7 hours ago

A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club is an Alabama Bright Light shining the way for youths

The A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club has a long history of serving youths in the Birmingham area, and its future is brighter than ever.

When philanthropist and businessman Gaston opened the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club in Birmingham in 1967, his mission was to empower the young people in the community and give them a place where they can be mentored and challenged to be productive citizens.

That vision has proved solid and true. Today, the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club has taught thousands of children that important message.

“If you look at how kids develop today, it’s all based around technology,” CEO Frank Adams Jr. said. “Technology has been a huge tool in getting kids to understand that the world is much larger than they thought in the past.”

A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club nurtures generations of Birmingham youth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The club will soon enjoy a new building next to the Birmingham CrossPlex in the Five Points West neighborhood. The new space is modern, with the latest technology and facilities for fun and learning.

“We have operated out of our old clubhouse since the ‘90s. While that was a wonderful opportunity in the Birmingham area, a few years ago we began discussions with our board about moving into a new space,” Adams said. “We were thinking big about what we could do for this community.”

The new location puts A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club in the center of an active neighborhood.

“Five Points West has always been a vibrant part of Birmingham’s social scene and it’s also an area where young people and their families like to work and play,” Adams said. “This area is perfect for our club. We wanted a ‘village center’ concept.”

The children pay $8 a year to participate in the many programs the club offers, while the actual cost per child is nearly $1,000 per year. The club and its staff enrich the lives of the young ones in health and nutrition, character and leadership, education, art, music, sports and recreation.

Adams is proof of the program’s impact. He attended the club when he was young.

“I know personally what this club means to the children we serve. I was a club kid myself,” he said. “Everything we’re doing now is centered around providing that same mentorship I received. We see every day the transformation that kids have when you challenge and empower them. I can’t think of anything more rewarding than getting to experience this every day.”

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at karimshamsibasha@gmail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education

There is still time this year to change the life of an Alabama student seeking a better education.

A contribution to one of the state’s Scholarship Granting Organizations will help fund the dreams of these deserving children who want nothing more than to attend a school where they can excel.

Make your contribution before December 31 and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit on up to 50% of your 2019 tax liability.

Learn about this incredible scholarship program and how to claim your tax credit.

10 hours ago

Top five stories for the Auburn Tigers in 2019

Auburn’s athletic teams enjoyed tremendous success in 2019, with some reaching new heights and others returning to prominence.

Here are five top stories from the year:

1. Finally, a trip to the Final Four. Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl led his squad to the school’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four. Auburn is now one of only eight SEC teams to ever reach college basketball’s magical milestone. If not for a missed call at the end of the game, who knows how the Tigers’ 2019 season ends. By any measure, as noted by CBS announcer Jim Nance, Auburn’s Final Four debut was a “massive achievement.” Pearl’s Tigers are finishing the calendar year much like they started it. Riding an 11-game win streak to start the season, they are projected as a high seed in the NCAA tournament once again.

2. “A second” Iron Bowl win in the last three years. Who knew Auburn fans in 2019 would find a fresh way to tell an old joke? (Not that they cared whether the other version had gotten old.) This year’s version of the rivalry proved, yet again, that head coach Gus Malzahn is adept at managing every one of the 3,600 seconds which make up a college football game. The 2019 Iron Bowl also showed why Gus Malzahn is the greatest coach to ever walk the sidelines at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Malzahn is the only SEC coach not requiring an interpreter to have beaten Nick Saban. With the Tigers’ 48-45 thriller over Alabama, Malzahn joins Les Miles as the only coach to have ever beaten Saban three times.

3. Derrick Brown comes back. One could argue that the second biggest story on the list does not happen without the third. In February, Malzahn got the news that Brown and seven other draft-eligible Tigers had decided to forgo early entry to the NFL and return to school. Brown anchored a stout 2019 defense in which he was virtually unblockable. Likely a top five pick in the 2020 draft, Brown received his due in the form of numerous postseason awards. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-America. Brown was also the 2019 recipient of the Lott IMPACT Trophy which annually recognizes a college football player for outstanding character.

4. Omaha! The 2019 Auburn baseball team reached the College World Series for the first time in 22 years. The Tigers won the Atlanta Regional and the Chapel Hill Super Regional on their way to Omaha. Following a 38-win season in 2019 that included the ultimate road trip to Nebraska, the expectations are high going into 2020. Look for coach Butch Thompson’s team to be right there in the mix again next summer.

