus or ear infection.
  6. Lozenges or anything to suck on will help the throat feel better. Your throat hurts because of sinus drainage, and keeping it moist helps reduce that pain.

For more information and helpful tips regarding the flu, visit UAB’s flu resources at uab.edu/flu.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Last week, the Alabama Department of Labor reported a new record low unemployment rate of 3% and additional historic bests for the number of people working and in the labor force.

In an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington touted the 3% seasonally adjusted figure for September, which was down a tenth of a point from the previous record set in August.

He credited Gov. Kay Ivey for her commitment to employment.

“I would have to say I look up to the governor,” he said. “Gov. Kay Ivey has a strong commitment to job creation, to workforce development. So right now, in my opinion, the relationship we are afforded through Gov. Ivey’s leadership is building really strong public and private partnerships. I think that is a direct result of all of these milestones that we’re hitting. Look at the fact that our unemployment rate is at a historic low, 3%. It was almost unheard of in years past. But look at where we are right now. There are jobs out there available, and one of the responsibilities for our agency is to make sure we raise awareness with job seekers and connect them with employers that want hire for specific positions.”

Washington explained there are efforts underway to get the number even lower. He said his agency serves as a mechanism to connect job seekers and employers seeking to fill positions that require specific skill sets.

“The collaboration right now with Gov. Ivey’s administration is humming on all cylinders,” he added. “As you heard me mention, the state’s unemployment rate is at a historic low – 3%. But also, one challenge is the number of people that we documented as unemployed is at an all-time low, which is good. But that 66,000 people that we reported as unemployed, in my opinion, they are facing barriers to get into the workforce. We want to push those job seekers who are unemployed to one of our 50 career centers around the state who will do an assessment. If they need specific training, we can move them into training programs and get them into some of these in-demand high-wage jobs.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Brand Leege knew well before he graduated high school what he planned to do the rest of his life.

“I used to laugh in high school when the teacher would ask me what I wanted to do when I got out of school. I told them, ‘I got a job. I know what I’m going to do.’”

Leege didn’t need to apply for the job, either — he would follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather at Dauphine Shoeteria, the shoe repair business his grandfather started 97 years ago.

Brand Leege continues family legacy of Dauphine Shoeteria from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“My grandfather opened up in 1922 right down the street,” Leege said. “I started working down here when I was in high school, and then after I got out of the Navy in 1968, I came back to work for my father. We worked together until 1985 when he passed away, then my mother and I ran it until she passed away 12 years ago.”

Leege runs the business now, serving customers with the same smile and friendly help their parents and grandparents received from his father and grandfather before him. Leege says folks drive from all over Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida to see him.

“I’m real proud of that reputation,” Leege said. “It’s nice when you go somewhere, walking through the store and somebody says, ‘Hey Mr. Dauphine! How you doing?’”

Leege mainly fixes shoes, purses and luggage, although he says he’ll try to fix anything that you can bring through the front door. The most memorable item he’s been asked to fix?

“A leather G-string,” Leege laughed.

Leege says his customers inspire him to keep working, despite reaching and passing the traditional retirement age.

“I’ve got great customers,” Leege said.

Dauphine Shoeteria is located at 208 Conti Street and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

