7 Things: Trump wins on travel ban — Alabama Governor Ivey warns tariffs could cost 4,000 jobs — Rep. Byrne doesn’t want refugee center in Baldwin County — and more

1. President Donald Trump wins legal battle over his travel ban, a year plus of pouting and speculation loses

— There really is no way to spin the latest Supreme Court ruling as anything but an unmitigated total victory for Trump, the 5-to-4 ruling was based on the letter of the law not tweets or hysterical protests.

— The real hero in all of this is Alabama native, Senator Mitch McConnell, who stalled Obama’s pick of Merrick Garland, created the Supreme Court campaign issue, and saw Neil Gorsuch confirmed.

2. Gov. Kay Ivey continues to sound the alarm on tariffs, says it could cost 4,000 jobs

— The governor has spoken “directly” to Vice President Mike Pence, according to Al.com, adding she sent letters to Congress: “I’ve sent several letters not only to the president but also to our Congressional delegation, so they know about our concerns,” she said.

— Another letter went to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Al.com reports, citing the 4,000 jobs the tariffs could cost Alabama, calling it a “threat to Alabama’s economy,” adding she strongly was against “any efforts that may harm those companies that employ thousands of Alabamians and contribute billions to our economy.”

3. Congressman Bradley Byrne believes holding immigrants on Orange Beach is “inhumane“

— As the border issues continue to dominate the news, catch-and-release has been re-authorized until suitable housing is found for families and illegal aliens. Baldwin County has been identified as a possible place to house them.

— Rep. Byrne noted the current lack of appropriate accommodations at the site, “No utilities — which means no water, no electricity. So obviously there’s nothing out there, so they’ll just have to put them in tents. It’s very hot, very humid. You know, bugs, snakes and hurricanes potentially.”

4. The left ramps-up their harassment campaign, Internet Tough Guys pile-on, Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets Secret Service protection



— After a weekend of insane reactions to Trump administration officials, now Senator Mitch McConnell and his wife, Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Choi, were harassed on the street after leaving a Georgetown event.

— Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will now receive temporary Secret Service protection at her home after she was chased from a restaurant. Other Administration officials were harassed at home, and liberals cheer them on.

5. The gay-marriage ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, is now 3 years old; 8 Alabama counties still won’t issue marriage licenses

— In the three years since the issue of gay marriage became settled with a Supreme Court ruling, the public opinion hasn’t shifted that much, it was 55 in favor of same-sex marriage in 2015 and it is now 62 percent.

— After the ruling, Alabama changed its law to give counties the option of issuing any marriage licenses and 8 counties sill choose not to. They are Autauga, Clarke, Cleburne, Covington, Elmore, Geneva, Pike and Washington.

6. The Business Council of Alabama moves to replace Bill Canary after months of consternation and membership losses

— In a move that most political observers saw coming a mile away, the BCA finally agrees to a quicker transition plan that replaces Bill Canary by end-of-year rather than at end-of-contract in 2020 in a move they hope will stop the bleeding from their organization.

— A list of heavy-hitters have left the most-powerful organization in the state. Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Protective Life Corporation, Progress Rail and Parker Towing have all left the BCA during the last week.

7. Americans know nothing about their political enemies according to a new poll

— Democrats believe that large numbers of Republicans are old, rich, evangelical southerners — they are wrong.

— Republicans believe that large numbers of Democrats are black, gay, heathens who belong to unions — they are wrong.