5. Beating Oregon in Texas. Coaches like to emphasize that no single game means more than any other. But it is hard not to look back and see that winning the skirmish with the eventual PAC 12 champion was big. It vaulted the Tigers into the national discussion right out of the gate. And had they dropped the opener, beating Tulane and Kent State the following two weeks would not exactly have amounted to cleansing wins. Having to wait three weeks to get back on track would have been unsatisfying for Malzahn’s team. Instead, Bo Nix connected with Seth Williams with nine seconds left on the clock, and the Tigers cruised to a 5-0 start.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

10 hours ago

Top five stories for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019

A few more legends were made at the University of Alabama in 2019. With Nick Saban’s program continuing to operate in the thinnest air, it is not surprising that Tide sports drove much of the discussion nationally.

Here are the top five stories this year:

1. Tua Tagovailoa’s strength in the face of adversity. When Kirk Herbstreit interviewed Tua following his season-ending injury, Herbstreit’s most enduring takeaway from the conversation was the strength of Tua’s uplifting spirit. It is natural to think Herbstreit would have been impressed with the record-setting quarterback’s grasp of offensive concepts or his ability to read defenses. Instead, Herbstreit raved about Tua’s positivity and the effect Tua has had on his own family and even Herbstreit, himself. Grounded in a strong Christian faith, how Tua handled himself off the field was ultimately a much bigger story in 2019 than his play on the field.

2. Jalen Hurts becomes an ambassador for the process. When Hurts quarterbacked the Crimson Tide it was easy to see he was in many ways a reflection of his coach. Disciplined and hyper-focused, Hurts was relentless beginning with his debut game against USC as a freshman. This year’s Oklahoma version of Hurts was soaked in that same fuel. It was evident that the principles of Saban’s process by which he runs his legendary program were deeply engrained in Hurts. When Oklahoma football’s own social media account tried to highlight some of the Sooners’ impressive offensive stats, Hurts slid into the comments section writing, “Rat poison.” After a blowout win against Texas Tech in September, Hurts was spotted in the weight room working out while still wearing his game pants. Hurts may turn out to be the first successful franchisee of Saban’s methods.

3. The Tide fielded one of the greatest wide receiver units ever. People need to take a minute and appreciate how great Alabama’s wide receiver corps was this season. Florida and FSU had some standout groups in the 1990s. USC had a few in the early 2000s. There were a couple of times LSU had a great tandem. However, no one has had four who threatened defenses every single down like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. The foursome combined for 3,431 of Alabama’s 4,122 receiving yards, and only Jeudy averaged less than 17 yards per reception.

4. “When you get to the top of the mountain, you become the mountain.” Those are the words of Saban as part of HBO’s “The Art of Coaching,” a documentary highlighting his work and relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The documentary itself provides fascinating insight into how the two men became the best in their respective professions. Any person in a position of leadership, in any industry, would be well-served to watch and learn from these men. This quote is also a good reminder of exactly the kind of historic run on which Saban and the Tide find themselves. When the Tide square off against Michigan on January 1, Saban will be gunning for his 157th win at the helm in Tuscaloosa. That’s averaging more than 12 wins a season along with five national championships in the toughest version of the SEC in history. Tide fans, stop … breathe it in … best run ever.

5. Alabama hires a new basketball coach. Perhaps nothing could better symbolize the difficulty of serving as head men’s basketball coach at Alabama than the jump from No. 4 to No. 5 on this very list. But Nate Oats is game to try. Hired in March, Oats will likely have a season or two honeymoon to get the program headed in the right direction. Having enjoyed significant success with a smaller program, Oats has a reputation for being a bright basketball mind with intense focus.

Bonus: An entertaining impersonation of Saban at Christmas recently made the rounds on social media. It was good. But there will really only be one true Saban impersonator, and that is former Tide player Rob Ezell. Enjoy.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

12 hours ago

AmeriCorps volunteers make improvements at Lakepoint State Park

During this season of giving, one group of young adults donated their time, energy and work ethic to the Alabama State Parks System to help with improvements at Lakepoint State Park north of Eufaula.

As part of the AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) program, a team of young adults ages 18-25 made improvements to the bathroom facilities at the campground at Lakepoint.

AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs made up of three primary programs that take different approaches to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. Members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining state and national parks, preparing for disasters and more.

According to the AmeriCorps website, the program works with numerous people and groups in the following ways:

AmeriCorps members help communities recover from the damage caused by natural and other disasters.

AmeriCorps members build affordable housing units for families to increase economic opportunity for those living in poverty.

AmeriCorps members facilitate mentorship programs to connect students with community members who can help with academic performance and college preparation.

AmeriCorps members remove trash and other man-made debris from local ponds to promote environmental sustainability.

AmeriCorps members encourage community members to donate fresh produce to local schools to promote healthy futures and reduce childhood obesity.

AmeriCorps members assist veterans and military families in filing for benefits claims so that they get access to the resources they need.

