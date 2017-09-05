Moore Publishes Poll Results in 2018 Alabama Congressional Race

The campaign for State Rep. Barry Moore, who’s running for Congress in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District against incumbent Congresswoman Martha Roby, has published the results of a poll it commissioned.

In a test ballot, 34% of the respondents said they’d vote for Roby, 21% chose Moore, 5% chose a third candidate, Tommy Amason, while 40% of the respondents said they’re undecided.

With some 9 months to go until next summer’s actual primary vote, the poll’s “favorability” ratings were also noteworthy. The poll showed Roby with 34% favorable and 43% unfavorable ratings.

As expected, the incumbent Roby enjoyed high name recognition, while only 6% said they’d never heard of her. 37% of respondents didn’t recognize Moore’s name, and 75% had no knowledge of Amason.