2018 Dem Alabama secretary of state nominee over 90 days late with financial disclosure

Heather Milam, the Democrats’ 2018 nominee to serve as Alabama’s secretary of state, has yet to file her mandatory campaign finance report for last year, which was due on January 31.

The secretary of state is responsible for administering elections in the state, including implementing aspects of the Fair Campaign Practices Act (FCPA). The FCPA requires candidates to publicly file finance reports in specified intervals, including an annual report at the end of each January covering the previous year.

Milam, after running to ensure the FCPA is followed by all candidates in the state, has now been in violation of the state law for over 90 days and counting as of Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Intentional violation of the reporting requirements in the FCPA is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Milam’s campaign website, under her platform, has a subheading that reads, “Provide Transparency.”

She promised to “be accountable to all Alabamians.”

Further down in her platform, Milam also pledged to, “Make the office more accessible to citizens and more efficient.”

“As Secretary of State, my office will be adequately staffed so that applications and inquiries are processed quickly, and information is easily accessible,” she claimed.

According to Merrill’s office, Milam is one of 71 candidates or PAC’s in violation of the annual reporting requirement for 2018.

Other violators included the Cherokee County Democratic Club, Democratic Empowerment Coalition, Etowah County Democratic Executive Committee and Progressives Of Alabama PAC.

“In the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, we work diligently each and every day to ensure that it is easy to vote, and hard to cheat. Part of ensuring that goal is accomplished is confirming that candidates for public office, those elected officials responsible for spending tax-payer resources, are fully transparent with the people of this state as those individuals campaign for public office,” Secretary of State John Merrill said in a statement.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

After State Rep. John Rogers’ (D-Birmingham) abortion comments widely circulated across social media platforms Wednesday, politicians and several prominent members of the media quickly denounced the comments that he later doubled down on.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a 2020 candidate for the United States Senate, called Rogers’ comments “disgusting.”

“This is one of the most horrific statements I’ve ever heard from an elected official, and it follows the previous disgusting comments from Governor Northam in Virginia,” Byrne said in a statement. “The American people must put our foot down and say enough is enough. Every single life is precious and worth fighting for,” Byrne said in a statement released Wednesday. “I’m disappointed Alabama has a Senator in Doug Jones who is unabashedly pro-abortion and refuses to stand up to this type of extremism from members of his own party. Alabama deserves a 100% pro-life voice representing us in the Senate.”

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) in a statement described Rogers’ remarks as “chilling.”

“Representative Rogers’ remarks are chilling. ‘Kill them now, or you kill them later’? His comments should be condemned at the state and national level,” Reed said Wednesday. “Every human life, no matter how weak or small, has inherent dignity because we are all made in the image of God. House Bill 314, which the House passed 74-3, recognizes and protects the dignity of human life, and the Alabama Senate looks forward to debating and voting on this important pro-life measure in the coming days.”

Alabama GOP chairwoman Terry Lathan highlighted Rogers’ remarks, calling them “inexcusable and intolerable.”


Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) called for Rogers to apologize to the people of Alabama, including his fellow lawmakers.

“It is very, very unfortunate and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jones told Yellowhammer News.

Lawmakers from around the country, members of the media and even President Donald Trump’s son also criticized the Democratic state representative.

“This is how extreme on abortion some on the radical left have become,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in a tweet. “This is disgusting. That’s why I am calling for a vote on the House Floor to #EndInfanticide. It’s clear that now more than ever, the most innocent form of life needs protection.”

Donald Trump, Jr. noted Rogers’ remarks were “stomach curling.”

Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier also shared Rogers’ remarks on Twitter with Ingraham questioning the morality of the Democratic Party.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a global pro-life activist, shared her thoughts on Rogers’ remarks and warned, “We are in the middle of a silent genocide.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA asked, “Where is the media? Why are they ignoring this?”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson has responded to Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) and his request that the military move forward with a national security space launch program heavily supported by Alabama’s aerospace industry.

In her reply, as well as in a separate response to House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, Wilson indicated the Air Force would proceed in the manner called for by Brooks.

Brooks sent a letter to Wilson with signatures from a bipartisan group of 27 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives urging her to maintain the Air Force’s previously planned course and implement the second phase of the established space launch program.

The approach called for by the members who signed the letter is based on the need to keep America up to speed in the national security space race — and one from which Alabama’s aerospace industry stands to benefit.

Members of Alabama’s House delegation who also signed the letter in support included Reps. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Martha Roby (AL-02), Robert Aderholt (AL-04) and Terri Sewell (AL-07). Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) did not sign the letter.

Wilson confirmed to Brooks in her response that the Air Force would soon release a request for proposals for the second phase of the program. She outlined to him that they would announce the contract awards during spring 2020.

This is significant for Alabama because Decatur’s United Launch Alliance (ULA) was among the companies awarded the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for national security space missions under the program.

News of the award to ULA brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others, at the time.

