7 hours ago

650-mile paddle race from Weiss Lake to Mobile Bay awards winners

Florida native Bobby Johnson won the inaugural Great Alabama 650 paddle race from Weiss Lake to Mobile Bay.

Johnson set a blistering pace for the 650-mile core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, completing the race in seven days, eight hours, one minute and 55 seconds. He crossed the finish line at Fort Morgan between 10 and 11 p.m. Sept. 21.

It was a race that took competitors onto some of the most scenic lakes and rivers in the state and past Alabama Power dams and waterways.

Johnson covered more than 85 miles per day with an average moving speed of almost 5 miles per hour. Before the race started, Johnson said he wanted “to set the time to beat on the course.”

Great Alabama 650 paddle race showcases state’s beauty, racers’ endurance from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Not far behind Johnson was Salli O’Donnell, the only female solo competitor. O’Donnell, who lives in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, led for the first 500 miles of the race and finished at roughly 5 a.m., or six hours behind Johnson.

Both Johnson and O’Donnell were recognized in a ceremony Sept. 22, even though the race was still on at that point. Tandem paddlers Ryan Gillikin of Bay Minette and Susan Jordan of Mississippi had a great incentive to paddle on. As the last entry in the race, the team stood to collect a $7,500 prize if they completed the race in under 10 days.

The two did just that on their ninth day. Of the 12 entrants in the Alabama 650, only the three winners completed the course.

As the top male, top female and top tandem, the finishers split a $22,500 prize equally among those three divisions.

For more information on the Great Alabama 650 and plans for 2020’s race, visit alabamascenicrivertrail.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Alabama’s Smart Neighborhood featured in first U.S. Smart City Expo

The Smart City Expo Atlanta might have been in Georgia but included a piece of Alabama.

The Sept. 11-13 expo drew people from across the world to learn about what makes a city “smart.” Topics included infrastructure and transportation, economic development, technology and cybersecurity, energy and sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

The event was the first U.S. edition of Smart City Expo World Congress, with its goal of encouraging and empowering cities across the globe to create a better future for their residents through urban and social innovation.

One Alabama connection to the international gathering was a panel on Connectivity Through Smart Neighborhoods.

Alabama Power and its sister company Georgia Power have partnered with home builders and technology vendors on state-of-the art “smart” neighborhoods in both states. The first completed Smart Neighborhood® is at Reynolds Landing in Hoover, while other neighborhoods are in development in Auburn and Atlanta.

Moderating the Smart Neighborhood discussion was Todd Rath, director of marketing strategy, programs and intelligence for Alabama Power. Panelists included James Leverette, research engineer for Southern Company; Erika Gupta, technology manager, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy; and Chuck Chipper, director of production innovation at Atlanta-based home construction company PulteGroup.

Chipper said when homebuilders first offered smart technology options in homes 10 to 15 years ago, many times the pitch fell flat. Today, however, buyers have the expectation that new homes are smart-ready.

“They want to have that backbone established. They want the ability to take a building-block approach to make a house as smart as they need,” Chipper said. “The younger buyers, the millennials, they grew up with a smartphone in their hand, so connectivity is super important to them. We are seeing much greater interest in sustainability and energy efficiency. If the price point is right and the location is right, it will give you a competitive advantage.”

All homes in Alabama Power and Georgia Power Smart Neighborhoods are designed to make customers’ lives more comfortable, convenient and connected through features that can be managed by smartphones and voice activation. Energy efficiency is a key part of each neighborhood, and each home has advanced energy-saving technology and appliances.

“The feedback we’ve gotten is extremely positive. I really think people are utilizing the smart home technology to whatever their level of comfort is with it,” Leverette said.

The Reynolds Landing neighborhood is powered by the traditional electric grid as well as a local “microgrid” composed of solar panels, battery storage and back-up generation. Similarly, on Atlanta’s Upper West Side, Georgia Power is creating a townhome community, Altus at the Quarter, where power from the grid is supplemented by rooftop solar installations and in-home battery storage.

Gupta said the technology is a glimpse into the future and provides value to everyone by being able to help support the power grid.

“That can help us lower the cost of energy for everyone, including those in traditional homes,” Gupta said, adding that future technology may allow for even more of what’s called “peak shaving.”

The cost of energy is typically highest at peak times, such as during hot summer afternoons and cold winter mornings.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

9 hours ago

Flowers: The political graveyard is full of congressmen who have tried to run for the Senate

The field is probably formulated for our 2020 Senate race. A Republican will be heavily favored to capture the seat currently held by our Democratic Senator, Doug Jones. Alabama is one of if not the most Republican states in the nation. It is quite an anomaly that a liberal Democrat has sat in that seat for over a year.

Recently I got a very nice letter from a lady who reads my column regularly. She kindly told me that she has read my column religiously for over a decade and that she trusts my analysis of Alabama politics.

She, however, said, “Mr. Flowers, I notice how you are always sounding the opinion that Doug Jones will most surely be defeated in 2020. You also take that position regarding all Democrats on your television interviews. You may well be right in predicting that since the state is so blindly in love with Trump. However, it strikes me that you could on occasion lend your voice to positives about Doug Jones and others and perhaps give more balanced information. No need to stoke the fires of it’s all over before it is, might even cause some voters to think about the alternative to Roy Moores and Gary Palmers of the world.”

My response to her was: “Thanks for your nice note and thanks for reading the column. I have strived over the years to be objective, nonpartisan, nonjudgmental, nor to express my personal opinion of candidates or issues. I simply attempt to analyze and formulate analysis and explain to my readers, listeners, and viewers what is happening and why it happened to my fellow Alabamians. I personally like Doug Jones and although he is more liberal than most Alabamians, he is a good man. However, from an objective viewpoint as an Alabama political columnist and commentator, Alabama is a very red Republican state. The results of last year’s gubernatorial race confirmed that for me. Walt Maddox was the perfect moderate candidate. He got 40 percent of the vote in the general election. That appears to be the maximum threshold for a Democrat in a statewide race in the Heart of Dixie. Jones will be hard-pressed to hit that 40 in a presidential year.”

Having shared that dialogue and my opinion with you brings us to this question: Which Republican will take Jones place next year? I first posed this question in April. It was before the horses were lined up and we speculated that there may be some of our Republican congressmen that might take the plunge. Congressman Robert Aderholt opted out early. With over 20 years of seniority in the House and in line to be chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, he has wisely chosen to stay where he is and stay the course in Congress.

My suggestion was that Congressman Mo Brooks would be a strong candidate. He has a true conservative pedigree and is loved by the Washington right-wing groups. He is also from the vote-rich Huntsville-Tennessee Valley area.

Brooks quickly informed me that he did not want to risk his safe House seat to gamble on the Senate race and lose his seat. When he ran in 2017, it was a Special Election and he had a free shot and didn’t risk his congressional seat. This same reasoning has given pause to a good many Congressmen over the years who would love to be a United States senator.

I told Mo Brooks I did not blame him for his reluctance to gamble. I shared this story with him. When I was a young boy, I cut my teeth politically campaigning and working for my congressman, Bill Dickinson. He was a great congressman and served the old second district for 28 years. He was a stalwart advocate and savior for the military bases in Montgomery and the Wiregrass. One day when we were riding down the road together, I remember I was driving him to Opp to speak to the Rotary Club, I asked him why he didn’t run for the Senate. He shared an old adage he had heard in the congressional cloakroom. He said, “Steverino, the political graveyard is full of congressmen who have tried to run for the senate.”

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

11 hours ago

Alabama’s Rattlesnake Saloon is a restaurant with a truly cavernous dining room

The Rattlesnake Saloon, in a cavern under an enormous rock bluff in north Alabama, has been called one of the most unusual restaurants in the United States. The Duke Burger at this cave café is on the list of “100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.” If you haven’t yet been there and eaten that, thousands of people from around the world have already beaten you to it. The guest books show visitors from all 50 states and more than 30 countries.

The restaurant is only part of what the Foster family has built on their thousands of acres of beautiful forested land with miles of trails, stunning views, places to fish and several ancient Native American shelters, one of which houses a burial place dating back 8,000 years.

