VIDEO: Tariffs are starting to impact Alabama — Democrats can’t really stop Trump’s SCOTUS pick — Alabama politicians play politics with immigration, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 1 hour ago / Analysis
18 new electric vehicle charging stations added to UAB campus 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Power puts focus on Birmingham’s smart city efforts for Innovation Week 9 hours ago / News
Alabama church ‘gathers at the river’ every summer for five decades 23 hours ago / News
Alabama coal company reopens, names $2.7 million excavator after President Trump for ending ‘war on coal’ 1 day ago / News
Rep. Roby: Touring Southeast Alabama farms with Ag Chairman Conaway 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham airport adds free electric-vehicle charging stations 1 day ago / News
Alabama athlete Montaeus Bell seeks to inspire others after getting back on his feet from paralysis 1 day ago / News
Gulf State Park Pier expands shark fishing 1 day ago / outdoors
Where to find the best doughnuts in Birmingham 2 days ago / News
Canary officially out at BCA 2 days ago / Analysis
Alabama Secretary of Commerce: Tariffs ‘might run counter’ to protecting American jobs 2 days ago / News
Dale Jackson: Not every politician lives to run for office — Cavanaugh’s Ainsworth attack ad ‘an attack on the intelligence of voters’ 2 days ago / Opinion
Small earthquake shakes north Alabama 2 days ago / News
Leadership crucial in the church, life 2 days ago / Faith & Culture
Trussville woman charged in death of dog left in car 2 days ago / News
Mo Brooks says difficulties lie ahead for ‘conservative’ Trump SCOTUS nominee — Warns of possibilities of a ‘judicial activist,’ ‘left-wing kind’ (VIDEO) 2 days ago / News
7 Things: Trump puts pressure on Democrat Senator, Alabama leaders warn on tariffs again, smears against Attorney General Steve Marshall continue, and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
Roby says constituent feedback on Trump tariffs ‘a mixed bag’; Calls on businesses, individuals to offer ‘specific’ examples of harm 2 days ago / News
Center Point woman shoots estranged spouse to stop sexual assault 2 days ago / News
18 new electric vehicle charging stations added to UAB campus

Dr. Jason Morris has been eyeing electric vehicles, and considering when would be the right time to make the leap. On June 29, in a parking lot at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, his eyes were opened wide about the possibilities.

From a moderately priced Nissan Leaf, to a fully loaded, all-electric BMW i8 that can cost about five times as much, Morris could see and touch the possibilities – while learning more about how UAB is making the switch to plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) more convenient for faculty, staff and visitors to the campus and its sprawling medical complex.

Last Friday was the first day that employees at UAB, the state’s largest employer, had access to 16 new electric vehicle charging stations installed at four campus locations. Employees can refuel their electric vehicles at the stations free of charge.

When UAB’s new home for the Collat School of Business opens later this summer, there will be two additional chargers available to employees, bringing the total to 18.

To celebrate, UAB Sustainability held an electric car show “to help people see the different options that are out there if they wanted to purchase an electric vehicle,” said Julie Price, UAB Sustainability manager.

“We are always trying to reduce our environmental footprint and make life better in the sustainability triple bottom line: economic, environmental and social sustainability,” Price said.

She said the new infrastructure will help reduce vehicle emissions in the city center. Another benefit of electric vehicle charging stations is that “once electric cars are plugged in, they are plugging into a multitude of fuel sources, as opposed to just gasoline,” Price said.

Alabama Power partnered with UAB on installing the 18 new chargers for employees only. UAB already has eight chargers available to campus visitors at three campus locations.

While at the car show, spectators could view cars from all price ranges, from the Leaf– with a starting retail price of $29,990 before federal tax credits, which can reduce the price –  to the i8, with a starting price of $147,500.

Morris a physician at UAB, said he was interested in purchasing an electric vehicle, and has been waiting on the infrastructure before he made his move. “When I saw this, I thought it was a good chance to come out and see what all was being offered between UAB and Alabama Power and all the partners.”

UAB Sustainability hosts several events on campus year-round to encourage students, faculty and staff, as well as community members, to do their part in making Birmingham a better, more sustainable place to live, Price said

Alabama Power employees have been working with others in the Birmingham area and around the state who are interested in electric vehicle chargers. Among them is Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, which recently added chargers in its parking deck. The airport is scheduled to unveil the chargers to the public at an event on Thursday, July 5.

