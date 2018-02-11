Polling looks good for Gov. Kay Ivey, President Donald Trump – Heard in the Hallway

Yellowhammer News just heard in the hallway that an internal poll shows Gov. Kay Ivey leading with 52% in a four-way GOP gubernatorial primary race against Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Moore was likely included in the poll because some of his supporters had been urging the judge to enter the governor’s race.

He did not, but left out of the poll were Sen. Bill Hightower, R-Mobile, and the surprise late entrant Sen. Slade Blackwell, R-Mountain Brook, according to a source with knowledge of the poll.

The results may indicate two trends:

— First, that Ivey has begun to grow and consolidate her support among voters.

— And second, that Moore’s support has cratered since his loss to Sen. Doug Jones, D-Mountain Brook.

The poll also measured President Donald Trump’s approval rating among conservatives in Alabama – it’s at 88-percent.

