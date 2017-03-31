Tuberville makes an appeal to Alabama fans ahead of gubernatorial run

Ahead of what is expected to be a crowded contest in 2018, famed former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville is making a stronger pitch ahead of a possible run for the governor’s mansion. While some wonder whether or not he can “reach across the field” and appeal to Alabama fans, the former coach is making his case to win support from all voters.

“Being the governor of a state’s not a game,” the former Auburn coach told Birmingham’s WVTM. “It’s real life. A governor makes a lot of decisions about whether people are going to have a better life or not as good a life.”

He said that he would run a campaign centered around moral values, but joked that Alabama fans could also support him because he “gave” them Nick Saban.

While he has not made a final decision, Tuberville said that he has spent the past few weeks on a “listening tour” across the state.

“I’m going around the state talking to people, visiting with police chiefs, sheriffs. I’ve done a lot of research,” Tuberville told the station. “I’m going to take a couple of weeks and talk to people and see what needs they have, what questions they have about the state, and what I would do if I happened to be the governor.”

“It’s been fun,” he added. “It’s still about competition. It’s about leading. It’s about doing things to make peoples’ lives better.”

According to Tuberville, job creation would be his top priority if he won election.

This week, Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh signaled her intent to run by filing to form a Principal Campaign Committee with the Secretary of State’s office. The filing makes her the first to officially indicate that she is forming a campaign.

Additionally, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is reportedly considering a run for governor.

The three will likely be among many candidates for the state’s top executive position. Others who are said to be mulling a run include ousted Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Auditor Jim Zeigler, and Secretary of State John Merrill.