Learn more about electric transportation at http://www.alabamapower.com/ET.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

VIDEO: Tariffs are starting to impact Alabama — Democrats can’t really stop Trump’s SCOTUS pick — Alabama politicians play politics with immigration, and more on Guerrilla Politics!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Will tariffs hurt Alabama?

— Can Democrats really stop Trump’s Supreme Court pick?

— Are politicians in Alabama using the immigration issue for political purposes?

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) joins Jackson and Burke to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy and immigration policy.

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at folks who say “we are all immigrants”, because it’s just not true.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/1931917970163651/

Alabama Power puts focus on Birmingham’s smart city efforts for Innovation Week

Key players from the team responsible for Birmingham winning a 2018 Readiness Challenge Grant from the Smart Cities Council will discuss smart projects already underway during an Innovation Week event July 10 at Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters.

“Think Next: How Birmingham’s Becoming a Smart City” will focus on plans to use digital technology to improve public safety, energy and transportation and how resources from the grant will accelerate efforts.

Mashonda Taylor, chief Community Relations officer for the Woodlawn Foundation, will moderate the conversation. It will feature people who were instrumental in the Smart Cities Council grant process and who are closely involved in ongoing innovation efforts:

–Josh Carpenter, city of Birmingham director of Economic Development.
–John Smola, Alabama Power director of Business Transformation and Administration.
–Paula Alvarez Pino, University of Alabama at Birmingham program director of Sustainable Smart Cities Research.

“We hope our session will spark conversation on how Birmingham is becoming a future-focused city by weaving in technological advances to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge services and connectivity,” Smola said.

Session attendees can share ideas on how Birmingham can incorporate technology to make the city a better place to live and work while improving social equity and economic competitiveness.

Before and after the session attendees can see a display of Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhood™ project.

Session details: Tuesday, July 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Alabama Power Corporate Headquarters, 600 18th St. N. The session is open to the public and attendees can register here.

For more information about Innovation Week 2018 events, visit www.innovationweek.tech. Learn more about how Alabama Power is focused on providing innovative energy solutions to improve customers’ lives at www.alabamapower.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama church ‘gathers at the river’ every summer for five decades

Every summer for the past 50 years, people have gathered to worship Sundays on the banks of Lake Mitchell.

Back in the summer of ‘69, “River Church” started as a way to draw boaters and lake-goers to worship. The Rev. Johnnie Trobaugh got the idea after asking young people why they were missing church.

“It was all begun because Pastor Johnnie used to ask some of the young folks why they wouldn’t come to church in the summer, and they would say that they were on the river,” said Wes Kelley, co-pastor of Clanton First United Methodist Church. “He lived on the river as well and said, ‘All right, we are going to start having a service on my boathouse.’”

Kelley and his wife, Meghan, serve as co-pastors of Clanton FUMC, which organizes River Church as a community outreach each summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

From the roof of his boathouse, Trobaugh would share the good news. About 80 boats docked for the first service, complete with an old pump organ but no hymnals because everyone knew the songs.

“He was very consistent with it. He ran the service every summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” said Meghan Kelley. “That consistency made it a special tradition for the community that lives on Lake Mitchell.”

The service takes place at 8:30 in the relative coolness of the morning. A typical Sunday can see dozens of worshippers and the Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays draw hundreds from across central Alabama.

“It’s a place where you can come in your flip-flops, or you can pull up with your boat. It reaches people who might not dress up and come to a traditional church service,” Wes Kelley said.

Each service includes music – “Shall We Gather at the River” is sung every Sunday without fail – and a sermon from a Clanton FUMC pastor.

Over the years, generations of families have come to the river for spiritual nourishment – literally baptized in the water of Lake Mitchell.

“It’s unique, but it’s more than just a novelty. River Church is a very spiritual experience for the people who come,” Meghan Kelley said. “It’s a time to reconnect with folks from around Clanton and Chilton County. It brings together family and friends around God and this beautiful part of creation.”

Though Trobaugh died in 2005, the service has continued. The Kelleys say that’s a testament to the volunteers who remain dedicated to Trobaugh’s ministry.

“Pastor Johnnie passed away, but in his memory, a pavilion was constructed at Higgins Ferry Park at the boat landing. That’s still where the River Church meets to this day,” Wes Kelley said. “Even though Clanton FUMC runs the service, it’s the volunteers and church members who make it happen.”

Since 1969, the service has never been canceled and goes on, rain or shine, every Sunday.

