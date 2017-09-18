Richard Shelby and Realtor’s PAC Endorse Luther Strange

Alabama’s longtime United States Senator Richard Shelby announced his support for Luther Strange in the U.S. Senate runoff over the weekend.

“Luther Strange has consistently stood up for Alabama’s values,” said Senator Richard Shelby. “He not only understands the complex issues facing our nation, but he is also poised to help continue Alabama’s growth and economic development. Luther Strange is the man for the job.”

Strange released the following statement in reply:

“I am proud to have Richard Shelby’s endorsement in this race and thank him for his kind words,” said Luther Strange. “I look forward to standing up for the values Alabamians hold dear and to pass the Trump agenda.”

The National Association of REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC) has also announced its endorsement Senate, following a recommendation from the Alabama Association of REALTORS® RPAC Committee.

Embracing this endorsement, Jeremy Walker, Chief Executive Officer of the Alabama Association of REALTORS stated:

Alabama REALTORS® recognize Senator Strange for his demonstrated record of standing up for homeownership and private property rights, and look forward to his leadership on key real estate issues…Senator Strange has been a leader in standing up for Alabama homeowners and our communities. As Attorney General, Senator Strange fought back against government overreach that threatened to harm private property rights. REALTORS® look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Senator Strange,” said Mugs Mullins, President of the Alabama Association of REALTORS®.