2 hours ago

150 Alabama daycares now licensed under new state requirement

More than 150 previously unlicensed daycares in Alabama have gotten licensed by the state in order to continue receiving childcare subsidies.

A 2018 state law required centers to get licensed by Aug. 1 to continue receiving the payments that help low and moderate-income families pay for childcare.Alabama’s Department of Human Resources said there had been 206 unlicensed daycare centers receiving the state subsidies.

Of the 206 centers, 170 obtained a state license as required by the new law.

Alabama exempts faith-based daycares from the requirement to get a state license.

The facilities are not necessarily affiliated with a standing church, but can get the exemption by claiming a religious affiliation.

The number of exempt daycares once hovered at about 1,000 but has dropped to 587.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

12 mins ago

Mo Brooks ranked number one for border security record

For the eighth straight year, NumbersUSA has graded Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Hunstville) border security record at #1 in all of the U. S. Congress.

NumbersUSA, which is America’s largest grassroots border security organization with over nine million members, gave Brooks a perfect 100% A+ record on its congressional scorecard. Only one other member of the U.S. House received a 100% A+ rating.

“NumbersUSA is the premier grassroots border security advocacy organization in America,” Brooks said in a statement announcing his ranking. “I thank them for helping the public know which members of Congress fight to protect American lives, property, jobs and incomes from the current flood of illegal aliens.”

Brooks insisted the “tsunami of cheap illegal alien labor” deprives the American people of “jobs and wages.”

“Americans regularly rank border security as America’s most important issue. Rightfully so. The tsunami of cheap illegal alien labor steals jobs and wages from hard-working and struggling American families,” Brooks continued. “Worse yet, America’s porous southern border causes the deaths of 30,000+ Americans every single year (from illegal alien homicides and overdoses on poisonous drugs shipped across our porous southern border).”

He added, “It is abundantly clear that America’s open-borders advocates put their lust for political power above the interests of the American people. There is simply no amount of American blood on their hands that causes these callous politicians to stop betraying America, secure America’s borders, and save American jobs, incomes and lives.”

NumbersUSA applauded Brooks’ border security record and considered him to be a “true American patriot.”

“Congressman Mo Brooks is a true American patriot. He is unwavering in his commitment to setting U.S. immigration policy in the interest of American workers, much to the chagrin of giant tech, big business, and the open-borders lobby,” said Rosemary Jenks, director of Government Affairs for NumbersUSA. “His 100 percent rating with NumbersUSA reflects that commitment. Our nine million grassroots activists across the country are grateful to Congressman Brooks for his leadership, and we are proud to stand with him.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

Vaping regulations in Alabama enter first full week of implementation

Tobacco shops in Alabama are no longer being able to advertise vaping as a healthy alternative to smoking.

A wide-ranging law regulating vaping that passed the legislature earlier this year went into effect Thursday.

It also prohibits opening vape shops within 1,000 feet of a school, church or childcare facility and limits advertising on billboards to include only three vaping flavors. That includes tobacco, mint and menthol.

Critics say fruit-flavored vaping liquids attract younger users.

One of the law’s sponsors, Democrat Rep. Barbara Drummond, told WBRC-TV she was shocked to see a 12-year-old in her Sunday school class with a vape, which she initially thought was a flash drive.

Alabama was one of three states that previously did not regulate vaping.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

3 hours ago

Alabama schools face challenges teaching English as 2nd language

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Properly educating students who are learning English as a second language is proving to be a significant challenge for Montgomery County schools.

Students who don’t speak English as their primary language make up nearly one-quarter of the student population.

Adequate funding and training for teachers don’t exist, causing caseloads be twice the size they should, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Educators are scrambling to improve instruction and support, the newspaper reported.

Montgomery Public Schools is starting a new instructional model in some schools geared toward English Learning students, but meant to help the entire population.

“In public education, we receive a lot of unfunded mandates,” whether it is a federal or state mandate, Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said.

Regardless, “They are our kids once they are in our classrooms. We are doing what we have to do for any students who come into the system,” she said.

In Montgomery, some schools saw rapid growth in students in the program in recent years. Withn the past decade, Goodwyn Middle went from three English language students to 69.

Statewide, a coalition focused on increasing awareness has been formed, and Alabama lawmakers approved an increase in funding.

With more than 25,000 English language students throughout Alabama, several other school districts are serving student populations that are greater than 10%.

In Russellville City Schools, about 20% of nearly 2,500 students participate in the district’s English as a Second Language Program.

“We are underfunded, understaffed, under-resourced and teachers don’t have the professional development they need,” Superintendent Heath Grimes said.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

4 hours ago

Milestone: Airbus launches A220 production at Alabama facility

MOBILE, Alabama — Airbus announced today that it has begun manufacturing A220 aircraft at its Alabama production facility, a key milestone in growth plans that will see the company add a second assembly line at its Mobile facility and hire more than 400 new workers at the site.

The first team of A220 production workers began work at Airbus’ Mobile production facility following their recent return from on-the-job training in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, where the A220 program and primary final assembly line are located.

“The expansion of our commercial aircraft production in Mobile to a second product line—with 400 additional jobs to support it—further solidifies Airbus’ standing as a truly global aircraft manufacturer, and confirms without a doubt that Airbus is an important part of America’s manufacturing landscape,” said Airbus Americas chairman and CEO C. Jeffrey Knittel.

“With Mobile, and our production network in Asia, Canada and Europe, we have strategically created a worldwide industrial base to better serve our customers.”

CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Airbus announced plans for the addition of A220 manufacturing in Mobile in October 2017.

Construction on the main A220 flowline hangar and other support buildings for the new A220 began at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley industrial complex at the beginning of this year. Work on the project is proceeding rapidly, according to Birmingham-based HPM, the program manager.

Airbus is producing the first few aircraft within some current A320 family buildings and newly-built support hangars. The first U.S.-made A220 – an A220-300 destined for Delta Air Lines – is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2020.

By the middle of next decade, the facility will produce between 40 and 50 A220 aircraft per year.

Airbus began producing A320 aircraft at its $600 million Alabama manufacturing plant in late 2015. To date, the company has delivered more than 130 aircraft to eight different airlines, with Delta claiming the most, with 52 deliveries.

More than 800 people are now working at the Airbus assembly line. The company employs an additional 220 at an engineering center in Mobile and has another 70 or so Space and Defense employees in the city, pushing its total employment in Alabama to around 1,100. More hiring is under way, with assistance from AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency.

(Courtesy of Made In Alabama)

4 hours ago

West Virginia’s richest family steps in to save Birmingham plant, over 200 Alabama jobs

Bluestone Resources Inc. in recent days announced the purchase of the ERP Compliant Coke, LLC plant in Birmingham, a move which the company says will save over 200 jobs in the area.

Bluestone is owned by the Justice family and is led by Jay Justice, son of Governor Jim Justice (R-WV).

According to a press release from Bluestone, the plant was in critical danger of closure prior to the purchase.

The plant, which is poised to celebrate its centennial anniversary next year, is an important economic driver in the community, employing 210 workers, the majority of whom are members of the United Steelworkers of America.

“This deal is a great development, not only for Bluestone and our great West Virginia employees, but also for the people of Alabama and the more than 200 women and men who work at the plant every day. I’m really pleased that we were able to come in and preserve it for years to come,” Jay Justice said in a statement.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know some of the people who work at the plant,” he added. “They’re great, hardworking people, and I couldn’t be prouder to lend our name to their operation. At a time when other coal mining companies are filing for bankruptcy, we’re employing hundreds and putting people back to work.”

The Jefferson County facility produces high-quality metallurgical coke, a key component in the operation of foundries, blast furnaces and the production of metals such as iron and steel. Met coal is used in the production of coke.

“Our workers are thrilled,” Plant Manager Bill Potter commented. “To be clear, this plant would have closed soon due to a dwindling coal inventory and inoperable ovens that are necessary to manufacture Coke. With Bluestone stepping up to the plate, we can sustain our coal inventory and repair the ovens – adding about 40 more jobs. It’s truly a blessing to be able to continue supporting our great employees and provide new opportunities for more Alabamans.”

A representative for the employees concurred.

Lonnie McDaniel, president of Local Union Number 12014 of the United Steelworkers of America, said, “On behalf of the United Steelworkers of America, I want to commend Bluestone Resources and ERP Compliant Coke for working in earnest to find a solution to protect these jobs. It’s important to note that it’s not just the great people who work here that will benefit, but also the surrounding businesses and the entire community.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

