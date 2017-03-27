Alabama’s Unemployment Numbers Move in Right Direction in February

The Associated Press reported that Alabama’s unemployment rate modestly declined in February to 6.2 percent.

While this isn’t a huge statistical improvement, in terms of actual numbers it represents 13,000 more Alabamans finding work in February than in January. The AP report indicates that this brings the total number of people working in the state to 2.1 million.

Among Alabama counties, Shelby County has the state’s best job numbers with only 4.5 percent unemployment. Wilcox County has the highest jobless number at 14.9 percent. Selma showed the highest unemployment rate of any municipality at 10.8 percent, while Vestavia Hills has the lowest in the state at 4 percent.

The Associated Press reported that the state’s unemployment rate still exceeds the national average, which also ticked down to 4.7 percent in February, but these numbers do indicate Alabama is moving in the right direction.