Three Alabama Men Charged With Murder in Panama City

Three Alabama men have been charged with felony murder after a 16-year-old Panama City Beach high school student was killed Sunday. According to the Plainsman, Auburn, Alabama residents Rodney Jones (18), Gertavious Montrez Canada (24), and Demarcus Gidden (21) were arrested by the Bay County, Florida’s sheriff office.

All three suspects were charged with armed robbery. Jones and Canada were also charged with felony murder, while Gidden was charged with an open count of murder. An open count of murder typically means that the state does not know what degree of murder the suspect will be charged with at this time.

Police believe that Gidden shot the victim, but that all three were involved in a drug “rip-off.” Jason Ian Price died shortly after midnight after being shot.