Tasha Simon, Natural Resource Planner with the Alabama State Parks Division, said AmeriCorps NCCC, which focuses on young adults to promote team-building, made a visit to Alabama to explain the role of the program’s service units. Simon quickly realized how State Parks could benefit from having one of the teams donate their time and effort to make one of the parks better.

After going through the tedious application and screening processes, Simon got word that Alabama had been selected from among 50 applicants for an AmeriCorps NCCC team.

“Our project entailed restoring the exterior of the bathhouses in the picnic area of the park. Exterior siding was removed and replaced with more-durable concrete board,” Simon said. “The Lakepoint staff was excited about the scope of work completed and the quality of the work performed by the team. We all hope to have more opportunities to work with AmeriCorps NCCC on future projects in the State Parks System.”

Simon said State Parks’ experience with AmeriCorps NCCC shows this is a team full of young, service-oriented people. It allows them to do service work all over the United States and in other areas. This particular team has just come from Puerto Rico where they helped that country rebuild from the destruction of Hurricane Florence.

“This allows young adults to learn new skills so they can take those skills into their life and kind of figure out where they’re going with those skills,” Simon said. “Our staff at Lakepoint mentored them on how to use small power tools. They had never used those before. We gave them some training, and they will be able to take those skills to their next project.”

Simon was especially impressed with Eric Cullen, the team leader from Bayou One, which is based in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

“Eric has got his stuff together,” she said. “Eric has great potential in his career path.”

Cullen, who is from Albany, N.Y., said he was pleased to dispel the stereotypes of the South during his AmeriCorps NCCC work, and he especially enjoyed the mild weather. The AmeriCorps program also gave him the opportunity to expand his experience outside of his field of study.

“I was two years out of college,” Cullen said. “I had finished my bachelor’s degree. I had worked in the private sector. I was thinking about grad school. I had some friends who had done AmeriCorps. To be honest, I wanted to stay out of the office as long as I could, dodge the cubicle for another year. I thought about working with my hands for a good cause. I’m learning good construction skills. It’s not completely altruistic and selfless. It’s definitely skills I can use at my home.”

The team members who were able to finish out the project with Cullen in December were Eric Bataluna from Idaho, Julia Raup-Collado and Amy Skotek, both from Pennsylvania.

“Everyone I’ve worked with just likes helping other people,” Cullen said. “In our last project we were doing construction with people who haven’t had a functioning roof in two years. In the case of Lakepoint, it’s nice to get a project where we can get it done. It’s such a beautiful place. Some mornings when we get here, the fog is lifting off the water. We couldn’t ask for a more scenic location to be working.”

Simon said she hopes this isn’t the last State Parks will see of the AmeriCorps NCCC teams.

“We have submitted applications for AmeriCorps NCCC’s fourth round,” she said. “If we are awarded a second team, it would be the end of February through May. They will probably continue with general projects that we have at Lakepoint. That could renovate the docks or the decks on the cabins and cottages.”

In addition to learning the benefits of working together as a team, the AmeriCorps NCCC members receive other benefits such as student loan deferment, skills and training, a living allowance, limited health benefit options, an education award upon completion of service to help pay for college, graduate school, or vocational training, or to repay student loans, and career opportunities with leading employers from the private, public and nonprofit sectors.

Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs was especially appreciative of the AmeriCorps NCCC volunteer effort.

“It is an honor for our city to host you during the service project here at Lakepoint,” Tibbs said. “Lake Eufaula and Lakepoint State Park are so important to our way of life here in southeast Alabama, and to have an AmeriCorps team here is just amazing. This was a perfect opportunity for the team members to meet young people in our community and show what is possible through volunteerism and public service.”

Visit www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps/americorps-programs/americorps-nccc for more information.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

1 day ago

‘God’s almighty power’: Ozark PD officer shot three times in head now walking, talking

After Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh earlier this month was shot a total of six times in the line of duty, it was said that the officer would need “a miracle.” Now, according to a Thursday release from the department, signs are pointing towards prayers for Yoh being answered.

Yoh was shot in the head three times by a suspect using a rifle. The suspect was then fatally shot by officers.

Ozark PD advised that as of December 26, Yoh has full movement of his hands, arms and legs. He has the ability to stand, sit, walk short distances with assistance, open both eyes (with almost full vision) and feed himself.

Cognitive signs look positive, too. Yoh is reportedly recognizing friends and family, reading and speaking fluently.

The department summarized this as “significant improvement.” This comes after a release earlier in the week had already said Yoh was experiencing “miraculous” improvement.

On Thursday, Ozark PD also requested for members of the public to continue praying for a “complete recovery.”

Yoh still has “a long road ahead of him.”

RELATED: Ozark police officer shot in line of duty needs help with medical bills

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

