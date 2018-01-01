WATCH Yellowhammer Presents: Living Life on Purpose with College Prep U’s Jay Johnson

In this week’s episode of Executive Lion’s “Living Life on Purpose”:

— Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells interview Jay Johnson, the CEO of College Prep U, an educational company that empowers high school students and prepares them in all aspects of life prior to college placement. Jay is a successful entrepreneur, a husband, father, and a man of faith who lives with intention in all aspects of his life.

3 Takeaways from this interview:

— Faith is the guiding aspect of Jay’s life and it is a large aspect of his success.

— Sometimes we are forced to make choices between success and significance. Sometimes we may have to sacrifice money to pursue purpose.

— Surrounding yourself with people that can encourage you is extremely important when you face life’s challenges.

WATCH: