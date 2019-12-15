Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide showcases craftmanship

From the roads to the skies, the products created by the skilled hands of Alabama workers are in high demand in markets around the world.

But the state’s automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing industries don’t have the corner on craftsmanship.

In communities across the Tennessee Valley down to the Gulf Coast, there are painters, forgers, potters, woodworkers and other artisans who are turning heads with high-quality, inventive products.

Sherry Hartley, co-owner of Alabama Goods in Homewood, said people from across the U.S. and beyond often visit her store, which sells merchandise made in the state.

“When they walk in the store, sometimes I see their jaws drop,” she said. “I think it’s more than what they expect. They talk about how impressed they are with what the people in Alabama make.”

This year’s Made In Alabama Holiday Gift Guide highlights the craftsmanship of the state’s artisans, with items to fill every hole on your shopping list:

Flint Leather Co. Whiskey Wallet: This company crafts a line of high-quality leather wallets, bags, journals and accessories, including key organizers and AirPods cases.

Among its best-selling products is the Whiskey Wallet, which has an ultra slim style designed to hold just enough cash and credit cards without being bulky.

Flint makes most of its products in Birmingham, and everything that goes out to customers is made or modified in the local shop, said founder Kyle Nix. All custom heat stamping of items is done locally as well.

Nix started the company about five years ago, when he wanted to take a break from college and head out west. To make money before and during the trip, he and his friends sold leather wallets, key chains and bracelets on street corners to buy food and gas to continue their adventure.

“That is where the Flint name came from,” he said. “A catalyst of ignition. Just like flint we hope our brand ignites a fire in everyone to push them on to the next adventure.”

Storyteller Overland adventure vans: It’s a big-ticket item to be sure, but the vehicles produced by this Birmingham-based after-market automotive company are a great fit for road trip and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Storyteller Overland designs and manufactures adventure vans and high-quality outdoor lifestyle gear that help people bridge the gap between a daily driver and a weekend warrior vehicle that gives them long-range, on-road/off-road and off-the-grid travel capacity.

The firm’s packages, added to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or Ford Transit vans, were unveiled earlier this year at the RVX Expo in Salt Lake City. Highlights include an automotive grade lithium ion battery system for added convenience on the road and extended off-the-grid travel.

Other features address comfort for life on the road, such as a retractable indoor/outdoor shower, a foldaway workbench/murphy bed system and the RV industry’s first fully tested tri-fold seat/bed system with 3-point safety harnesses.

Alabama Iron Works custom fire pits: Get cozy this winter around a fire pit personalized with your family name, favorite hobby or sports team from a coastal Alabama maker.

Jim Trainer creates the fire pits at his Alabama Iron Works shop in Fairhope. The company also produces other custom iron work for the home, including railings, gates, screens and wine cellar doors.

All of the fire pits are made from steel plate and reinforced on the bottom to prevent thermal burnout. They can be easily moved by two people and have drain holes to aid cleaning.

Alabama Iron Works also makes plasma cut metal art and signs.

Vivian Drew earrings: Alabama mom Hayley Drinkard’s company is a labor of love named for her two daughters, Vivi and Drew.

Her search for a way to contribute to the family income led to creating her own line of custom earrings. Others are taking notice, as Vivian Drew jewelry has made an appearance in Southern Living and Good Grit magazines.

The collections feature elegant stones, silk tassels and other chic touches that pair well with everything from a casual outfit to formal attire.

Resonated Art cutting/serving boards and trays: Brilliant colors and the beauty of natural wood marry well in the pieces designed Lindsey McDowell of Madison.

A self-taught resin/epoxy artist and woodworker, McDowell combines live edge lumber and epoxy to create distinct cutting boards and serving trays made with food safe epoxy.

Other pieces include plant stands, wine displays, coasters and furniture.

Check out the 2018 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Will the best team win?

The field is set for the college football playoff. Good sportsmanship often involves wishing, “May the best team win!” But the best team does not always win, which illustrates an important element of economics.

Either LSU, Ohio State, Clemson or Oklahoma will be crowned champion on January 13. I will not prognosticate about the winner. Football fans know that many small things affect a game’s outcome. The football can take funny bounces. Passes can get deflected or dropped. A player can slip. Officials can miss a call.

How much do small, seemingly random things matter? Players can lose concentration and focus, leading to self-doubt and tentative play. Coaches can panic and make bad decisions. Small things can snowball.

Yet the games must be played to determine the best players and teams. Saying that things will be decided on the field means that experts’ judgments do not rule. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a 200-1 longshot to win the Heisman Trophy before the season. A stellar season on the field matters, not the prognostications.

The randomness I mean here is not necessarily a roulette wheel determining outcomes. Rather, I mean that if, say, Clemson and Ohio State could hypothetically play 10 times, each team might win five games. We could think of the outcome of their game as like flipping a coin.

Small factors also affect economic outcomes. The decisions and actions of people across the globe also influence economic actions. No one can know everything relevant for the success of a business. The many unknowable factors add to the appearance of randomness.

Contemplating a random world can be troubling. We might accept that the football could have bounced differently. But was luck as opposed to hard work and smart decisions really responsible for Amazon’s success? Has Warren Buffet just been amazingly lucky? We might want to say no, but being in the right place at the right time often matters.

The structure of sports contests suggests that bad breaks might impact business less. A dropped fourth-down pass in the final minute might decide a football game. A business has time to respond to unfortunate events like a fire at their factory. Furthermore, momentum seems more significant in sports. Bad luck in the first quarter could break a team’s spirit; a salesperson seems more capable of bouncing back from a couple fruitless calls.