The companies, including ULA, entered into the agreement understanding that certain performance requirements were necessary to participate in a second phase of the program where the Air Force would only call on the top two providers.

As a result, the companies became incentivized to make substantial investments for the opportunity to participate in the second phase.

ULA’s rocket manufacturing plant in Alabama is 1.6 million square feet and is the largest such facility in the Western Hemisphere.

The quality of jobs created by the aerospace industry has a multiplying effect across the Yellowhammer State. Industry estimates are that every aerospace job results in ten more jobs throughout the region.

ULA has calculated its annual economic impact to the state at approximately $285 million, with company leadership envisioning that impact escalating as the Air Force’s national security space launch program proceeds.

After sending the letter to Wilson, Brooks outlined to Yellowhammer News his reasons for urging the Air Force to maintain its schedule for the program.

“America’s military relies heavily on space to defend America,” he explained. “Therefore, America must have reliable and affordable space access options. The Air Force conducted a robust and competitive launch provider selection process open to all U.S. launch providers. National security requires that the Air Force’s launch provider acquisition must remain on schedule.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) had petitioned Wilson to deviate from the Air Force’s plan. Feinstein and Smith registered their objections to the process and sought to modify it based on interests from with their own state.

In her response to the California members, Wilson said she was “proud” of the Air Force’s conduct of the process.

Wilson pointed out that it was Congress who directed the military to “assure access to space using two domestic launch service providers capable of launching to our most demanding National Security Space orbits.”

She also detailed the effort put forth to devise a competitive process, including independent reviews and more than 1,500 industry comments.

Wilson expressed her confidence in the need to advance the program.

“I agree that assured access to space remains a critical component of the Nation’s security strategy,” she wrote. “The time is right to start Launch Service Procurement competition by releasing the Request for Proposal now in order to select the two best-value offerors next spring and meet the deadline set by Congress to end reliance on the Russian RD-180 engine.”

Brooks agreed.

“Essentially, one launch provider is not enough and three providers are too many. Two providers is the sweet spot, and the sooner we get to two providers, the better off America and its taxpayers will be,” he concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Thursday afternoon, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) offered a statement to Yellowhammer News regarding the remarks made by State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) during a debate over House Bill 314, which would criminalize abortion in Alabama.

“So you kill them now or you kill them later,” Rogers said on the bill that passed by an overwhelming 74-3 margin. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

Jones called it “outrageous” and called on the Birmingham Democrat to apologize to the people of Alabama and the legislature.

“I thought it was outrageous. I was absolutely appalled,” Jones stated. “I didn’t see that until this morning. I have known Representative Rogers for a long, long time. I think he owes an apology to the people of the state. I think he owes an apology to members of the legislature. That is one of the problems with discussing these types of issues, people get emotional and people tend not to respect each other’s opinions as much, and you end up with comments like this. It is very, very unfortunate and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s run for U.S. Senate has thus far consisted of talk of his support for President Donald Trump and his Christianity.

On Thursday, Tuberville appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” and discussed his decision to run for office in Alabama. It included a discussion about when Tuberville actually returned to Alabama.

Tuberville acknowledged he initially considered returning to Alabama to run for governor, but when Gov. Kay Ivey announced her intentions to run for re-election, he decided not to run.

Shifting the focus to the Senate race, Tuberville was asked about a voter registration that is still active in Florida. He explained that he voted “straight Republican” in Florida during the 2018 elections.

Tuberville was asked when he moved to Alabama to run for office. He said in August 2018, which was before the 2018 general election.

Who did he vote for? Since Tuberville voted straight ticket, he voted for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Oddly enough, Gaetz reportedly considered making a similar move to run for the Senate in Alabama.

Granted, in Alabama, you only need to be a resident for one day to run for office. There is nothing that prevents Tuberville from being a good U.S. Senator from Alabama.

However, shouldn’t we be looking for someone who has more than self-admitted “good name ID” for this seat to take on the lamest of lame-duck senators, Doug Jones?

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is continuing his longtime championing of balancing the federal budget.

Alabama’s senior senator on Thursday re-introduced legislation proposing a constitutional amendment that would require Congress to have a balanced budget in an effort to reduce the nation’s increasing debt, which has surpassed $22 trillion.

Shelby, now the powerful chair of the Committee on Appropriations, has introduced similar legislation each Congress since joining the Senate in 1987.

“While our national debt continues to climb, it is imperative that we stop spending without proper constraint,” Shelby said in a statement. “I have long believed that our Constitution lacks a requirement for the federal government to balance the budget – something that hardworking Americans are required to do every day. This legislation would implement a common-sense policy to improve our spending of taxpayer funds and help protect the future of the next generation.”

If passed by Congress and then ratified by three-fourths of the states, this amendment to the Constitution would require that the total amount of money spent by the United States during any fiscal year, except during times of war, not exceed the amount of revenue received by the U.S. during the same fiscal year, and not exceed 20 percent of the gross domestic product of the U.S. during the previous calendar year.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