The Seven Springs Lodge came first. For years, Danny Foster worked this land, which has been in his family since 1916, before creating the lodge. It’s undergoing renovations after a fire this past summer, but soon you’ll be able to spend the night in repurposed grain silos or comfortably rustic cabins. Camping is still available, and there are stalls for horses, too.

Rattlesnake Saloon strikes a perfect balance between vittles and vibe from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

People come here to hike, hunt, camp, craft, attend concerts, and ride four-wheelers, side-by-side vehicles, ATVs, dirt bikes and horses on the woodland trails. Schoolchildren show up for nature adventures and motorcycle enthusiasts gather for bike rallies. SHiFT Design (a community of builders, makers, designers and creators) has a summer camp here. Resident artists Gabriel and Robin Sellers carve and paint one-of-a-kind wood and stone sculptures. This also is a place for racking horse races, frontier days with chuck wagon races, bonfires, rodeos with bull riding and simply sitting on a porch.

Danny and his younger son, William, realized that every lodge needs a saloon, and the cavern was the perfect place. During construction, workers found a nest of rattlesnakes under a piece of tin, and the place got a name.

The Sidewinder’s Trading Post was the final element of this family enterprise. Danny’s wife, Momma Faye, runs this (sometimes with her beloved granddaughter, Willow, nearby), and her genuine hospitality is as much of a draw as the camping supplies, souvenirs, tack, postcards, handcrafted jewelry and unique T-shirts.

The popularity of all this, and perhaps the restaurant in particular, comes down to “curiosity,” says Danny. “They always say, ‘If you build something unusual …’ and another thing, we make it hard to get to.” (The restaurant is open three days a week seasonally.) He says, “If it’s easy, people will put it off. You only have certain hours, so people have to make arrangements to get to it; it’s a challenge. … They have to be deliberate about it.

“It really, really took off,” he says of the restaurant, “more than I expected.” He, Momma Faye and William ran the restaurant at the beginning; now William employs 20 people.

“On a Saturday, usually, we’ll have a couple thousand come through here,” Danny says. “We don’t count until 5 to 10 (p.m.), and a lot of times we’ll have seven or eight hundred down there. So, there will be easily 2,000 on a Saturday.”

“It’s one of the most unusual places you’ll ever see,” Momma Faye says. “We close down in December and January because it’s so cold and we have icicles; they can get up to 18 feet. But everybody enjoys it, and it’s a family-orientated thing. We don’t serve any alcohol … until after five o’clock, and it’s just a nice place to come. We have a lot of schools to come, a lot of churches to come. And the food’s good, too.”

It’s a destination worth the trip.

The cavern that houses Rattlesnake Saloon was a hog pen several decades ago. Today, an air-conditioned kitchen, bar and dining room is built right alongside the rock walls. This is an atmosphere like none other, with swinging saloon doors, antlers, a pressed-tin ceiling, chandeliers and some shockingly large rattlesnake skins (we counted eight that are stretched down rough-hewn columns in the middle of the dining area). There’s a stuffed rattler and an unfortunate rabbit in a dramatic Southern woodland diorama. The bar is colorful, with beer taps and a wall of cans on display. But to really experience Rattlesnake Saloon, you’ll want to eat outside at one of dozens of tables in the cavern, which is cool even in the summer. It is decorated with neon beer signs and offers a nice view of the woods and the small stage where, at night, there’s karaoke on Thursdays and live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

The saloon is accessible via “taxi.” You ride down and back up a steep hill in the back of an extended cab pickup truck. That taxi runs pretty much constantly, so you can come and go as you please. Of course, you can ride your horse to the saloon, too, if you brought one.

Momma Faye says she knows Rattlesnake Saloon has fans everywhere because she’s seen her T-shirts all over the world. “It’s nothing to see them in the Bahamas … and Cancun,” she says. “But we went to Wales with my son on a teaching trip, and we were walking down the street … and there were two people with our rattlesnake T-shirts on … in Wales!”

It’s not unusual for people from all over the world to gather at Rattlesnake Saloon on any given day or night. “We have them from everywhere,” Danny says. “One night, a group out of Australia was down there. Thirty something people. My son, William, says, ‘Oh, are you with this bunch here?’ The lady looked at him and said, ‘We’re from Australia!’ He said, ‘They are, too.’ They lived 30 minutes apart,” Danny says. “They were neighbors and met here. It’s not unusual to have four or five continents down here at one time.”