Economists must learn to think of the world in terms of probabilities, especially because of the effects of relevant but dispersed information. With enough information we perhaps would have predicted Amazon’s success in 1997; a wise investor was probably thinking in probabilities.

Randomness complicates analysis and learning. For instance, the winner of a football game is not necessarily the better team. Underdogs sometimes win, and good teams can play poorly. If Ohio State vs. Clemson is like a coin flip, the teams would remain evenly matched regardless of who won a close game.

But dismissing game outcomes as coin flips runs the risk of allowing expert opinion determine the results. If Oklahoma defeats LSU, experts might still consider LSU the better team. Should LSU then play for the title despite losing?

Suppose that a new tech startup is losing money after three years, while a new concept restaurant is amazingly successful. Should the plug be pulled on the tech company and the restaurant expanded into a national chain? Economists like to say that profit and loss answers such questions, but profit also depends on luck.

The challenge is assigning importance to today’s events relative to the past. Mathematics offers a precise formula, Bayes’ Rule, for the world of math problems. We learn that we must revise our beliefs based on today’s events, although exactly how much is often unclear. Alabama finally missed the college football playoff this year; should we then dismiss them as contenders next year? I suspect not.

Fans say that football is life, but it can also illustrate economics. The best team doesn’t always win. This insight helps us to see the world probabilistically, which is indispensable for sound economic thinking.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Jalen Hurts testifies: ‘You’ve just got to keep your faith. Trust God.’

Former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts did not win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, but the Oklahoma Sooners star continued to win hearts in interviews during the weekend, displaying the kind of character that makes his fans back in the Yellowhammer State proud.

In one interview on Friday, Hurts explained that he did not sign up to play for the Crimson Tide with winning championships as his motive.

“I just wanted to go in there, learn the lay of the land, find my place in the team and do what was best for the team,” he explained.

Fit in he did, as Hurts became the starter as a true freshman.

He said that feat, along with playing in the National Championship game that first season, is evidence that “you never know what life brings.”

“You’ve just got to keep your faith,” Hurts added. “Trust God. Know your why. Know why you do what you do. Keep faith and keep moving forward.

Hurts certainly followed his own advice after losing the starting job to Tua Tagavaloia to begin Hurts’ junior season, being the consummate teammate and ideal leader from the sidelines. And, of course, when his time came during the SEC Championship against Georgia that season, Hurts came into the game and iconically guided the Tide to victory.

Speaking during the Heisman weekend, Hurts said, “I’m blessed to be here, blessed that I’ve overcome a lot. Blessed, but the journey is far from over.”

Before the trophy presentation itself on Saturday evening, ESPN played a must-see summary of that journey thus far.

While his former head coach Nick Saban has consistently had nothing but the highest praise for Hurts, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley also talked about what Hurts means as a person on Saturday night.

The Sooners head coach called Hurts’ journey “unprecedented.”

“The leader he’s been, the person he’s been at our program — it’s made a huge difference for our team,” Riley said.

“It’s made us a better team, made me a better coach,” he added.

Jalen Hurts talked even more about his journey and his faith live on ESPN Saturday night.

RELATED: If character decides the Heisman Trophy, Jalen Hurts wins in a landslide

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Jalen Hurts finishes second to LSU’s Joe Burrow in Heisman voting; Tua finishes 10th

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow beat out former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.

The award presentation was made in New York City.

In the voting, Burrow received 2,608 points, followed by Hurts at 762, Ohio State’s Justin Fields with 747 and Ohio State’s Chase Young with 634.

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 10th in the Heisman voting after an injury-shortened season.

Hurts received 12 first-place votes compared to Burrow’s 841.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby awarded the UAB President’s Medal

During fall commencement ceremonies at the University of Alabama of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Saturday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) was awarded the prestigious UAB President’s Medal.

The UAB President’s Medal, first awarded in 1985, recognizes individuals who have attained scholarly distinction and/or have rendered distinguished service to the university. Shelby was selected for this tremendous honor by Dr. Ray Watts, UAB president. Selection as the recipient of the medal is one of the highest honors bestowed by the institution.

Shelby is the state’s longest serving senator in history and has been dubbed “Alabama’s education senator.”

University of Alabama System Chancellor Finis St. John has profusely praised Shelby, who is a 1957 graduate of the University of Alabama.

“Senator Richard Shelby is a great Alabamian,” St. John said. “His support for education, scientific research, health care and economic development has changed Alabama’s image and influence around the world and improved countless lives.”

“We are fortunate that Senator Shelby chose a career of public service…” St. John added.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Red Clay Brewing is an Alabama Maker with deep Southern roots

The words “red clay” evoke images of the South. Whether you’ve played in it, been stuck in it or just fancied it while driving down some Alabama backroad, it fits in here like sweet tea and barbecue.

So, when John Corbin and Kerry McGinnis set out to open a brewery in downtown Opelika a few years ago, the brothers-in-law knew they wanted a name that was decidedly Southern.

Red Clay Brewing Company opened around the same time as John Emerald Distilling and helped ignite downtown Opelika with a string of new businesses that have followed.

“We wanted something that was Southern but when you heard it they definitely knew you were from the South and that’s why we decided to name it Red Clay,” Corbin said.

With about 50 beers created, Red Clay has 17 on a rotation. The styles are a mix of traditional brews of a wider spectrum, including sours, stouts and Hefeweizen. In addition to beer, Red Clay offers its house ciders and wines.

“This, Red Clay, we wanted this to be the traditional pub, in a sense of a place where people can come and gather,” Corbin said.

Red Clay Brewing Company
The Makers: John Corbin and Kerry McGinnis
The product: Craft beer with special seasonal offerings.
Take home: A growler of Southern Bumpkin.

Red Clay Brewing Company can be found online, on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