“We are very proud that we’ve never been rained out. We’ve been rained on but not rained out,” Meghan Kelley said. “They will not cancel for any reason.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama coal company reopens, names $2.7 million excavator after President Trump for ending ‘war on coal’

An Alabama coal company is crediting President Donald Trump for its reopening after being idle since February 2014.

In a news release, RJR Mining Company, Inc. announced the purchase of a $2.7 million Hitachi 1900 excavator that it named “Trump” in honor of the president’s efforts to end the “war on coal” started by former President Barack Obama

“This will be the largest capital investment we have ever made,” RJR shareholder Randy Johnson said in an attached copy of a letter sent to President Trump. “We will provide more jobs than we ever have. You have restored our confidence, our excitement, and our desire to stay involved.”

The company, based out of Cullman, said it expects to spend around $900,000 a month to operate what it says will be its largest surface mine to date. The new mine will produce both traditional steam coal and met coal, which are used to make steel.

(Alabama Coal Association)

“We are grateful for President Trump strengthening the economy, creating jobs, and encouraging investment in all sectors, including the coal industry,” said Alabama Coal Association president Patrick Cagle. “We also thank the President for ending the war on coal, but there is still work left to do to keep future administrations from targeting our industry with punitive regulations.”

Letter to President Donald Trump as follows:

Rep. Roby: Touring Southeast Alabama farms with Ag Chairman Conaway

With Congress recently out of session for the Independence Day district work period, I took the opportunity to travel throughout Alabama’s Second District to share an update from Washington and hear directly from the people I represent. I spent time in Clayton, Eufaula, Andalusia, Montgomery, Troy, Slocomb, and Brundidge, just to name a few. Throughout my recent time on the road, one issue that came up frequently was agriculture policy, and I was glad to be able to share a timely update about the lay of the land as it relates to farm policy.

During one day of this district work period, I had the privilege of hosting House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (R-TX) and his wife Suzanne for an agriculture tour of Alabama’s Second District. Together we held a large farmers’ roundtable discussion in conjunction with the Alabama Farmers Federation at the Pike County Cattlemen Association in Troy. This was a truly valuable opportunity for the farmers I represent to ask questions and get some answers. During the roundtable, we had conversations about the status of expanding access to rural broadband, possible solutions for our country’s feral hog problem, the importance of strict work requirements for welfare recipients, maintaining a strong crop insurance program, and more.

After the roundtable, Chairman Conaway and I visited two family farms in Coffee and Geneva Counties for tours and briefings on their respective crops and operations. In Coffee County, we stopped by a beautiful farm that produces a variety of crops, including peanuts, cotton, and corn. In Geneva County, we visited a cotton farm that just recently planted a crop in early June.

Chairman Conaway’s visit comes during a key time for agriculture policy in this country. As you may know, the House and Senate have passed our own different versions of the farm bill, and we will soon go to conference committee to work out the differences. In the House, we passed a conservative farm bill that includes strict work requirements for welfare recipients. I believe it’s important that we offer assistance to the most vulnerable Americans when they truly need it while providing tools to help them improve their circumstances. I have always said that we absolutely must encourage able-bodied individuals to work instead of incentivizing them to remain dependent on the federal government. The House farm bill reflects our conservative position on this issue, and I was proud to support it.

Since the Senate is currently bound by a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, their farm bill is considerably different than our version and doesn’t include conservative work requirements. When we go to conference to work through our differences, the bill that we ultimately pass will likely be a mixture of both versions. As I told the farmers in southeast Alabama, I am eager to continue working alongside my colleagues in Congress to get the work done and send a smart, strong farm bill to the President for his signature.

I deeply appreciate Chairman Conaway and his wife Suzanne for making themselves available to the farmers I represent. We were able to have many one-on-one conversations with the hardworking men and women who are impacted by agriculture policy each and every day.

I am also grateful to every farmer who attended the roundtable, asked meaningful questions, and hosted us on their properties. As Chairman Conaway said, “The decisions are made by the people who show up.” Thanks to the farmers who showed up, our day of agriculture policy discussion was very successful. I will continue to work alongside the Chairman and my colleagues to deliver agriculture policy that gives fair treatment to our Alabama commodities while making the farmers’ work easier, not more difficult. At the end of the day, my goal is for our farm bill to enable the farmers I represent to do the work they do best: provide the food and fiber that feeds our state, our country, and the world.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