They come for a fun, themed menu that starts with “skunk rings” (good, crispy and sweet onion rings), “cowboy buttons” (fried mushrooms) and “snake eyes & tails” (fried jalapeno slices and green beans that are a must-have). Chicken wings, meaty and glazed with your choice of mild, barbecue or hot sauce, are delicious and popular. Entrees include “prairie fingers” (chicken tenders regionally sourced from Albertville); a salad with ham, turkey or grilled or fried chicken atop fresh greens with tomato, cheese, onion, pickle and your choice of dressing; and a hot dog made with smoked sausage and tangy onion sauerkraut. You also can get a vegetarian burger. There’s a $6 kids menu with grilled cheese, corndog, ham and cheese sandwich or prairie fingers. Desserts include fried apple fritters, brownies or the popular deep-fried cheesecake.

That Duke Burger ($11) is the most popular item, though. This award-winning hamburger features a thick, half-pound Black Angus patty topped with apple wood-smoked bacon and fried snake eyes (again, jalapeno slices) and served on an onion roll.

Then there’s the Gigantor. This is a 2-pound hamburger on a huge bun with all the fixings served with a pound of fries, a half-pound of onion rings and a pitcher of your beverage of choice. The $50 meal is enough for four people, but if one person finishes it within 45 minutes, it is free. Three people have done this; one did it twice.

Since Rattlesnake Saloon opened in 2009, busloads of people visited for lunch and dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, making it a popular tourist draw for remote Colbert County. But in 2015, when Food Network featured the place on “Craziest Restaurants in America,” Rattlesnake Saloon really took off.

The Saturday after the show aired, Momma Faye says, “We had 4,500 people here. Then we quit counting.”

The place is special, she says, because of the landscape. “But the other special thing about this place is the people who come.”

Momma Faye talks about hosting children who are blind and deaf and watching them experience nature in their own ways. She talks about the design-based adventure-learning opportunities led by her older son, Owen. (He is a professor of industrial design, and, each summer, his SHiFT Design Camp draws high school and college students from all over the world.) She talks about a young man from China who learned to drive in Danny’s truck.

“We have some of the best people in the world to come,” she says.

Rattlesnake Saloon

1292 Mount Mills Road

Tuscumbia, Alabama 35674

256-370-7220

https://www.rattlesnakesaloon.net

Hours:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday (February-November) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (April-September). (Near the beginning or end of the season, you might want to call before you go. Also, check the online calendar for special events.)

Beer and wine are served at the Rattlesnake Saloon after 5 p.m. only.

Tables are first-come, first-served. Only three available slots for group reservations (25 people or more) are allowed per night. For reservations, call before 4:45 p.m. (256-370-7218) and ask for Ms. Tee Tee.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

13 hours ago

Roby: White House honors Army Aviation, Fort Rucker

Every year since 1981, the White House Historical Association has designed the official White House Christmas ornament. It is always interesting to learn about the history of each year’s design, and this year’s ornament is particularly special for Alabamians – and especially for those of us who live in the Second District.

This year’s White House Christmas ornament features a helicopter to honor President Dwight Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States, who was the first U.S. president to fly in a helicopter while in office. According to the White House Historical Association, the 2019 ornament is meant to symbolize Eisenhower’s commitment to innovation.

After Eisenhower first traveled by helicopter in July of 1957, the helicopter became a feature of White House life. Through the years, the helicopter has often been used for short-distance commutes. As the first president to regularly use a helicopter, Eisenhower had two Executive Flight Detachments for his transport, which were provided by flight crews of the Army and the Marine Corps.

Since 1957, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company that also has an extensive operation in Pike County, has built the presidential helicopter. The 2019 White House ornament honors that special legacy, but it also pays tribute to Army Aviation and Fort Rucker, as Fort Rucker is the location site of the original Army One used by Eisenhower.

