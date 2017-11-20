Yellowhammer and API to partner, help spread conservative message and policy solutions

Yellowhammer News announced today that it will partner with the Alabama Policy Institute (API) to help spread the conservative message across the state and advocate for free markets, limited government and strong families.

The institute’s policy experts will begin contributing regular articles to the site, and Yellowhammer’s editors will place an emphasis on API’s special projects like its popular voter guides and insightful policy papers.

“API is one of the most respected institutions in our state, and its work to advance conservatism is nationally known,” said the site’s editor, J. Pepper Bryars. “Yellowhammer is thrilled to partner with the institute and our readers will be better informed about the challenges we face and the opportunities we have.”

API is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families. It has served as Alabama’s premier source for conservative policy ideas and solutions for nearly 30 years.

“We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to partner with Yellowhammer News,” said API’s president and CEO, Caleb Crosby. “Through this partnership, we are proud to offer readers well-researched, thoughtful, conservative perspectives to all of the state’s top issues and join the Yellowhammer News team’s mission to foster conservative thinking statewide.”

The partnership comes during the new Yellowhammer’s rollout of announcements and changes that includes a new team of contributing writers such as established Alabama journalists Quin Hillyer and Brendan Kirby.