State Rep. Will Ainsworth is running for Lieutenant Governor

As we lurch towards the end of the filing deadline for Alabama’s 2018 election season, another name has been tossed in the race for Lieutenant Governor. Will Ainsworth is a one-term state representative, and small business owner, from Guntersville and announced his intentions on “The Dale Jackson Show” this morning. He stated he will be running on a strong record of ethics reform and conservative issues. Ainsworth explained why he is running for office today

“I want to use the lieutenant governor’s office as a bully pulpit for issues like workforce development, improving education, fighting new taxes, and promoting conservative causes.”

Why this matters: This race for Lt. Gov. will be the most contested in years, Ainsworth has already raised over $1.2 million dollars for this race. With Governor Kay Ivey’s ascension to the Governor’s office it makes the seat far more appealing and important. Those seeking the office could see it as a stepping stone to the Governor’s mansion.

The details:

— The state of Alabama currently has no Lt. Gov.

— The Republican field for Lt. Gov. consists of Ainsworth, Public Service Commission Chairmwoman Twinkle Cavanaugh, and State Senator Rusty Glover.

— The Democrat field has one candidate, former candidate for Congress in the 5th Congressional District, Will Boyd.

— Alabama filing deadline is February 9th, with primaries taking place on June 5th.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.