The White House Historical Society recently held an event at Fort Rucker to celebrate this historic honor, and I was glad to participate alongside Governor Kay Ivey and other leaders. As Alabamians, we know how special and critically important Fort Rucker and Army Aviation are – not only to the Wiregrass and our state – but to the safety and defense of our nation. It is wonderful and appropriate that the White House has chosen to honor Army Aviation and Fort Rucker in this way. I know my family will certainly display the ornament proudly and treasure it for years to come.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have considered it a privilege and responsibility to represent a district that is home to Fort Rucker, home of the United States Center of Aviation Excellence. I will continue to use the platform I have been given to ensure that Fort Rucker remains a strong component in our national defense infrastructure.

We all should be incredibly proud that President Eisenhower first began using Army helicopters as a mode of presidential transportation. This historic honor by the White House is a true testament to the legacy and continued success of Army Aviation in our country. You can read more about the White House Historical Association and year’s ornament by visiting www.shop.whitehousehistory.org/holidays/ornaments.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

14 hours ago

Charles Barkley’s pep rally talk at Miles College less rah-rah, more role model

Thursday, on the campus of Miles College, Charles Barkley was the very thing he said years ago that he wasn’t.

He was a role model.

Barkley, voted one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history, spoke during a Miles College pep rally. But the Round Mound of Rebound’s message was less about rooting on the Golden Bears as they host Lane College in a 6 p.m. football game on Saturday and more about rooting on the students of the historically black college in Fairfield.

The product of Leeds and Auburn University told a few hundred students gathered outside the George T. French Jr. Student Activity Center that they can write their own stories by getting their education.

“Control your future,” he said. “Control your future.”

Barkley cited the 1980s Nike commercial in which he said, “I’m not a role model.”

“The reason I made the commercial was I felt too many young black kids think they’re going to play in the NBA,” he said. “First of all, there ain’t but 400 of them (NBA players). You ain’t gonna be one of those 400 but you can be a doctor, lawyer, engineer, teacher, fireman, policeman.

“You can use your brain,” Barkley continued. “I wish everybody could play in the NBA. But you have to be realistic … but you can be anything you want to do academically.”

The former NBA great said his message at colleges and universities is always about education. He said becoming a player in the NBA, NFL or Major League Baseball is “a lucky life miracle.”

Charles Barkley visits Miles College from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“I’m 56,” Barkley said. “I’m the only one from my hometown. There’s one in every hometown. That’s it. The rest of the people gotta get a real job. I always tell kids when I speak to them: There’s nothing wrong with digging ditches, but it’s gonna be hot or cold. But if you get that education, you can go to work in a nice suit and control your future. Control your future and your destiny.”

Barkley left Auburn University after a three-year playing career. He was selected with the fifth pick in the first round of the NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, two slots after the Chicago Bulls drafted Michael Jordan.

But Barkley, who is a studio analyst for Turner Network Television (TNT), understands the importance of education, particularly the education provided by historically black colleges and universities. He said he’s contributed to Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Georgia and Alabama A&M here in his home state.

And he plans to add Miles College to his list.

“I haven’t figured out what I’m gonna do with Miles yet,” he told the crowd, “but I’m gonna do something.”

Interim Miles President Bobbie Knight said she has known Barkley for a while but the two have recently talked about projects in which he can get involved in and around Birmingham.

“When he found out I was coming to Miles as interim president, he reached out to me,” the former Alabama Power vice president said. “You normally don’t get people that say, ‘What can I do to help?’ Normally, it’s “How can you help me?’ That was amazing to me.”

Knight said Barkley wanted to visit and tour the campus. The two have talked about potential growth on the campus, including the need for a new gymnasium.

“He’s really interested in seeing how he can help us with that,” she said. “He’s giving back. Being a student-athlete is critically important to him and he likes the idea of giving back to other student-athletes and students in general.”

Among those in attendance at the pep rally was Miles professor Ethel B. Hill, who taught Barkley chemistry when he was a student at Leeds High School. She remembers him being an excellent student who “sometimes liked to play a little bit.”

She recalled him being “a little shy” as a high school junior and senior. Clearly, the fellow who was known by his middle name, Wade, in those days is shy no more.

“He got a little help from home and me,” Hill said with a laugh. “I can’t tell you what but from home and me.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

